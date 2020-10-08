Used 2006 Hyundai Sonata for Sale Near Me
- 140,116 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$3,187$1,392 Below Market
Superior Hyundai Of Beavercreek - Beavercreek / Ohio
Recent Arrival! 2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS Ebony Black CARFAX 1-OWNER, SUNROOF, GAS SIPPER, LIKE NEW CONDITION!, PROFFESIONALLY DETAILED!!, GREAT TIRES!, GUARANTEED FINANCING! NO MATTER YOUR SITUATION!, BEAUTIFUL CONDITION, POWER SEAT, Gray Cloth.Odometer is 12044 miles below market average! 24/33 City/Highway MPGBeavercreek rolls with Superior! Visit us online at www.superiorhyundaibeavercreek.com ! PROUDLY SERVING: CINCINNATI, DAYTON,COLUMBUS, LOUISVILLE, LEXINGTON, INDIANAPOLIS,HAMILTON, FLORENCE, ALEXANDRIA, BEAVERCREEK, SPRINGDALE, WEST CHESTER, MONROE, FAIRFIELD, KENWOOD, NEWPORT AND ALL OF GREATER CINCINNATI OHIO, INDIANA, AND NORTHERN KENTUCKY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHEU46C86A075885
Stock: B3798P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 122,959 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$3,933$900 Below Market
Fowler Toyota of Tulsa - Tulsa / Oklahoma
2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6 4D Sedan Bright Silver FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive and Shiftronic 3.3L V6 DOHC 24VClean CARFAX.** New Arrival - Call for more Info **, **ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX**, **NON-SMOKER**, **LOCAL TRADE**, ***WE DELIVER ANYWHERE!!!***, 3.3L V6 DOHC 24V, Gray w/Cloth Seating Surfaces.Odometer is 14442 miles below market average! 20/30 City/Highway MPGAt Fowler Toyota of Tulsa, we are a premier Toyota dealership. We serve Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Sapulpa, Owasso, and Claremore, OK. Welcome to Fowler Toyota of Tulsa, a premiere Toyota dealership serving customers near Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Sapulpa, Owasso, and Claremore, OK. We invite you to stop in today to meet our entire Toyota team, all of whom are happy to assist you in whatever way they can. Our dealership offers new and used Toyota vehicles, financing and automotive service and repair. We pride ourselves in excelling in customer service in all areas of our Toyota dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPEU46F96H122056
Stock: PAT00683A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 169,911 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,500
Auto Boutique - Columbus / Ohio
Auto Boutique is proud to offer excellent, pre-owned vehicles. With our no haggle pricing policy you can be sure you're getting the best deal possible on every car as they already discounted and thousands below market value. Buying a car from us is easy. You can purchase the vehicle by paying cash or let our experienced business managers get you the best rate through our lending partners. We make these banks compete for your business so you get the best rate: Capital One, Wells Fargo, Ally Financial, TD Bank, Wright-Patt Credit Union, Santander, USAA and more! Give us a call to confirm if we are partnered with your lender. Visit our web site to fill out an application for a quick and easy approval. Thank you for considering Auto Boutique for your next vehicle purchase.*Disclaimer*Price listed does not include tax, title, registration, Zurich Shield $199 (paint & fabric protection) & documentation fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPEU46F16H135108
Stock: R6403A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 80,263 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$4,625$945 Below Market
Lexington Park Ford Lincoln - Lexington Park / Maryland
POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS ~ CRUISE CONTROL ~ ALLOY WHEELS ~ CALL NOW 440-249-6296 Recent Arrival! 3.3L V6 DOHC 24V, Gray w/Cloth Seating Surfaces, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/Anti-Lock Braking System, Automatic Light Control, Carpeted Floor Mats, Chrome-Tipped Dual Exhausts, Cruise Control, Dual Front & Front Side-Impact Airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Fog Lights, Front Seat Active Head Restraints, Leather Package, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Leather-Wrapped Tilt Steering Wheel, Option Group 1, Power Door Locks, Power Heated Outside Mirrors, Power Windows, Remote Keyless Entry System w/Alarm, Trip Computer. Steel Gray 2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6 4D Sedan FWD 3.3L V6 DOHC 24V 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive and Shiftronic Odometer is 69232 miles below market average! 20/30 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPEU46F06H094440
Stock: 1945T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 83,001 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$4,000$772 Below Market
Carbone Hyundai - Yorkville / New York
GLS trim. PRICED TO MOVE $1,400 below Kelley Blue Book!, EPA 30 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, "Still ranks highly with us thanks to its fine performance, spacious cabin and value for the dollar." -Edmunds.com. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: CD Player, Aluminum Wheels Hyundai GLS with STEEL GRAY exterior and GRAY interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 235 HP at 6000 RPM*. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors. EXPERTS REPORT: Edmunds.com's review says "Still ranks highly with us thanks to its fine performance, spacious cabin and value for the dollar.". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. EXCELLENT VALUE: This Sonata is priced $1,400 below Kelley Blue Book. OUR OFFERINGS: Carbone Hyundai is proud to serve the drivers of Utica and Rome with a dedication to incredible customer service, and a wide selection of new Hyundai and pre-owned vehicles. Our team proudly comes to work every day with the goal of meeting your needs and sending you back onto the roads completely satisfied with your experience. We look forward to serving you at Carbone Hyundai. Pricing analysis performed on 8/10/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPEU46F86H118077
Stock: J104037K
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-20-2020
- 70,147 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$5,573$699 Below Market
Ciocca Chevrolet - Quakertown / Pennsylvania
LOW MILES - 70,136! CD Player, Alloy Wheels.HYUNDAI SONATA: UNMATCHED RELIABILITY5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating.KEY FEATURES ON THIS HYUNDAI SONATACD Player MP3 Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls.HYUNDAI SONATA IS BEST IN CLASSGreat headroom for both the driver and passenger at over 40 inches. The Hyundai Sonata has more head clearance than the Pontiac G6, Toyota Camry, Buick LaCrosse and Volkswagen Jetta. Great Gas Mileage: 33 MPG Hwy.Contact us for the most up to date information regarding our vehicles. Market conditions can change quickly and we price our vehicles according to current, local market values, so you can be sure you're getting the best price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPEU46C46H118034
Stock: 20068034
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-04-2020
- 253,839 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$2,982
Art Gamblin Motors - Enumclaw / Washington
Stock V5265G Previous owner installed a new transmission that has a 2 year warranty remaining on it. We have receipts of the work. 2 Owner. CLEAN HISTORY REPORT! This 2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS comes with LEATHER interior, SUNROOF, and HEATED FRONT SEATS. This Maroon Sonata is powered with a 3.3L V6 DOHC engine paired with an automatic transmission. Drive with the safety of anti-lock brakes, traction control, and frontal airbags. Additional options include power mirrors, power locks, power windows, power seats, steering wheel controls, cruise control, CD player, AM/FM radio, air conditioning, and 12v outlet. Our Budget Vehicles all meet Washington State safety standards. These vehicles will meet all safety standards prior to being offered for sale. Budget Vehicles may have mechanical issues and/or cosmetic issues that are not up to Art Gamblin Motors standards. We are offering these Budget Vehicles at Reduced prices, making this a great value for safe transportation. All Budget Vehicles are sold AS-IS, WITHOUT A WARRANTY, and Art Gamblin Motors will not FIX, REPAIR, and OR REFUND after the sale, or at any time in the future. 20/30 City/Highway MPG Call us today to check availability. Visit https://www.gamblinmotors.com for a full list of vehicle pictures and options, as well as the rest of our new and pre-owned inventory. Art Gamblin Motors takes trade- ins, paid for or not, and we will pay TOP DOLLAR for your trade-in. Save hundreds with LOWER SALES TAX! Our sales tax is almost 1% lower than most King County car dealers and over 1/2% lower than most Pierce County dealers. Our average new vehicle owner, without a trade-in, saves over $350 in sales tax verses Puyallup, Auburn, Renton and Seattle. Options, pricing and availability subject to change. Every effort is made to make sure the vehicle model and options are correctly described, but errors can occur. Customers are responsible to verify vehicle content and description before they buy. Dealership is not responsible for errors in description or content. Art Gamblin Motors has been a trusted family owned and operated dealership in Enumclaw, WA for 45 years. Google us and check out our reviews to see why you should do business with Gamblin Motors. Call us today and buy with confidence from a trusted dealer that genuinely cares. All vehicles are one of each. Sale Price does not include sales tax, license and a negotiable $150 Documentary Service Fee may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. HABLA ESPANOL!.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPEU46F56H031639
Stock: V5265G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 125,982 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$3,222
Russ Darrow Mazda of Milwaukee - Milwaukee / Wisconsin
White FWD 3.3L V6 DOHC 24V 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive and Shiftronic CARFAX(R)- ACCIDENT FREE !, Beige w/Premium Cloth Seating Surfaces, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System w/6 Speakers, Automatic Light Control, Power Windows, Remote keyless entry, Remote Keyless Entry System w/Alarm, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.Clean CARFAX.Odometer is 9353 miles below market average!~ RUSS DARROW GOLD CARD ($1,597 Value) INCLUDED WITH THIS VEHICLE! ~~* 3 Oil Changes at no cost* PRIORITY Service Scheduling* BUY 4 Oil Changes, Get the 5th Oil Change at no cost* Complimentary Car Wash with Any Service* Complimentary 1-Day Rental with $400+ of Repairs or Maintenance* Complimentary Shuttle Service (Round Trip in Our Trade Area)* Complimentary Multi-Point Inspection with Any Service* AND MORE!Disclaimer(Tax, title, license, and service fees extra)Due to constantly changing market conditions our published live market prices are valid for 24 hours.Russ Darrow pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include them. Additional keys, as well as dealer-installed accessories, may be purchased at the time of sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPEU46F66H147612
Stock: MA20362A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-07-2020
- 161,334 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$3,995
Auto Provider - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
THIS VEHICLE DRIVES GREAT, ENGINE SOUNDS PERFECT AND THE TRANSMISSION SHIFTS SMOOTHLY, AUTOMATIC, VERY CLEAN INTERIOR WITH AM/FM/CD RADIO, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ICE COLD A/C, GOOD TIRES. Auto Provider also has many financing options to choose from with interest rates as low as 2.9 %. Ask us about your auto financing needs and we will provide you with your solutions. WE FINANCE! YOU'RE APPROVED! CALL US OR STOP BY FOR A TEST DRIVE. SE HABLA ESPAÑOL. FALAMOS PORTUGUESE. CALL US NOW AT 954-740-3461! - LOW DOWN PAYMENT! - RATES AS LOW AS 2.9 %! - NO CREDIT, BAD CREDIT! - NO-HASSLE CAR BUYING AND FINANCING EXPERIENCE! - GUARANTEED APPROVAL! - BUILD OR RE-BUILD YOUR CREDIT! - Baja Cuota Inicial! - Tarifas desde 2.9 %! - Sin Credito, Mal Crédito! - Una Experiencia de Compra de Auto y Financiamiento, Sin Problemas! - No se deje rechazar mas! - APROBACIÓN GARANTIZADA! - Construya o reconstruya SU CRÉDITO! Llámenos ya al 954-740-3461 Disclaimer: Price excludes tax, tag, and any other applicable fees related to purchase. Price is a cash price or with approved credit. Price is subject to change without notice. Auto Provider Inc. 5350 North State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL, 33319 WWW.YOURAUTOPROVIDER.COM 954-740-3461
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPEU46F66H061331
Stock: 061331
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 204,972 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$3,211
D-Patrick Volkswagen - Evansville / Indiana
2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS Recent Arrival! Luxury Pre-Owned vehicles you can trust. Why Exclusive? We are Evansville’s only certified Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche and Volkswagen service center. Every luxury vehicle we choose to offer has been serviced by manufacturer-certified master technicians. Get exclusive one owner, local trades and retired company vehicles that have not been sent off, serviced and repaired at a nationwide auction. We are Evansville’s exclusive source for Certified Pre-Owned Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and VW. Get luxury for less at D-Patrick Exclusive Pre-Owned *Disclaimer - Price listed does not include a $199 documentation fee, applicable tax, title, tags, license, destination charges, $150 service and preparation, and any dealer installed options. Beige Cloth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/Anti-Lock Braking System, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System w/6 Speakers, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic Light Control, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cruise Control, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual Front & Front Side-Impact Airbags, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Fog Lights, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front Cupholders, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front Seat Active Head Restraints, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Package, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Leather-Wrapped Tilt Steering Wheel, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Door Locks, Power door mirrors, Power Heated Outside Mirrors, Power steering, Power Windows, Power windows, Premium Cloth Seating Surfaces, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center arm
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPEU46CX6H059345
Stock: E7579
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- 181,376 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,707
Coughlin Newark GM - Newark / Ohio
Please Call for addtional Information 740-366-1371. *CONTACT COUGHLIN NEWARK SALES 740-366-1371* Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner.20/30 City/Highway MPGPlease call or e-mail first for the best and quickest information. Visit www.coughlinnewark.com to see more of this store’s new and used vehicle inventory for sale: Price excludes tax, title, license and document fee. While we make every effort to prevent pricing errors, key stroke and human errors do occur. Please contact dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPEU46F46H006666
Stock: N27602A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 125,787 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$5,998
Honda of Murfreesboro - Murfreesboro / Tennessee
Recent Arrival! 3.3L V6 DOHC 24V, Gray w/Cloth Seating Surfaces. Odometer is 23836 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX.Bright Silver 2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6 3.3L V6 DOHC 24V 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive and Shiftronic FWD 20/30 City/Highway MPG****Price Includes $750 Finance Coupon****At Honda of Murfreesboro located in Murfreesboro Tennessee we strive to provide outstanding professional service in all areas of our dealership. We serve Nashville, Chattanooga, Hermitage, Brentwood, La Vergne, Mt. Juliet, Smyrna, Wilson County, Franklin, North Alabama and we will ship to anywhere in the US! For your next New or Used car, truck or SUV visit us 24/7 at www.HondaofMurfreesboro.com! Listed price doesn't include state or local taxes, tags, doc fee or vehicle reconditioning.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPEU46F66H020892
Stock: H12146A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 142,741 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$4,736$259 Below Market
Andy Mohr Ford - Plainfield / Indiana
Now offering Mohr to your Door! Don't want to get out? Or can't? We will bring the car to you! And all the paperwork! We are open online and at the store.20/30 City/Highway MPGGet Mohr for your Money at Andy Mohr Ford. Don't miss out on massive savings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPEU46F46H119484
Stock: P6531A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 119,651 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$4,977
Lithia Toyota of Klamath Falls - Klamath Falls / Oregon
EPA 33 MPG Hwy/24 MPG City! GLS trim, DEEP WATER BLUE exterior and GRAY interior. CD Player, Alloy Wheels. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. CLICK NOW! OWN THIS SONATA WITH CONFIDENCE: 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. KEY FEATURES ON THIS HYUNDAI SONATA: CD Player, Aluminum Wheels MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors. Hyundai GLS with DEEP WATER BLUE exterior and GRAY interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 162 HP at 5800 RPM*. BEST IN CLASS: HYUNDAI SONATA: Reviewers agree that thanks to an impressive list of standard safety features, the Hyundai Sonata is very competitive. The Detroit News exclaims, "If you are obsessed with safety features, the Sonata is bound to come out on the top of your shopping list." - Detroit News. Great Gas Mileage: 33 MPG Hwy. WHY BUY FROM US: At Lithia Toyota of Klamath Falls, your satisfaction is at the top of our short-list of goals. This is true regardless of whether you're here to test drive a new Toyota or used car, get an estimate on your car, secure auto financing, or figure out exactly what auto part you need. We have used cars from some of today's top manufacturers and all of our used cars go through a vigorous inspection before hitting the lot. Come take a test drive today! Plus license and title, and $150 title and registration processing fee. Price does not include a charge for 0.40% Oregon Corporate Activity Tax. A 0.5% state sales tax will be added to new vehicle sales. Not all sales at MSRP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHEU46C66A085900
Stock: 6A085900
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 102,021 miles
$5,200
Knox Auto Sales - Raleigh / North Carolina
This 2006 Hyundai Sonata comes with only 102k miles and a 3.3L V6 automatic. It is equipped with heated leather seats automatic climate control power sunroof cruise control power options and steering wheel mounted controls. This is a nice looking car with great miles in the $5k price range. Don't miss out! Call to confirm availability and schedule your appointment today! Knox Auto Sales Inc. is located at 107 NC 55 E. Dunn NC 28334. We are a Christian-owned family run dealership that specializes in vehicles under $6000. As always our vehicles come with complimentary CARFAX and test drives. We welcome TRADE-INS PRE-PURCHASE INSPECTIONS and BANK FINANCING. We are a cash-based dealership which means YOU get the best price whether you finance or not!! We carry over 75 vehicles in the $2000-$12000 price range. Visit our website at knoxautosalesinc.com or stop by for more information. Open Monday-Friday 9am-6pm and Saturday 10am-4pm.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPEU46F96H011166
Stock: 011166
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 163,584 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$4,000
Gregory Hyundai - Highland Park / Illinois
2006 Hyundai Sonata GL Black FWD 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Sonata GL. The Gregory VIP Program ~~~ Price Assurance: We utilize Market Based Pricing on all of our cars to ensure the best price upfront ~~~ Trade-In Assurance: We will offer you the best value for your trade in upfront with no hassle ~~~ Exchange Policy: 3 days or 300 miles, see dealer for more details ~~~ Complimentary Hand Car Washes for life with any purchase ~~~ Concierge Service: Complimentary Pickup and Drop off for your service appointment ~~~ Complimentary Loaner vehicles available ~~~ We Strive to Provide Every Customer with a World Class VIP Experience!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Hyundai Sonata GL with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPET46C46H139422
Stock: U20593
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 137,001 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,488
Medina Cadillac - Medina / Ohio
KBB Fair Market Range High: $7,183 CARFAX One-Owner. Steel Gray 2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6 FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive and Shiftronic Clean CARFAX. 3.3L V6 DOHC 24V Sonata GLS V6, 4D Sedan, 3.3L V6 DOHC 24V, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive and Shiftronic, FWD, Gray w/Cloth Seating Surfaces. We are Ohio's #1 Buick GMC Cadillac dealer & Ohio's fastest growing Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealer. Come see why we have the #1 deals in Ohio! Nobody can beat a Medina Price. Odometer is 122171 miles below market average! 20/30 City/Highway MPG We have the best lease deals in Cleveland Ohio. You HAVE TO check out our lease specials. We advertise with TAX included! NO HIDDEN FEES! We know you are SICK of the hidden lease fees so we INCLUDE THEM unlike other dealers! We are #1 in OHIO for a reason! Medina Buick GMC Cadillac - Medina Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Medina Auto Mall www.medinaautomall.net - Check out our 1500 car inventorY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPEU46F76H041380
Stock: 62934A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 160,743 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$3,010
Russ Darrow Mazda of Greenfield - Greenfield / Wisconsin
2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6 Recent Arrival! Deepwater Blue 3.3L V6 DOHC 24V 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive and Shiftronic FWD CARFAX(R)- ACCIDENT FREE !, Automatic Light Control, Electronic Stability Control, Fog Lights, Four wheel independent suspension, Power Windows, Remote keyless entry, Remote Keyless Entry System w/Alarm, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.Clean CARFAX.~ RUSS DARROW GOLD CARD ($1,597 Value) INCLUDED WITH THIS VEHICLE! ~~* 3 Oil Changes at no cost* PRIORITY Service Scheduling* BUY 4 Oil Changes, Get the 5th Oil Change at no cost* Complimentary Car Wash with Any Service* Complimentary 1-Day Rental with $400+ of Repairs or Maintenance* Complimentary Shuttle Service (Round Trip in Our Trade Area)* Complimentary Multi-Point Inspection with Any Service* AND MORE!Disclaimer(Tax, title, license, and service fees extra)Due to constantly changing market conditions our published live market prices are valid for 24 hours.Russ Darrow pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include them. Additional keys, as well as dealer-installed accessories, may be purchased at the time of sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPEU46F06H135861
Stock: GPNS6801B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
