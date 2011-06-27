1993 Hyundai Sonata Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$652 - $1,678
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
Front air intake is now body-color, and new wheel covers debut.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Sonata01,03/06/2004
I bought my Sonata brand new in 1994 (it was leftover stock from 1993) for the price of a used Ford Tempo. In other words, I got a real bargain on a brand new car (I knew the risk I was taking on Hyundai in the early 90s). Ten years later, I still own the car, and haven't spent a penny on anything but oil, fuel, and windshield wiper fluid. I bought the base version, which came with standard air conditioning (still works), tilt steering wheel, and a good stereo. The interior is quite roomy and the driver's seat has a height adjustment for short drivers.
Ryan Usher,10/07/2004
This was my first car, and the two yeas I owned it were an exercise in frustration. When the thing was working, it drove pretty well. Handling and brakes were decent. The interior was uncomfortable, and at least half of the controls stopped working within six months. Fuel economy was so-so. My main problem with this car was the terrible reliability, I had it in the shop eight times in two years, and for some big problems: Transmission, alternator, starter, and finally the engine failed, costing me a total of twice the price I paid for the car, before I called it quits and donated it to charity.
Features & Specs
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
128 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
