1990 Hyundai Sonata Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$738 - $1,899
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
GLS gets new grille, upholstery and tinted glass. A V6 was added early in the model year. Premium sound and leather interior are offered for the first time. Automatic transmission gets an available power/normal shift selector.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1990 Hyundai Sonata.
Most helpful consumer reviews
EricLISTER,03/14/2003
Its a pretty good car, ive tried to take good car of it, and its never let me down, not yet anyway.
Poopdeck90210,05/03/2002
My 1990 Hyundai Sonata was a disaster. This car totally sucked. Every part of this car malfunctioned just after it went out of warranty -- including the battery and the stereo system. I spent more time in the service department for this car than I did going to the grocery store every week. *SIGH*
bns,05/25/2002
This car has always started for me and has been reliable. But for some reason the engine has become a OIL BURNER. I feel that this pre-mature for a car that only has 93000 miles. Perhaps the 4 CYL engine was not appropiate for the Sonata. The power windows don't operate very well.
wnc,10/11/2002
This was my parents car. It only has 89000 miles on it. I use it to commute ~90 mostly highway miles daily. It makes an OK commuter car. It had a defective torque converter that was replaced under warrenty. It has a problem with the ignition switch. Installed a push button to bypass the ignition switch. It is hesitant to start. The air vents are cheesy and they have fallen part. The air conditioner still works but the outside air vent is now jammed open. A water leak has rusted the AC blower fan. Put some oil in it to quiet it down for now. On humid days the windows can fog up easily. DO NOT BUY UNLESS YOU KNOW THE CAR'S COMPLETE HISTORY.
Features & Specs
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
142 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
