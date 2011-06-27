1992 Hyundai Sonata Review
Other years
Styling is tweaked, ABS is optional on GLS V6 models, and a new 2.0-liter, twin-cam engine replaces the less-powerful, 2.4-liter base unit.
DW,07/18/2008
I purchased this vehical in 2003,at 420,000k, and have only put back about $250 per yr. in repairs, air cared in 2006 and as good or better than new with approx 440,000k on the 3 litre Mitsubishi engine, it now has 465,000k and still runs like new.
daleagarratt,03/15/2004
The pick-up is good, and I need that on the highway every day. In Korea, drivers tend to be like New York drivers, aggressive and in your face. I need the extra juice I can get from my Sonata. The interior is very comfortable, and the ride is nice, for an older car. Just a pleasant experience to drive, I'd say. And the dealer here (near the UsaRMY7 BASE) sold it to me for only $950, about half of what I would have paid to a dealer in the states, and even less than a private party would have asked for.
allanoncle,03/24/2004
After 11 years and 93K km this is my first trouble free car in 50 years,best gas milage since my 87 sentra
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
128 hp @ 6000 rpm
