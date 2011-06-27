  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Sonata
  4. Used 2004 Hyundai Sonata
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(291)
Appraise this car

2004 Hyundai Sonata Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent warranty, pleasant highway ride, lots of bang for your family-sedan buck.
  • Noisy four-cylinder engine, some cheap interior bits.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Hyundai Sonata for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,601 - $3,696
Used Sonata for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

It may not have the cachet of more mainstream midsize sedans, but with a long warranty, numerous standard features and a solid performance, the Sonata is a worthwhile alternative.

2004 Highlights

There are no significant changes for 2004.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Hyundai Sonata.

5(84%)
4(13%)
3(2%)
2(0%)
1(1%)
4.8
291 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 291 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The best car if you take Care of it
kaylabandy,10/06/2014
My hyundai belonged to my dad before he gave it to me. He bought it new and it has never had any major issues. Just did regular maintenance. The only thing I don't like is the headlights don't seem To be very bright! But other than that I love the car and it's always been really reliable. Just watch out for the timing belt, because of the interference engine. Don't replace it late. Other than that the car is amazing and has never failed me. Already has 190000 miles on it and runs beautifully.
My 2004 sonataa
Leanna norris,12/24/2015
V6 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A)
I bought my 2004 sonata used for only 4500! It now has 212,000 miles on it and runs awesome and has never left me stranded. The only thing ive had to do to it is a tune up, oil changes, changing of head lights and tail lights. I had to buy new tires after 2 years and a starter for it but thats it. It may sound like a lot but it was just regular maintenance that it needed. Never had any other problem with it. It just started making a creaking noise and i think its my cv axles that need replaced but i wouldnt trade this car for a new one because the space in the car is amazing i think and the new cars have to much technology in them and are compact cars that look big and bulky. Ill keep my 2004 hyundai sonata till it wont drive anymore! Hope this helps.
Best Car I've Ever Owned
collette93,05/19/2013
I bought my Sonata with 17,000 miles on it. It now has 204,000 miles and it's still going strong. It has never once left me stranded, and I've only had to do the usual car maintenance: brakes, tires, tune up, etc. I have been meticulous about oil changes every 3,000 miles. The interior is still in great shape, and it continues to be a comfortable ride, still. Truly the best car I've ever owned. My only complaint is that it's not the greatest in terms of gas mileage.
Reliable Driver
superlative28,05/02/2011
Got this vehicle from my mother 4 years ago. Has been very reliable with no major repairs required to this point. Comfort of seats is fair and interior design on base model is bland but it gets the job done.
See all 291 reviews of the 2004 Hyundai Sonata
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2004 Hyundai Sonata features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2004 Hyundai Sonata

Used 2004 Hyundai Sonata Overview

The Used 2004 Hyundai Sonata is offered in the following submodels: Sonata Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A), GLS 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A), LX 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A), V6 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A), and 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Hyundai Sonata?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Hyundai Sonatas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Hyundai Sonata for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Hyundai Sonata.

Can't find a used 2004 Hyundai Sonatas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Sonata for sale - 7 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $23,278.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $10,221.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Sonata for sale - 11 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $19,330.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 11 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $16,719.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Hyundai Sonata?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Hyundai lease specials
Check out Hyundai Sonata lease specials

Related Used 2004 Hyundai Sonata info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles