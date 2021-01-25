  1. Home
2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition

MSRP range: $34,750
Hyundai Sonata N Line Sedan Exterior Shown
2022 Hyundai Sonata Review
  • Lots of helpful standard technology features
  • Big trunk and lots of interior storage space
  • Good value for the money
  • Enjoyable performance from the Sonata N Line
  • Not as comfortable as some other top sedans
  • Ho-hum interior quality
  • The Sonata returns largely unchanged for 2022
  • Part of the seventh Sonata generation introduced for 2020
by the Edmunds Experts
01/25/2021
What is the Sonata?

The 2022 Hyundai Sonata is a midsize family sedan that underwent a full redesign for the 2020 model year. It's offered in five distinct trim levels with three engine variants. The entry-level models are powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, while the midgrade trims get a turbocharged 1.6-liter engine. The top N Line model ups the ante with a 290-horsepower 2.5-liter four-cylinder.

The Sonata leads the class in terms of value, with a lot of features for the money, a spacious trunk and a very generous warranty. Unfortunately, it's held back by an overly firm ride and could-be-comfier seats, and the interior materials aren't as nice as those in some other sedans in the class. As a result, the current Sonata sits in fifth place in the midsize sedan class, outpaced by the related Kia K5, the

There is no official information on the changes for 2022 yet, but Hyundai's history of continual improvement suggests that we might see some upgrades.

EdmundsEdmunds says

As is the case with most vehicles from Hyundai, the Sonata is a value leader, but it's outpaced by a handful of competitors so we suggest checking out the field. If you're in the market for a current Sonata, you may want to wait until we know what's changing for 2022.

2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition pricing

2022 Hyundai Sonata videos

[MUSIC PLAYING] CARLOS: The Honda Accord has long been our favorite family sedan. It's spacious, smart, and nice to drive. It even won our best sedan award two years in a row. SPEAKER: If anything is going to challenge it, it would be the 2020 Hyundai Sonata. It's entirely new and packed with usable features. Mostly usable. CARLOS: We've spent a lot of time evaluating these vehicles. We've done performance testing, static measurements. We've even taken them on our standardized road test loop. We've also lived with the cars, and commuted in rush hour, and ran all the family errands. SPEAKER: All of that sounds pretty thorough, so which one should you buy? CARLOS: That's what we're going to tell you in this video. But before we do, make sure you hit subscribe and visit Edmunds.com to find your perfect car. [MUSIC PLAYING] Yeah, these cars aren't evenly matched with regard to pricing and powertrain. But with that in mind, remember we've tested every variety of Accord over the past few years. We even had a 2018 as a long-term test car. So think of this red touring as a representative of our experience. SPEAKER: Mid-sized sedans have a reputation for being boring, but both the Sonata and the Accord are clearly making efforts design-wise. Now, it's pretty difficult to say which one has the best design because that is so subjective. But I think we can tell you which one has the most design. Carlos, do you have a giant grill? CARLOS: I have a chrome unibrow. SPEAKER: Not as good. Do you have light-up chrome strips? CARLOS: I have chrome, but they don't light up. SPEAKER: I'm taking that point. What about a full chrome greenhouse surround? CARLOS: Partial chrome? SPEAKER: Chrome door handles? CARLOS: Again, partial chrome. SPEAKER: Do you have speed nubbings on the tail lights? CARLOS: Are those fake vortex generators? SPEAKER: Do I look like an aerodynamicist? CARLOS: No, I don't have speed nubbings. SPEAKER: How cool is your hidden trunk release? CARLOS: Uh, not as cool, and my trunk's a little flaccid. SPEAKER: I think it's fair to say that these Sonata wins for most style. Whether you like it or not is up to you. CARLOS: Obviously the interior of a midsize sedan should be functional answer of the duties of a family commuter or both. But because you'll be spending a lot of time inside, it should make you feel good, too. SPEAKER: Based on specs, the interior dimensions are similar, but the Sonata has a few small advantages. It appears to favor the front seats more, especially with regard to leg room. The Sonata is currently telling me that my attention level is high, I think. I don't know. Also, it's saying that it's sunny, which is something I could have figured out by looking out the window. CARLOS: I think so, yeah. Yeah. SPEAKER: What do you think of the interior in the Sonata? CARLOS: I think this design is really strong, but it's ultimately let down by the materials. Like, the layout's really cool, and modern, and pleasant. But then you look at some of the materials they used to put it all together and the way it's kind of assembled, and it just doesn't match the design. The dash material right here and some of the gaps just aren't as uniform or as pleasant as they are in the Accord. SPEAKER: Yeah, I can't argue with that. I like the way that they laid out, like, these door handles that are insert in the door, like a 911 or something. And this is kind of cool and Star-Trekky. But you would never have this much hard black plastic in a real luxury car. CARLOS: Piano black trim across all cars-- this goes for luxury cars, too-- is the worst. It looks great when it's clean. But as soon as I put my gross oily hands on the shifter area, which I would do because I'm shifting while driving the car, look. Now, it's covered with my gross oil hand oil. SPEAKER: That is so gross. CARLOS: And now, you have to touch that. SPEAKER: I'm not touching. [LAUGHTER] CARLOS: OK. But design aside, the Sonata actually does some really nice things with storage, like this front cubby, right? SPEAKER: The cubby is so much better than the one in the Honda. And I'm actually very surprised to ever let a Honda lose in terms of small storage, because they normally do such a good job. But this cubby has more options for more different size phones. You could put things that aren't phones there. You can see what's there and reach it while you're driving without having to dig inside. And all of that cleverness applies all the way back, too. This is really nice in the cup holder. CARLOS: Yeah, yeah. It's really cool that you can have multiple phones in multiple places in the center console and have it not interrupt the functionality, whether you're in the wireless charger, whether you're in the center of the cup holders. Really nice, clever stuff. And then on the right here, I have an additional little cubby that you don't have on that side and the Accord doesn't have it all. And that's really nice just to have more options to put your things. SPEAKER: The other thing about the Sonata has over the Accord is charging ports in the back seat. CARLOS: At least one, yeah. At least one. It doesn't have heated back seats, but I think the power options for rear passengers is more important. And the car seat situation is more traditional, where the anchor points are just sort of wedged in between the seat bottom and the seat cushion. So you do have to reach into them. It's not bad. It's not something to not buy the car over. But just know the Accord pays a little bit more attention to that. SPEAKER: Yeah. I mean, Honda is just really good about thinking about moms and dads, you know, what they might need. CARLOS: Families, yeah. SPEAKER: Families. [LAUGHTER] [MUSIC PLAYING] I cannot reach the dead pedal in this car. CARLOS: And how tall are you with your shoes on? SPEAKER: Like 5'5" with these shoes on. So that's a normal height. I should be able to reach it. And it's, like, two, three inches away from me. So I don't know who their test driver is over at Hyundai, but they are very long-legged. I really like the way that the digital gauge cluster looks, even if it does give me information that I don't necessarily need. CARLOS: Like it's sunny? SPEAKER: Yeah, I know. CARLOS: Yeah, thank you. SPEAKER: And I absolutely adore the way that they integrated this into the dash. It just looks so pretty, and it's really easy to use. Even if you've never been in one before, you'll be able to figure it out. CARLOS: This is like 10.3 inches or something. It is the top of the line system in the Sonata, but you can option it on most Sonata trim levels, and it's just nice. It's powerful. It's high-resolution, definitely a higher resolution than the Accord, and it moves more fluidly, too. And it's a little bit easier to use. Not only that, but when you have Android Auto or Apple CarPlay in use, you get the widescreen version of both those systems. And that's a really nice advantage when you have it, because that's the way I'd like to use those systems. SPEAKER: Yeah. There's a lot of little things in the Sonata that make it kind of cool or quirky. CARLOS: Accord's definitely more comfortable, but this has a lot more tech. Before we move on to functionality and all that, let's talk about overall style of the Accord. SPEAKER: OK. I think it's boring, but nice. [LAUGHTER] CARLOS: Well, here's the thing. When I hop in the Accord, I get a very obvious but kind of undefinable sense of quality. And I think that it has to relate to how the interior is assembled, and just sort of the quality of materials. It just seems nicer than most vehicles in this segment. SPEAKER: Yeah. I mean, if I was just looking into each of the vehicles that we have here, I think that the Sonata actually is a cooler interior. But once I get in, this one feels better put together. CARLOS: Yeah. Now, the backseat, you get heated seats in this car, for sure. But no power ports for backseat passengers? SPEAKER: Yeah, it's interesting. When you think about why people might choose a small SUV over a mid-sized sedan, I think that a lot of that has to do with the design of the seats behind the driver. CARLOS: Let's talk about the car seat hook-up. The upper anchor points are easy to find. You have the lower tether anchor points. I think that's the right term. They're kind of by little fabric blankets that you can fold in. And once you do, the anchor points are right there. You don't have to reach your fingers in and squeeze them in between seat cushions. That's a nice little touch on that in the Accord. SPEAKER: Yeah. Then, you don't have to fight your way through year old Cheerios to find the tethers. I think that if you were looking for a more family-friendly car, unsurprisingly, once again, Honda is the way to go. CARLOS: Now, up front, we can talk about the entertainment system, but I think you want to talk about seats, right? SPEAKER: I mean, I want to take a nap, because this is an extremely comfortable seat, and I'm enjoying sitting in it. CARLOS: The Accord has a nicer front seats, for sure. I mean, I've got a 12-way adjustable seat in the driver's seat. I think year is eight-way adjustable. And they are obviously so much more comfortable than the Sonata's. The Sonata's aren't bad. But for long driving, these are the seats I want to be in. And what's nice are these are the seats that you get across most Accord models, too. SPEAKER: Yeah. I think that there's, like, without question, the Accord has more comfortable. Really just across the board, but especially in terms of the seats. CARLOS: Now, the entertainment display, this is the biggest and nicest screen you can get in the Accord. SPEAKER: It's not that big and it's not that nice. [LAUGHTER] CARLOS: It's an adequate screen. Like, it gets the job done. But the upgraded screen in the Sonata, which you can option on most Sonata trim levels, is just not only bigger, but it's nicer to look at and it's nicer to use, too. SPEAKER: Yeah. It's glossy, and it's really clear, and the cameras are really clear, and it doesn't have these little fiddly buttons. CARLOS: The Accord is definitely the more comfortable car and the one that feels more nicely put together. But it does have some key disadvantages with, again, the entertainment display and interior storage. SPEAKER: Yeah It's also just less interesting, you know? Like, it doesn't have neat digital gauges or anything like that. [MUSIC PLAYING] CARLOS: When it comes to performance measurements, we don't really care about outright speed. What we care about is how well you can keep pace with the flow of traction, control your position within traffic and make it up freeway on-ramps. But we can talk about overall drivability, too. SPEAKER: Just for the record, I do care about outright speed. But these things are surprisingly decent. CARLOS: Even for mid-sized sedans. This Accord is significantly faster than the Sonata and more enjoyable to drive because its turbo two-liter engine is simply more powerful than the Sonata's 1.6-liter four-cylinder. We should note, however, that the less expensive and more comparable Accord EXL comes with a 1 and 1/2-liter engine that's closer in performance to the Sonata's. On the other hand, you can option the two-liter turbo engine in the EXL Accord for about the same money as this Sonata Limited. It's a worthwhile upgrade. Also, currently the Sonata isn't available with a more powerful engine. Now, the big difference between the two is definitely ride quality. SPEAKER: It's not even a question. The Accord has so much more comfortable in every way. I mean, we already talked about how the seats are more comfortable. But it's also quieter, and smoother, and just feels more refined in every input. CARLOS: Absolutely. The Sonata's suspension is way more firm, not uncomfortably so. But in that car driving back-to-back with the Accord over the same stretch of road, you certainly noticed bumps and hear bumps in the Sonata that you didn't even notice in the Accord. And that adds to that Accord's overall sense of refinement that the Sonata just doesn't have when it comes to ride quality. And you're right about the noise, too. The Sonata is just louder inside, both wind, tire, and engine noise. SPEAKER: Yeah. I mean, it's not insane or anything, but it's noticeable. One place where the Sonata does have it over the Accord is turning radius, though. On paper, it doesn't look like a whole lot. But it was dramatic on the street. CARLOS: Yeah. I want to say the difference was, like, four or five feet. And that makes the difference on a tight busy street between making a three-point turn, not making the U-turn at all, just not attempting it, or making it like you can in the Sonata. I mean, on the same stretch of road, we could make tighter turns in the Sonata than you can in the Accord, and that's a real plus when you're commuting or running errands. SPEAKER: Definitely a better getaway car, if you're planning on committing some crimes. [LAUGHTER] [MUSIC PLAYING] CARLOS: When you talk about value, you often get into safety features. And the truth is it's pretty much the same between these two. They both have similar features. SPEAKER: Yeah. They pretty much match up feature for feature. I mean, they both have blind spot monitoring and collision mitigation. CARLOS: Adaptive cruise, and so on and so on. SPEAKER: Yeah. CARLOS: But the Sonata does have some advantages when it comes to tech features. A lot of them, though, we've classified as why tech. SPEAKER: Why do you call it why tech? CARLOS: We'll show you. SPEAKER: All right, why tech number one blind spot monitoring cameras in the digital gauges. Oh, look. It's showing me what's behind me in here. Except if I'm turning, I need to be looking over there. So, like, neat trick, Hyundai, but why? Why tech number two, sounds of nature. I mean, I like nature, but don't really need-- [CRUNCHING] --the sound of a snowy village while I'm driving. And even worse-- [WATER RUSHING] --I have to pee. [TRICKLING] Now, I really have to pee. Can we cut? CARLOS: You have the ability to record voice memos in the Sonata. It's nice, but it makes you wonder-- why would I ever use this feature? Smart Park is a neat idea that kind of falls apart in execution. You can drive the car forward and backwards with just the key fob, but it doesn't steer that much. And any parking spot that type is just a place where you're going to get a bunch of door dings. So unless you have a really tight garage, why? We have to point out the Sonata's his biggest feature, and that is warranty coverage. It simply has longer powertrain and basic coverage. SPEAKER: While we're on the topic of features, though, I just kind of want to remind everybody that a nice seat is a feature. A good engine is a feature. Ride quality is a feature. And I think they might be the most important features. CARLOS: Agreed, and that brings us quite nicely to our conclusion. The Sonata has some real advantages on paper. It has great tech features, a really cool surround system. We love the entertainment display and we really like the digital gauge cluster. SPEAKER: The Sonata is more fun, or at least it wants to be more fun. It's doing some kind of cool, silly things. But in the end, it might be more sprinkle than cake. CARLOS: The Accord wins this comparison. And that's because it has priority on the things that matter when you're driving. These are cars. You have to drive them. So we consider more carefully how comfortable the seats are, what the ride quality is like, what it's like from behind the wheel. And while there are some shortcomings versus the Sonata, like the entertainment system and a couple of other things, they don't add up to outweigh the upsides. And that's why the Accord is our best midsize sedan. SPEAKER: Again. [MUSIC PLAYING]

Hyundai vs. Honda: How the New Sonata Stacks Up Against the Accord Dollar for Dollar

NOTE: This video is about the 2020 Hyundai Sonata, but since the 2022 Hyundai Sonata is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.

2020 Hyundai Sonata First Look | New York Auto Show

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$34,750
MPG & Fuel
23 City / 33 Hwy / 27 Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 15.9 gal. capacity
Seating
5 seats
Drivetrain
Type: front wheel drive
Transmission: 8-speed automated manual
Engine
Inline 4 cylinder
Horsepower: 290 hp @ 5800 rpm
Torque: 311 lb-ft @ 1650 rpm
Basic Warranty
5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 192.9 in. / Height: 56.9 in. / Width: 73.2 in.
Curb Weight: N/A
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 16.0 cu.ft.
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover5 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover9.7%

IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

FAQ

Is the Hyundai Sonata a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Sonata both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Hyundai Sonata fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Sonata gets an EPA-estimated 27 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Sonata has 16.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Hyundai Sonata. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 Hyundai Sonata?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Hyundai Sonata:

Is the Hyundai Sonata reliable?

To determine whether the Hyundai Sonata is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Sonata. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Sonata's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Hyundai Sonata a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Hyundai Sonata is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Sonata is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Hyundai Sonata?

The least-expensive 2022 Hyundai Sonata is the 2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 8AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $34,750.

Other versions include:

  • N Line Night Edition 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 8AM) which starts at $34,750
Learn more

What are the different models of Hyundai Sonata?

If you're interested in the Hyundai Sonata, the next question is, which Sonata model is right for you? Sonata variants include N Line Night Edition 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 8AM). For a full list of Sonata models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition Overview

The 2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition is offered in the following styles: N Line Night Edition 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 8AM). The 2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition comes with front wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 8-speed automated manual. The 2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition comes with a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. basic warranty, a 5 yr./ unlimited mi. roadside warranty, and a 10 yr./ 100000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 Sonata N Line Night Edition.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 Sonata N Line Night Edition featuring deep dives into trim levels including N Line Night Edition, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition?

2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition N Line Night Edition 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 8AM)

The 2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition N Line Night Edition 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 8AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $35,755. The average price paid for a new 2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition N Line Night Edition 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 8AM) is trending $348 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $348 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $35,407.

The average savings for the 2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition N Line Night Edition 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 8AM) is 1% below the MSRP.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Editions are available in my area?

2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition Listings and Inventory

Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2022 Hyundai Sonata Sonata N Line Night Edition you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Hyundai for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $22,707.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition and all available trim types: N Line Night Edition. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition?

2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition N Line Night Edition 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 8AM), 8-speed automated manual, regular unleaded
27 compined MPG,
23 city MPG/33 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG27
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Drive Trainfront wheel drive
Displacement2.5 L
Passenger Volume120.4 cu.ft.
Wheelbase111.8 in.
Length192.9 in.
Width73.2 in.
Height56.9 in.
Curb WeightN/A

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Hyundai Sonata?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Hyundai lease specials

