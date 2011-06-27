2003 Hyundai Sonata Review
Pros & Cons
- Excellent warranty, stylish sheet metal, pleasant highway ride, lots of bang for your family-sedan buck.
- Noisy four-cylinder engine, some cheap interior bits.
List Price Estimate
$1,269 - $3,102
Edmunds' Expert Review
If you're willing to take a gamble on a noncachet brand name for your midsize sedan, the Sonata just may pluck at your heartstrings.
2003 Highlights
After receiving significant upgrades last year, the Sonata receives only minor changes this year. Among these are a battery-saver feature (in the event that any of lights are left on); illuminated window switches; a 12-volt power point in the trunk; and electronic, rather than cable-operated, releases for the trunk lid and fuel door. Additionally, Hyundai announced that it had misstated the horsepower ratings for all of the models in its lineup in previous years, so the Sonata's four-cylinder is now rated at 138 horsepower (down from 149) and its V6 is rated at 170 (down from 181), though the engines themselves are unchanged.
Most helpful consumer reviews
asetechcarter,05/04/2013
I see all these people writing bad reviews on this car because they did not maintain the car! What is wrong with people these days???? Complaining about a timing belt as a repair? Come on people... That is just called maintaning your car!!!!! if you can not afford a tune up on a 4 cyl Hyundai you should not even own a car!!!! These are great cars if you take care of it!! Trust me i am an ASE master tech and work on these cars daily, and not for Hyundai!
chinatown,08/10/2011
I bought this car used, with 23,000 miles on it. We took a 1500 mile trip shortly there after. It averaged 28 mpg. I change the oil every 3000 miles along with other routine maintenance. etc. It now has 130,000 miles on it and recently experienced brake chattering. The pads have been changed several times, but never the rotors. Well as it turns out the rotors were as smooth as a baby's a--. Yes, after 130,000 miles, all it needed was pads. Does it show its mileage, but of course. However, if you are considering this model, don't be concerned about advanced miles. This will be the best sedan you will ever buy. Nuff said.
bigtex71,03/28/2014
This week my 2003 will see its 260,000 mile, and I will say goodbye to it after 11 years of loving this thing. I'm a big tall guy and never felt cramped driving this car. In its first few years it had acceleration that rocked. And even today as I drove it to the wash, I am amazed how smooth it runs, with very little maintenance over the years. The few problems I've had were it seems to get misaligned quicker than normal, and last year my AC finally went completely out. But it's the best car I've ever owned
drecor,04/21/2012
I bought this car in 2004 with 34,000 miles on it. Since that time it has gone everywhere and through every type of road and hazard imaginable. I have replaced, I don"t know how many tires and about four or five sets of brakes and two timing belts. I've given very little engine care other than two tune-ups and oil changes every so often. The car has stopped on me twice. Once when a timing belt broke (my fault new it was time)and once when a crank sensor failed. It is an Awsome vehicle that is still in good shape. Yesterday it turned 320,000 miles!
Features & Specs
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
