I bought my 2004 sonata used for only 4500! It now has 212,000 miles on it and runs awesome and has never left me stranded. The only thing ive had to do to it is a tune up, oil changes, changing of head lights and tail lights. I had to buy new tires after 2 years and a starter for it but thats it. It may sound like a lot but it was just regular maintenance that it needed. Never had any other problem with it. It just started making a creaking noise and i think its my cv axles that need replaced but i wouldnt trade this car for a new one because the space in the car is amazing i think and the new cars have to much technology in them and are compact cars that look big and bulky. Ill keep my 2004 hyundai sonata till it wont drive anymore! Hope this helps.

