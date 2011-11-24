Used 2000 Hyundai Sonata for Sale Near Me

I have really enjoyed owning my Sonata GLS. The few problems with the car Hyundai covered the costs of repair under their 5 yrs/60,000 mile warranty. And they extended that warranty by 2 yrs/24000 miles because of the horse power class action. The car is quiet, rides smoothly and is a good size, not to big, but carries four adults in comfort. I added after market leather interior, and wood trim for the dash, door/arm rest. And Chrome TSW 16 inch wheels, looks great with the bright silver paint. I have 76000 miles on my car. I am the second owner of this vehicle, I bought the car with 9,000 miles on the odo. Still after nine years of ownership I still really love driving my Sonata.

