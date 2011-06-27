  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Sonata
  4. Used 2010 Hyundai Sonata
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(78)
Appraise this car

2010 Hyundai Sonata Review

Pros & Cons

  • Upscale interior, lots of features for the price, lengthy warranty.
  • Ride can be jittery despite soft suspension, bland overall character.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Hyundai Sonata for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$5,000 - $8,291
Used Sonata for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The Sonata is certainly a competitive family sedan, but its only outstanding feature is its bang for the buck.

Vehicle overview

If the 2010 Hyundai Sonata were a contestant on The Bachelor, it'd be the perfectly adequate one who just doesn't do enough to grab the guy's attention. It's hard to find glaring flaws in the Sonata's formula, but its strong suits aren't readily apparent either. Unlike some of Hyundai's more recent products, the aging Sonata doesn't add that special something that might entice traditional midsize-sedan shoppers to switch allegiances. As you'd expect of a Hyundai product, though, the Sonata is value-packed, offering desirable features for hundreds or even thousands of dollars less than its rivals.

Hyundai has certainly made an effort to keep the Sonata fresh. Last year it brought out a slew of significant revisions, including powertrain improvements and a sleeker dashboard design with better materials. However, the Sonata's underpinnings were largely unchanged, and they date to an earlier period in Hyundai's renaissance (2006 was this Sonata's first year of production) when the company was focused more on imitation than innovation.

Newer efforts like the Genesis sedan and coupe, conversely, are not only good values but also creative and genuinely desirable vehicles. But what this Hyundai lacks in sophistication and curb appeal, it at least partially makes up for with peace of mind and value.

Uninspiring though it may be, the 2010 Hyundai Sonata is still an adequate midsizer that's worth considering alongside segment stars like the Ford Fusion, Honda Accord, Mazda 6, Nissan Altima and Toyota Camry. The ride isn't as cushy as we'd expect from such a soft suspension (sport-tuned SE model aside), but on the flip side, the Sonata boasts a reassuring 10 year/100,000-mile warranty and a fuller roster of equipment than similarly priced competitors. Savvy consumers will see that the Sonata is potentially marriage material, even if freewheeling bachelor types are unlikely to be impressed.

2010 Hyundai Sonata models

The 2010 Hyundai Sonata is a midsize sedan available in GLS, SE and Limited trim levels. Standard equipment on the GLS includes 16-inch steel wheels, keyless entry, air-conditioning, cruise control, full power accessories, heated sideview mirrors, a tilt steering column, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob (V6 only), a 60/40-split rear seatback and a six-speaker stereo with CD/MP3 player, satellite radio and auxiliary audio and USB jacks. Optional features on the base GLS include an eight-way power driver seat, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls, Bluetooth, a sunroof, a trip computer and wood-grain interior accents.

The SE starts with the GLS's standard features and adds 17-inch alloy wheels with performance tires, automatic headlamps, a rear spoiler, a sport-tuned suspension, a tilt-telescoping steering wheel with steering-wheel-mounted audio controls, metallic interior accents, leather/cloth upholstery and an eight-way power driver seat. Optional SE features include an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth, a sunroof and a 240-watt Infinity sound system with a six-CD changer.

The Sonata Limited has the SE's standard creature comforts plus 17-inch alloy wheels with all-season tires, chrome exterior trim, a sunroof, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, full leather upholstery, heated front seats, wood-grain interior accents, dual-zone automatic climate control and the Infinity sound system. A navigation system (which replaces the six-CD changer with a single-CD player) and Bluetooth are optional on the Limited.

2010 Highlights

After an extensive refreshing last year, the 2010 Hyundai Sonata stands pat with the exception of the GLS trim, which is now available only with the four-cylinder engine.

Performance & mpg

The standard engine on all Hyundai Sonata trim levels is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder good for 175 horsepower and 168 pound-feet of torque. There is also a version of this engine that meets Partial Zero Emission Vehicle (PZEV) standards; it's rated at 168 hp and 163 lb-ft. A five-speed manual transmission is standard on the GLS, while a five-speed automatic is standard on the SE and Limited and optional on the GLS. Available on Sonata SE and Limited models is a 3.3-liter V6 producing 249 hp and 229 lb-ft of torque. A five-speed automatic is the only transmission available with this engine.

The Sonata's fuel economy is slightly above average for a family sedan, with the four-cylinder returning 22 mpg city/32 mpg highway and 25 mpg combined (21 mpg city with the manual), while the V6 yields 19 mpg city/29 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined.

Safety

All Sonatas come with antilock brakes, stability control, front-seat side-impact airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. The 2010 Hyundai Sonata scored a perfect five stars in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's front- and side-impact tests. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Sonata earned a "Good" rating (the highest) for frontal offset crash protection and an "Acceptable" rating (second-highest) for side-impact protection. In braking testing, the Sonata Limited came to a stop from 60 mph in a class-average 126 feet  performance was the same regardless of engine.

Driving

In GLS and Limited trims, the 2010 Hyundai Sonata clearly prioritizes ride comfort over handling precision. The standard suspension gives the car a soft and compliant ride quality, though it's still somewhat jittery over broken pavement, an indication that this aging platform is not quite up to Hyundai's current high standards. In corners, significant body roll and completely numb steering will keep all but the most daring drivers from pushing the Sonata's limits. The sport-tuned SE model's body motions are noticeably more controlled and don't exact a penalty on ride comfort, but the car still has the same numb steering as other Sonatas. In the engine room, the Sonata's base four is class-competitive, but the relatively small 3.3-liter V6 is slightly less powerful than rival sixes and feels the part.

Interior

Hyundai interiors have improved greatly over the past few years, and the Sonata's new-for-2009 dashboard design is no exception. The top of the dash is covered with high-quality soft-touch material, though the lower dash is hard, as is typical for this segment. The look of the center stack is striking, evoking luxury sedans rather than workaday family haulers. The optional Infinity audio system also deserves mention, as it produces remarkably crisp and clear sound for this price point. The Sonata boasts an adequately roomy backseat and a large 16.3-cubic-foot trunk.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Hyundai Sonata.

5(72%)
4(18%)
3(5%)
2(2%)
1(3%)
4.5
78 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 78 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

dependable,reliable, and inexpensive to maintain
Chris,09/19/2016
GLS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
I bought the car used in 2010 with 30,000 miles on it for $11,000. So far with regular maintenance I've had to do nothing but brakes, tires and a battery. I now have 156,000+ and still amazed on how well it runs. I still get 34 mpg on the Hwy and 28+ mixed driving. It was driven daily to and from work 100 miles round trip for 4 years and then recreational driving after retirement for 2 years. Throw in a round trip cross country loan to my daughter , multiple heavy trips to Home Depot, good in the snow, brakes stop on a dime, only had to use the ESC once on an abrupt lane change to avoid an accident ( kind of freaked me out how the car took over) . Everything works as well as the day I bought it A/C, transmission, water pump , power steering etc. Update on review, One year and later 28,000 miles . Only mechanical problem was a wheel bearing on the rear passenger side. repaired and replaced for under $50. still running strong.UPDATE 3/25/2018 171,000 miles and I could have written the same review today, great car would buy again in a heart beat
Fantastic GLS!!
pkteacher01,03/15/2011
I purchased this 2010 vehicle recently and I have absolutely no complaings. I am use to driving a mini-van and love the comforts of the size, storage, and power. Due to gas costs I looked for a smaller vehicle with the comfort of a minivan and one that I could afford. I absolutely love this car. This car has so much power to be a 4 cylinder and the gas mileage is fantastic. The technology and comfort is amazing. This even has cruise control--on a standard! Rides like a dream, quiet, and even on bumpy roads it is smooth. I love my car and you will too!
An old familiar face
John Hickman,03/30/2018
GLS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
This Sonata has been very kind to me. Extremely reliable. Total repairs required since I purchased the vehicle new has been one ball joint replaced. I never had so much as a bulb needing replacement (headlamps are still original) until 120,000 miles, when bothe brake lamps finally burnt out after almost eight years. Very comfortable for longer trips (I'm 6'5"/280 lbs.), and gas mileage has been on the high side of predicted. The engine does not consume or lose any oil, which I attribute to Hyundai quality and to having used Mobil 1 oil and oil filters every oil change. I actually prefer driving this Sonata more than my 2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited, which seems ponderous in comparison (though I love the gas mileage on longer trips). In my nearly eight years of ownership, the car has never failed to start, has never stranded me on the roadside, and has not so much as suffered a flat (sheer luck, I'm sure). I've owned eight Hyundai vehicles since 1999, and I believe this has been my favorite.
Good car, with caveats
bdbarth1,11/22/2011
I purchased this car new in December 2009. Two years and 44,000 miles later, I've got mixed feelings. I commute 65 miles per day (90% hwy) and routinely achieve 33-34 mpg. It's large, comfortable and has been largely trouble-free except for a repainted hood (flaking paint) at 30K and a transmission failure at 39K. Both repairs were covered under warranty. The rebuilt transmission they've installed seems fine, and I'm cautiously optimistic about the car's future. That being said, a new transmission at 39K doesn't give me much confidence. I'm very meticulous on maintenance, so I'm hopeful that'll pay off.
See all 78 reviews of the 2010 Hyundai Sonata
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
249 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
249 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2010 Hyundai Sonata features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2010 Hyundai Sonata

Used 2010 Hyundai Sonata Overview

The Used 2010 Hyundai Sonata is offered in the following submodels: Sonata Sedan. Available styles include SE V6 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 5A), Limited V6 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 5A), GLS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A), Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A), GLS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M), SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A), SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A), GLS PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A), and Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Hyundai Sonata?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Hyundai Sonata trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Hyundai Sonata GLS is priced between $7,983 and$8,291 with odometer readings between 41622 and68200 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Hyundai Sonata GLS PZEV is priced between $5,800 and$5,800 with odometer readings between 133440 and133440 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Hyundai Sonata Limited PZEV is priced between $7,019 and$7,019 with odometer readings between 123523 and123523 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Hyundai Sonata SE V6 is priced between $5,000 and$5,000 with odometer readings between 185197 and185197 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Hyundai Sonatas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Hyundai Sonata for sale near. There are currently 5 used and CPO 2010 Sonatas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,000 and mileage as low as 41622 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Hyundai Sonata.

Can't find a used 2010 Hyundai Sonatas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Sonata for sale - 12 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $21,577.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 11 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $9,941.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Sonata for sale - 6 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $11,520.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 6 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $20,001.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Hyundai Sonata?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Hyundai lease specials
Check out Hyundai Sonata lease specials

Related Used 2010 Hyundai Sonata info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles