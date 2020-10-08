Used 2006 Hyundai Sonata for Sale Near Me

I bought this car, not really knowing what to expect. It was four years old with 100,000 miles on it - just beyond the manufacturer's warranty. With that many miles in that short period of time, I figured it was a road car. I've put another 130,000 miles on the car in the last seven years with no major repairs needed to the vehicle. I've changed the brakes twice. I've put new shocks on it. I've put two batteries in it. Tire wear is normal; I'm on my second set. Amazing reliability for an unknown vehicle. The car is quiet on the road. The six cylinder engine still has lots of pep and doesn't strain going over the mountains in my area. Transmission shifts reliably. I only have three minor complaints. 1) Shortly after I got the car, the windshield visors began falling down - a complaint that was the only one I found in my research before buying the car. The dealer took care of these for about $250. It was too much, but what are you going to do? 2) The selector controlling air flow direction is sluggish and always has been. Sometimes it will switch from vents to feet (for heat), but it usually takes its time. 3) The antenna for the radio is sub-par. It's a windshield antenna; again, something I expect of this type of antenna.

