Vehicle overview

If the 2010 Hyundai Sonata were a contestant on The Bachelor, it'd be the perfectly adequate one who just doesn't do enough to grab the guy's attention. It's hard to find glaring flaws in the Sonata's formula, but its strong suits aren't readily apparent either. Unlike some of Hyundai's more recent products, the aging Sonata doesn't add that special something that might entice traditional midsize-sedan shoppers to switch allegiances. As you'd expect of a Hyundai product, though, the Sonata is value-packed, offering desirable features for hundreds or even thousands of dollars less than its rivals.

Hyundai has certainly made an effort to keep the Sonata fresh. Last year it brought out a slew of significant revisions, including powertrain improvements and a sleeker dashboard design with better materials. However, the Sonata's underpinnings were largely unchanged, and they date to an earlier period in Hyundai's renaissance (2006 was this Sonata's first year of production) when the company was focused more on imitation than innovation.

Newer efforts like the Genesis sedan and coupe, conversely, are not only good values but also creative and genuinely desirable vehicles. But what this Hyundai lacks in sophistication and curb appeal, it at least partially makes up for with peace of mind and value.

Uninspiring though it may be, the 2010 Hyundai Sonata is still an adequate midsizer that's worth considering alongside segment stars like the Ford Fusion, Honda Accord, Mazda 6, Nissan Altima and Toyota Camry. The ride isn't as cushy as we'd expect from such a soft suspension (sport-tuned SE model aside), but on the flip side, the Sonata boasts a reassuring 10 year/100,000-mile warranty and a fuller roster of equipment than similarly priced competitors. Savvy consumers will see that the Sonata is potentially marriage material, even if freewheeling bachelor types are unlikely to be impressed.