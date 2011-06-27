  1. Home
2003 Hyundai Sonata Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent warranty, stylish sheet metal, pleasant highway ride, lots of bang for your family-sedan buck.
  • Noisy four-cylinder engine, some cheap interior bits.
Edmunds' Expert Review

If you're willing to take a gamble on a noncachet brand name for your midsize sedan, the Sonata just may pluck at your heartstrings.

2003 Highlights

After receiving significant upgrades last year, the Sonata receives only minor changes this year. Among these are a battery-saver feature (in the event that any of lights are left on); illuminated window switches; a 12-volt power point in the trunk; and electronic, rather than cable-operated, releases for the trunk lid and fuel door. Additionally, Hyundai announced that it had misstated the horsepower ratings for all of the models in its lineup in previous years, so the Sonata's four-cylinder is now rated at 138 horsepower (down from 149) and its V6 is rated at 170 (down from 181), though the engines themselves are unchanged.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Hyundai Sonata.

5(78%)
4(15%)
3(6%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.7
194 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 194 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Car
asetechcarter,05/04/2013
I see all these people writing bad reviews on this car because they did not maintain the car! What is wrong with people these days???? Complaining about a timing belt as a repair? Come on people... That is just called maintaning your car!!!!! if you can not afford a tune up on a 4 cyl Hyundai you should not even own a car!!!! These are great cars if you take care of it!! Trust me i am an ASE master tech and work on these cars daily, and not for Hyundai!
The best sedan I have ever owner
chinatown,08/10/2011
I bought this car used, with 23,000 miles on it. We took a 1500 mile trip shortly there after. It averaged 28 mpg. I change the oil every 3000 miles along with other routine maintenance. etc. It now has 130,000 miles on it and recently experienced brake chattering. The pads have been changed several times, but never the rotors. Well as it turns out the rotors were as smooth as a baby's a--. Yes, after 130,000 miles, all it needed was pads. Does it show its mileage, but of course. However, if you are considering this model, don't be concerned about advanced miles. This will be the best sedan you will ever buy. Nuff said.
Wish every car was like this
bigtex71,03/28/2014
This week my 2003 will see its 260,000 mile, and I will say goodbye to it after 11 years of loving this thing. I'm a big tall guy and never felt cramped driving this car. In its first few years it had acceleration that rocked. And even today as I drove it to the wash, I am amazed how smooth it runs, with very little maintenance over the years. The few problems I've had were it seems to get misaligned quicker than normal, and last year my AC finally went completely out. But it's the best car I've ever owned
A Great Ride
drecor,04/21/2012
I bought this car in 2004 with 34,000 miles on it. Since that time it has gone everywhere and through every type of road and hazard imaginable. I have replaced, I don"t know how many tires and about four or five sets of brakes and two timing belts. I've given very little engine care other than two tune-ups and oil changes every so often. The car has stopped on me twice. Once when a timing belt broke (my fault new it was time)and once when a crank sensor failed. It is an Awsome vehicle that is still in good shape. Yesterday it turned 320,000 miles!
See all 194 reviews of the 2003 Hyundai Sonata
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2003 Hyundai Sonata features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

Used 2003 Hyundai Sonata Overview

The Used 2003 Hyundai Sonata is offered in the following submodels: Sonata Sedan. Available styles include GLS 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A), LX 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A), 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A), 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A), 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M), GLS 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 5M), LX 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 5M), and 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Hyundai Sonata?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Hyundai Sonatas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Hyundai Sonata for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Hyundai Sonata.

Can't find a used 2003 Hyundai Sonatas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Sonata for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $20,730.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 5 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $9,032.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Sonata for sale - 4 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $13,472.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 3 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $11,487.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Hyundai Sonata?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

