Consumer Rating
(4)
1990 Hyundai Sonata Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

GLS gets new grille, upholstery and tinted glass. A V6 was added early in the model year. Premium sound and leather interior are offered for the first time. Automatic transmission gets an available power/normal shift selector.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Hyundai Sonata.

5(25%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(50%)
1(25%)
2.5
4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Nice car
EricLISTER,03/14/2003
Its a pretty good car, ive tried to take good car of it, and its never let me down, not yet anyway.
Don't Buy This Car -- Head for the hills
Poopdeck90210,05/03/2002
My 1990 Hyundai Sonata was a disaster. This car totally sucked. Every part of this car malfunctioned just after it went out of warranty -- including the battery and the stereo system. I spent more time in the service department for this car than I did going to the grocery store every week. *SIGH*
oil burner
bns,05/25/2002
This car has always started for me and has been reliable. But for some reason the engine has become a OIL BURNER. I feel that this pre-mature for a car that only has 93000 miles. Perhaps the 4 CYL engine was not appropiate for the Sonata. The power windows don't operate very well.
Mixed Experience
wnc,10/11/2002
This was my parents car. It only has 89000 miles on it. I use it to commute ~90 mostly highway miles daily. It makes an OK commuter car. It had a defective torque converter that was replaced under warrenty. It has a problem with the ignition switch. Installed a push button to bypass the ignition switch. It is hesitant to start. The air vents are cheesy and they have fallen part. The air conditioner still works but the outside air vent is now jammed open. A water leak has rusted the AC blower fan. Put some oil in it to quiet it down for now. On humid days the windows can fog up easily. DO NOT BUY UNLESS YOU KNOW THE CAR'S COMPLETE HISTORY.
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
142 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
116 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
142 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
116 hp @ 4500 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1990 Hyundai Sonata

Used 1990 Hyundai Sonata Overview

The Used 1990 Hyundai Sonata is offered in the following submodels: Sonata Sedan. Available styles include GLS V6 4dr Sedan, 4dr Sedan, V6 4dr Sedan, and GLS 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1990 Hyundai Sonata?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1990 Hyundai Sonatas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1990 Hyundai Sonata for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1990 Hyundai Sonata.

Can't find a used 1990 Hyundai Sonatas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Sonata for sale - 2 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $22,663.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 5 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $19,691.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Sonata for sale - 8 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $24,024.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 5 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $18,979.

Should I lease or buy a 1990 Hyundai Sonata?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

