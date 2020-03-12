2021 Hyundai Sonata
What’s new
- High-performance Sonata N Line offers more power, better handling
- 19-inch wheels standard on SEL Plus
- Part of the seventh Sonata generation introduced for 2020
Pros & Cons
- Lots of helpful standard technology features
- Big trunk and lots of interior storage space
- Good value for the money
- Interior doesn't feel as luxurious as some rivals' cabins
- A more powerful engine upgrade isn't offered
What is the Sonata?
The 2021 Hyundai Sonata is a midsize sedan that competes against heavy hitters such as the Honda Accord, Kia Optima and Toyota Camry. The Sonata does all the typical sedan stuff well — the cabin is terrifically spacious, trunk space is massive, and it's quicker than you might expect. Technology plays a significant role in this Sonata as well. Some, such as the driverless Smart Park feature, feel a little gimmicky in practice. It's the less attention-grabbing features — the easy-to-use infotainment system, giant touchscreen display, excellent voice controls and high-res surround-view parking camera — that truly impress.
After the Hyundai Sonata's full redesign last year, there are only a few minor changes to the core vehicle for 2021. For instance, the SEL will come with a safe-exit warning feature that alerts you if you're about to open your door into traffic. And the Limited model will receive a height-adjustable passenger seat. However, a new range-topping model with a sporty edge is coming. While we don't have any powertrain information yet, the 2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line will likely produce around 250 horsepower to compete against other midsize sedans with upgraded engines.
Edmunds says
The recently redesigned Hyundai Sonata makes headlines with its splashy tech features, but its true strength lies in its overall excellence.
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Hyundai Sonata.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|SE 4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$23,600
|MPG
|28 city / 38 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|191 hp @ 6100 rpm
|Limited 4dr Sedan
1.6L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$33,850
|MPG
|27 city / 37 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|180 hp @ 5500 rpm
|SEL Plus 4dr Sedan
1.6L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$28,200
|MPG
|27 city / 37 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|180 hp @ 5500 rpm
|SEL 4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$25,700
|MPG
|27 city / 37 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|191 hp @ 6100 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|9.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Is the Hyundai Sonata a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Hyundai Sonata?
According to Edmunds' car experts, here's what's new for the 2021 Hyundai Sonata:
- High-performance Sonata N Line offers more power, better handling
- 19-inch wheels standard on SEL Plus
- Part of the seventh Sonata generation introduced for 2020
Is the 2021 Hyundai Sonata a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Hyundai Sonata?
The least-expensive 2021 Hyundai Sonata is the 2021 Hyundai Sonata SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $23,600.
Other versions include:
- SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $23,600
- Limited 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $33,850
- SEL Plus 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $28,200
- SEL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $25,700
