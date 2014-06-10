Used 2004 Hyundai Sonata for Sale Near Me

Sonata Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,127 listings
  • 2004 Hyundai Sonata LX in Black
    used

    2004 Hyundai Sonata LX

    183,710 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,300

    Details
  • 2004 Hyundai Sonata V6 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2004 Hyundai Sonata V6

    153,808 miles
    10 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,195

    Details
  • 2004 Hyundai Sonata in Light Blue
    used

    2004 Hyundai Sonata

    180,500 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,500

    Details
  • 2004 Hyundai Sonata in Black
    used

    2004 Hyundai Sonata

    127,131 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,177

    Details
  • 2004 Hyundai Sonata LX in Off White/Cream
    used

    2004 Hyundai Sonata LX

    157,825 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,799

    Details
  • 2004 Hyundai Sonata
    used

    2004 Hyundai Sonata

    114,131 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,999

    Details
  • 2004 Hyundai Sonata LX in Silver
    used

    2004 Hyundai Sonata LX

    104,444 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,975

    Details
  • 2005 Hyundai Sonata GLS
    used

    2005 Hyundai Sonata GLS

    131,128 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,100

    Details
  • 2005 Hyundai Sonata GL V6 in Black
    used

    2005 Hyundai Sonata GL V6

    185,074 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,990

    Details
  • 2005 Hyundai Sonata GLS Special Value in Gray
    used

    2005 Hyundai Sonata GLS Special Value

    173,811 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,300

    Details
  • 2005 Hyundai Sonata GL V6 in Light Green
    used

    2005 Hyundai Sonata GL V6

    151,627 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,000

    Details
  • 2005 Hyundai Sonata GL V6 in Light Blue
    used

    2005 Hyundai Sonata GL V6

    171,060 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,330

    Details
  • 2005 Hyundai Sonata LX
    used

    2005 Hyundai Sonata LX

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,500

    Details
  • 2003 Hyundai Sonata GLS
    used

    2003 Hyundai Sonata GLS

    157,338 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2003 Hyundai Sonata
    used

    2003 Hyundai Sonata

    142,337 miles

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS in Black
    used

    2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS

    140,116 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,187

    $1,392 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6 in Silver
    used

    2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6

    122,959 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,933

    $900 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6 in Black
    used

    2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6

    169,911 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,500

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,127 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Sonata

See all 291 reviews
The best car if you take Care of it
kaylabandy,10/06/2014
My hyundai belonged to my dad before he gave it to me. He bought it new and it has never had any major issues. Just did regular maintenance. The only thing I don't like is the headlights don't seem To be very bright! But other than that I love the car and it's always been really reliable. Just watch out for the timing belt, because of the interference engine. Don't replace it late. Other than that the car is amazing and has never failed me. Already has 190000 miles on it and runs beautifully.
