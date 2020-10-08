Used 2006 Hyundai Sonata for Sale Near Me

5,127 listings
Sonata Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,127 listings
  • 2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS in Black
    used

    2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS

    140,116 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $3,187

    $1,392 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6 in Silver
    used

    2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6

    122,959 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $3,933

    $900 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6 in Black
    used

    2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6

    169,911 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,500

    Details
  • 2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6 in Gray
    used

    2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6

    80,263 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $4,625

    $945 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6 in Gray
    used

    2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6

    83,001 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $4,000

    $772 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS in Silver
    used

    2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS

    70,147 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $5,573

    $699 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6 in Dark Red
    used

    2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6

    253,839 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $2,982

    Details
  • 2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6 in White
    used

    2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6

    125,982 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $3,222

    Details
  • 2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6
    used

    2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6

    161,334 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS in Dark Red
    used

    2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS

    204,972 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $3,211

    Details
  • 2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6 in Black
    used

    2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6

    181,376 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,707

    Details
  • 2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6 in Silver
    used

    2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6

    125,787 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,998

    Details
  • 2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6
    used

    2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6

    142,741 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $4,736

    $259 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS

    119,651 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $4,977

    Details
  • 2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6 in Light Brown
    used

    2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6

    102,021 miles

    $5,200

    Details
  • 2006 Hyundai Sonata GL in Black
    used

    2006 Hyundai Sonata GL

    163,584 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $4,000

    Details
  • 2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6 in Gray
    used

    2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6

    137,001 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,488

    Details
  • 2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6 in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6

    160,743 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $3,010

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Hyundai Sonata searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Sonata

Read recent reviews for the Hyundai Sonata
Overall Consumer Rating
4.7651 Reviews
See all 651 reviews
  • 5
    (79%)
  • 4
    (15%)
  • 3
    (4%)
  • 2
    (1%)
  • 1
    (1%)
An amazing value
George T,09/28/2017
GLS V6 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 5A)
I bought this car, not really knowing what to expect. It was four years old with 100,000 miles on it - just beyond the manufacturer's warranty. With that many miles in that short period of time, I figured it was a road car. I've put another 130,000 miles on the car in the last seven years with no major repairs needed to the vehicle. I've changed the brakes twice. I've put new shocks on it. I've put two batteries in it. Tire wear is normal; I'm on my second set. Amazing reliability for an unknown vehicle. The car is quiet on the road. The six cylinder engine still has lots of pep and doesn't strain going over the mountains in my area. Transmission shifts reliably. I only have three minor complaints. 1) Shortly after I got the car, the windshield visors began falling down - a complaint that was the only one I found in my research before buying the car. The dealer took care of these for about $250. It was too much, but what are you going to do? 2) The selector controlling air flow direction is sluggish and always has been. Sometimes it will switch from vents to feet (for heat), but it usually takes its time. 3) The antenna for the radio is sub-par. It's a windshield antenna; again, something I expect of this type of antenna.
Report abuse
