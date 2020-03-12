  1. Home
2021 Hyundai Sonata

What’s new

  • High-performance Sonata N Line offers more power, better handling
  • 19-inch wheels standard on SEL Plus
  • Part of the seventh Sonata generation introduced for 2020

Pros & Cons

  • Lots of helpful standard technology features
  • Big trunk and lots of interior storage space
  • Good value for the money
  • Interior doesn't feel as luxurious as some rivals' cabins
  • A more powerful engine upgrade isn't offered
MSRP Starting at
$23,600
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
Save as much as $1,018 with Edmunds

2021 Hyundai Sonata pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price
2021 Hyundai Sonata Review
by the Edmunds Experts03/12/2020 (updated 08/07/2020)

What is the Sonata?

The 2021 Hyundai Sonata is a midsize sedan that competes against heavy hitters such as the Honda Accord, Kia Optima and Toyota Camry. The Sonata does all the typical sedan stuff well — the cabin is terrifically spacious, trunk space is massive, and it's quicker than you might expect. Technology plays a significant role in this Sonata as well. Some, such as the driverless Smart Park feature, feel a little gimmicky in practice. It's the less attention-grabbing features — the easy-to-use infotainment system, giant touchscreen display, excellent voice controls and high-res surround-view parking camera — that truly impress.

After the Hyundai Sonata's full redesign last year, there are only a few minor changes to the core vehicle for 2021. For instance, the SEL will come with a safe-exit warning feature that alerts you if you're about to open your door into traffic. And the Limited model will receive a height-adjustable passenger seat. However, a new range-topping model with a sporty edge is coming. While we don't have any powertrain information yet, the 2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line will likely produce around 250 horsepower to compete against other midsize sedans with upgraded engines.

Edmunds says

The recently redesigned Hyundai Sonata makes headlines with its splashy tech features, but its true strength lies in its overall excellence.

Features
Available in:
Available Colors
Exterior Colors
Avaliable in
Limited, SEL Plus, SEL, SE

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Hyundai Sonata.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    SE 4dr Sedan features & specs
    SE 4dr Sedan
    2.5L 4cyl 8A
    MSRP$23,600
    MPG 28 city / 38 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower191 hp @ 6100 rpm
    See all for sale
    Limited 4dr Sedan features & specs
    Limited 4dr Sedan
    1.6L 4cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$33,850
    MPG 27 city / 37 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower180 hp @ 5500 rpm
    See all for sale
    SEL Plus 4dr Sedan features & specs
    SEL Plus 4dr Sedan
    1.6L 4cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$28,200
    MPG 27 city / 37 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower180 hp @ 5500 rpm
    See all for sale
    SEL 4dr Sedan features & specs
    SEL 4dr Sedan
    2.5L 4cyl 8A
    MSRP$25,700
    MPG 27 city / 37 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower191 hp @ 6100 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2021 Hyundai Sonata features & specs

    Safety

    NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.7%
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    FAQ

    Is the Hyundai Sonata a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Sonata both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Hyundai Sonata fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Sonata gets an EPA-estimated 30 mpg to 32 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Sonata has 16.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Hyundai Sonata. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Hyundai Sonata?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Hyundai Sonata:

    • High-performance Sonata N Line offers more power, better handling
    • 19-inch wheels standard on SEL Plus
    • Part of the seventh Sonata generation introduced for 2020
    Learn more

    Is the Hyundai Sonata reliable?

    To determine whether the Hyundai Sonata is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Sonata. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Sonata's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Hyundai Sonata a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Hyundai Sonata is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Sonata is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Hyundai Sonata?

    The least-expensive 2021 Hyundai Sonata is the 2021 Hyundai Sonata SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $23,600.

    Other versions include:

    • SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $23,600
    • Limited 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $33,850
    • SEL Plus 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $28,200
    • SEL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $25,700
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Hyundai Sonata?

    If you're interested in the Hyundai Sonata, the next question is, which Sonata model is right for you? Sonata variants include SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A), Limited 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SEL Plus 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and SEL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A). For a full list of Sonata models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

