Used 2004 Hyundai Sonata for Sale Near Me

Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2004 4D Sedan Hyundai Sonata LX Black 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD 2.7L V6 MPI DOHC With some options like 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, CD player, Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Bucket Seats w/Power Driver's Seat, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front Side Airbags, Fully Automatic Temperature Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Door Locks, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Mirrors, Power steering, Power Windows, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, and Variably intermittent wipers.19/27 City/Highway MPG

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Hyundai Sonata LX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KMHWF35H44A936997

Stock: 20090B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 01-13-2020