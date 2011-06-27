2004 Hyundai Sonata Review
Pros & Cons
- Excellent warranty, pleasant highway ride, lots of bang for your family-sedan buck.
- Noisy four-cylinder engine, some cheap interior bits.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,601 - $3,696
Edmunds' Expert Review
It may not have the cachet of more mainstream midsize sedans, but with a long warranty, numerous standard features and a solid performance, the Sonata is a worthwhile alternative.
2004 Highlights
There are no significant changes for 2004.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Hyundai Sonata.
Most helpful consumer reviews
kaylabandy,10/06/2014
My hyundai belonged to my dad before he gave it to me. He bought it new and it has never had any major issues. Just did regular maintenance. The only thing I don't like is the headlights don't seem To be very bright! But other than that I love the car and it's always been really reliable. Just watch out for the timing belt, because of the interference engine. Don't replace it late. Other than that the car is amazing and has never failed me. Already has 190000 miles on it and runs beautifully.
Leanna norris,12/24/2015
V6 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A)
I bought my 2004 sonata used for only 4500! It now has 212,000 miles on it and runs awesome and has never left me stranded. The only thing ive had to do to it is a tune up, oil changes, changing of head lights and tail lights. I had to buy new tires after 2 years and a starter for it but thats it. It may sound like a lot but it was just regular maintenance that it needed. Never had any other problem with it. It just started making a creaking noise and i think its my cv axles that need replaced but i wouldnt trade this car for a new one because the space in the car is amazing i think and the new cars have to much technology in them and are compact cars that look big and bulky. Ill keep my 2004 hyundai sonata till it wont drive anymore! Hope this helps.
collette93,05/19/2013
I bought my Sonata with 17,000 miles on it. It now has 204,000 miles and it's still going strong. It has never once left me stranded, and I've only had to do the usual car maintenance: brakes, tires, tune up, etc. I have been meticulous about oil changes every 3,000 miles. The interior is still in great shape, and it continues to be a comfortable ride, still. Truly the best car I've ever owned. My only complaint is that it's not the greatest in terms of gas mileage.
superlative28,05/02/2011
Got this vehicle from my mother 4 years ago. Has been very reliable with no major repairs required to this point. Comfort of seats is fair and interior design on base model is bland but it gets the job done.
Features & Specs
MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
