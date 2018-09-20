2019 Hyundai Sonata
Which Sonata does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Solid list of standard features and tons of available tech
- Spacious interior accommodations and generous trunk space
- Excellent user interface receives a more upscale redesign
- Generous warranty coverage
- Lackluster power from base engine
- Top turbocharged engine trails performance of its competitors
- Slightly less rear legroom than the segment leaders
- No options available on Edmunds' recommended Eco trim
- The Sonata is unchanged for 2019
- Part of the sixth Sonata generation introduced for 2015
Overall rating7.7 / 10
The midsize sedan playing field is vast with the competition coming from just about all the major manufacturers.
Just about all of the midsize sedans these days are very good. As a shopper, it can be hard to choose. The 2019 Hyundai Sonata won't really wow you with dramatic styling or crazy amounts of horsepower, but it is a very competent sedan that ranks among the class leaders.
It has an easy-to-use interior and ample cargo room. And while it trails behind the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry in rear legroom, the Sonata is still large enough that your backseat passengers won't feel crowded. Standard Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integrate your smartphone into the car, while blind-spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane keeping assist help to prevent avoidable fender benders.
You will have to be a little careful about which engine you pick. We're not fond of the Sonata's tepid 2.4-liter four-cylinder base engine. It doesn't have the same punch and efficiency of the Accord's 1.5-liter turbocharged engine or the Camry's 2.5-liter engine. Thankfully, the Sonata Eco model features a stronger 1.6-liter turbocharged engine and a quick-shifting seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. At the top of the range is the Limited with its more powerful 2.0-liter turbocharged engine. It's strong, but the resulting acceleration isn't as good as what you get from other manufacturers' optional premium engines.
Really, though, don't let horsepower figures sway you too much. The 2019 Hyundai Sonata's easy driving demeanor, excellent standard technology and roomy interior make it a solid pick for a midsize sedan.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Hyundai Sonata as one of Edmunds' Best Midsize Sedans for this year.
Hyundai Sonata models
The 2019 Hyundai Sonata is a midsize sedan available in six trim levels. The SE and the Eco are similarly equipped and mainly differ in their engines. The SEL adds a few luxury options, while the Sport adds visual appeal. Topping the range are the Limited and the Limited 2.0T, which has the most standard equipment and offers a powerful turbocharged engine option.
The SE is the entry-level trim and is powered by a 2.4-liter (185 hp, 178 lb-ft) four-cylinder engine paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. Its list of standard equipment includes automatic headlights, power-folding mirrors, cruise control, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, a 7-inch touchscreen display, a six-speaker sound system with Bluetooth and USB/auxiliary jacks, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, a rearview camera, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert.
You get the same features with the Eco. It mostly differs with what's under the hood: a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder (178 hp, 195 lb-ft) with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. This is the most fuel-efficient Sonata in the lineup.
Next up is the SEL, and it's a solid value if you don't mind the base engine. It adds larger 17-inch wheels, keyless entry and ignition, LED daytime running lights, hands-free smart trunk access, heated mirrors, a power-adjustable driver's seat, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, satellite and HD radio, and a rear USB port. Also included is Hyundai's subscription-based Blue Link communications system. You can also add advanced driver aids such as adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking and lane keeping assist with the optional Tech package.
Following the SEL is the Sport trim. It has unique styling front and rear, a sunroof, a flat-bottom steering wheel with paddle shifters, leather sport seats with cloth inserts, and Sport-specific interior trim. The SEL's Tech package is also available on the Sport.
You don't get any of the Sport-specific items stepping up to the Limited trim, though the sunroof remains. Also standard are LED headlights, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, full leather seats, a power passenger seat, driver-seat memory settings, front-seat ventilation, and dual-zone automatic climate control. The safety features of the Tech package are standard here.
You also have the option of upgrading to the Ultimate package, which adds a panoramic sunroof, rear window sunshades and rear parking sensors. An 8-inch touchscreen navigation system and a premium audio system are also standard.
Topping out the Sonata line is the Limited 2.0T, which includes everything from the regular Limited but has a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (245 hp, 260 lb-ft) and an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Trim tested
Scorecard
Most helpful consumer reviews
This is my 3rd Hyundai vehicle and I have to say that I love this brand! I feel that Hyundai builds high quality vehicles that are excellent values. I have the 2018 SE model, Jet Black (Gorgeous) with the black interior. I find that the exterior is beautiful from any angle. I especially love the front end, it looks premium without the premium price. The interior is spacious and comfortable and quiet. My only knock on it is that there is too much plastic, I get that I have the base model but they could have used some slightly nicer materials, nonetheless the gauges are big, bright, and easy to read. I love the 7” touch screen and the Apple Car play, a great feature that comes standard. I also enjoy the rear cross traffic alert and blind spot monitoring. For just over $23,000 this is a fantastic value! I don’t understand the people that complain about the 2.4L engine, they say it’s underpowered and lackluster. I don’t agree the engine is smooth and powerful and I never have any issues with merging onto the highway or passing. It gets good gas mileages (mid 20’s) around town and even better on the highway. The engine is just fine. It rides smooth and quiet and it handles well. So, I can honestly say that for anyone looking for a family sedan, don’t pass the Hyundai Sonata by, you’ll regret it.
I drove this car as a loaner while my 2010 Hyundai Genesis was being serviced, and I kept it for 3 days, this is not an ownership review. Nevertheless, I have been impressed by this vehicle, and I am aware that it is the base model. What I noticed right away is the accuracy of the steering. i had to drive 80 miles one way to the dealership for 120 K service on my car, and there is no doubt that this car was easy to drive on the highway. Tracking was superior to that of my vehicle ( that is 10 years old), but I also compare the steering to that of a 2006 Passat I had owned with surprisingly good highway manners, and i find this Sonata better in this regard. Clearly, I value highway tracking more than most people. The noise inside the car was not luxury car level, but was good enough. The controls were instantly intuitive, and the climate control easy to get to perfect settings. I found the seats comfortable, the settings of mirrors, steering wheel, and seat all very easy to accomplish in seconds. I liked the lane change warnings, that work only when you use your turn signals . I never heard a lane departure warning in my drive, but it seemed to me the car was always glued to the center of the lane. The Edmunds review thought the power from the base engine was anemic, but I agree with the very first reviewer that I felt the acceleration was adequate for my needs, and I never felt I was wanting more, though I suspect that if I were climbing mountains i would want the better engine. Back seat room was tested only while parked, and I found it good enough for my 5'10" height, sitting behind myself. Trunk space was remarkably generous, and compared to a previous Audi A6 I had with millions of electronics taking up the trunk space, the trunk seemed HUGE. I could lay two sets of golf clubs along the rear trunk easily without having to take out the longer clubs or angle the bags into the trunk. I did not try to put in 4 bags. My only mild criticism is that the doors do not swing shut easily. They have to be pushed to close with more energy than I am used to. I had a 1986 Acura Legend Coupe, and I was really proud of that car when I bought it. This base Sonata has more power, more comfort, better steering, more space in the back seat ( not in the trunk), and is wildly more efficient . It is just as quiet as the Legend was. I am comparing a 30 year old luxury vehicle to a base 2019 vehicle, and ironically the Legend COST MORE in dollars in 1986 than this Sonata. This Sonata has floored me, cars are so much better, so much more comfortable, safer, more efficient than they were. This may seem obvious, but it brought the message home. Honda Accord, Mazda 6, and Toyota Camry are all rated above this vehicle, but I would have to drive them to believe it. Then, there's that warranty. I would say "Wow" but in my 2010 Genesis I just about never had to use the warranty. Nothing better than a car that doesn't need a warranty because it doesn't break. Finally, apropos nothing, I think that the 16 inch tires on the Sonata were ugly, but I just can't believe how excellent the ride in the Sonata is. I think that smaller tires are victims of style, but are underrated for their lighter weight and better ride.
Great value and extras for the money. Can’t beat the warranty 5 yr/60k bumper to bumper. Good looking car with all the tech I could want. Only thing that could be better is the rear back up camera, not great resolution also would be nice to have the over head view for parking. Would definitely consider this brand for my next car if it remains reliable.
This 2019 Sonata Sport replaced our 2009 Sonata Limited 2.4 which has been an excellent vehicle. I have owned it for only 3 months and have put only about 2,000 miles on it, but my first impressions are very positive! The car comes very well equipped, but I added the Tech Package ($600) as I wanted the additional safety features it offered. I drove the vehicle back from Phoenix, AZ to Washington State (1,500 miles) and averaged 38 mpg. the ride comfort and handling were outstanding! I'm really impressed with the technology. The "smart" cruise control and the Lane Keep Assist are fantastic! I like the Android Auto feature. All the controls are easy to get at and use. The 18.5 gallon gas tank gives this vehicle a long cruising range between fill ups. Build quality seems very good. I have had strangers come up to me in parking lots and tell me what a great looking car this is. If this car is as trouble free as our previous Sonata I will be very pleased. Love it so far! My second review: Have driven the car for over 8 months now and have 5,000 miles on it. Just as I said in my first review the car is great! No problems or reliability issues. Car drives and handles great. The 2.4 L engine provides more than adequate power. Comfortable! Made a trip back down to Arizona from Washington State with much of the highway speeds at 75 mph (Two adults and trunk & backseat loaded) and averaged 38 mpg for the trip. Running around city streets in Phoenix I usually get 25 mpg. Love the "smart" cruise control and lane keep assist. Recently, I was stopped at a stop light with several cars in front of me and the light turned green. We all accelerated when suddenly the cars in front of me slammed on the brakes, coming to an abrupt halt. Before I could react and apply my own brakes, the Sonata brakes itself and gives an audible warning. Wow!! The forward collision system works great! A really nice car at a very reasonable price! I highly recommend it. My 3rd review: I've had the car for 14 months now and have 7,650 miles on it. I still absolutely love this car. No reliability issues. Drives and handles great! Comfortable. Very good performance from the 2.4 litre engine and great gas mileage. Still looks fantastic! Only maintenance I've done is change the engine oil twice and rotated the tires. Would definitely buy this vehicle again!
Features & Specs
|SE 4dr Sedan
2.4L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$22,500
|MPG
|26 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|185 hp @ 6000 rpm
|SEL 4dr Sedan
2.4L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$24,150
|MPG
|25 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|185 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Sport 4dr Sedan
2.4L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$25,000
|MPG
|25 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|185 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Limited 4dr Sedan
2.4L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$27,700
|MPG
|25 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|185 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Sonata safety features:
- Blind Spot With Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Assists the driver by warning of cars in the blind spot of an adjacent lane and if vehicles are approaching from the side when reversing.
- Smart Cruise Control With Stop-Start
- Detects vehicles in front of you and automatically adjusts cruise speed to maintain a preset distance, and can even bring you to a stop.
- Lane Keep Assist
- Applies corrective steering assistance to help keep your vehicle positioned in its lane if it senses the vehicle drifting.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|10.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Hyundai Sonata vs. the competition
Hyundai Sonata vs. Hyundai Elantra
The Elantra is smaller and more fuel-efficient and has a lower cost of entry than the Sonata. But the Sonata provides more technology, standard equipment, power and, most of all, size. Both handle the curves better than the average in each respective segment, but only the Sonata has an available 2.0-liter turbocharged engine with 245 horsepower.
Hyundai Sonata vs. Kia Optima
The Optima and the Sonata are nearly twins, and that's because they share many common parts, including the available powertrains. If we're nitpicking, however, the Sonata is ever so slightly bigger, it just went through a refresh, and its styling is a lot fresher.
Hyundai Sonata vs. Honda Accord
Compared to the Sonata, the Accord features more rear legroom but doesn't have any USB ports for rear-seat passengers. Both Accord and Sonata feature multiple engine options, though the powertrains in the Accord are generally more powerful and efficient. The Sonata features more standard safety assists and technology features. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Honda Accord. (https://www.edmunds.com/honda/accord/2018/long-term-road-test/)
FAQ
Is the Hyundai Sonata a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Hyundai Sonata?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Hyundai Sonata:
- The Sonata is unchanged for 2019
- Part of the sixth Sonata generation introduced for 2015
Is the Hyundai Sonata reliable?
Is the 2019 Hyundai Sonata a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Hyundai Sonata?
The least-expensive 2019 Hyundai Sonata is the 2019 Hyundai Sonata SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $22,500.
Other versions include:
- SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $22,500
- SEL 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $24,150
- Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $25,000
- Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $27,700
- Limited 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $32,100
- Eco 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $22,850
What are the different models of Hyundai Sonata?
More about the 2019 Hyundai Sonata
The 2019 Hyundai Sonata is a popular choice in the midsize sedan segment because of its low cost of entry, wide range of available features, and spacious cabin and trunk. Like other Hyundai models, most of the available features are allocated within trim levels, with a few packages reserved for the upper trims. There are few, if any, stand-alone options.
The Sonata is available in six trims: SE, Eco, SEL, Sport, Limited and Limited 2.0T. Hyundai decided to make the SE the point of entry, which means you get more standard features than before, such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic headlights and a rearview camera. Hyundai also added blind-spot detection with rear cross-traffic alert and lane keeping assist as standard equipment across all models. Though the SE is decently equipped, stepping up to the Eco model is a no-brainer since you get a more responsive and fuel-efficient powertrain for a marginal price increase.
The next trim up is the SEL, a new addition to the Sonata line, and a trim that will be very attractive for some. The price jump over an SE is less than $2,000, but you get a lot for your money, including keyless entry and ignition, a power-adjustable driver's seat, heated front seats, satellite and HD radio, and three years of Hyundai's Blue Link telematics. Additionally, you have the choice of upgrading your advanced driver aids to include adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking and lane keeping assist, something not offered on the lower two trims.
For those who crave more luxury or a sportier experience in their Sonata, the Sport and Limited trims offer just that to varying degrees. The Sport models receive unique exterior styling treatment and come equipped with sport seats and paddle shifters mounted on flat-bottom steering wheels. Limited trims are focused more on creature comforts such as ventilated leather seating, dual automatic climate control and rear window shades. They also have access to the full suite of advanced driver aids. Bear in mind, though, that if you're going for the top-shelf Limited 2.0T model, you're now in compact luxury-car territory.
Compared to the competition, Hyundai does an excellent job of providing value at every trim level, usually coming in at a lower price with equal or more features. And the trim levels available in the Sonata make it possible to pay for just the things you need or want. You can compare the Sonata to the other top players in the midsize segment easily right here on Edmunds, and make that judgment call for yourself.
2019 Hyundai Sonata Overview
The 2019 Hyundai Sonata is offered in the following submodels: Sonata Sedan. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), SEL 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Limited 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and Eco 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM).
What do people think of the 2019 Hyundai Sonata?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Hyundai Sonata and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Sonata 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Sonata.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Hyundai Sonata and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Sonata featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Hyundai Sonata?
2019 Hyundai Sonata SEL 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
The 2019 Hyundai Sonata SEL 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $25,495. The average price paid for a new 2019 Hyundai Sonata SEL 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) is trending $2,142 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,142 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $23,353.
The average savings for the 2019 Hyundai Sonata SEL 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) is 8.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2019 Hyundai Sonata SEL 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2019 Hyundai Sonata SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
The 2019 Hyundai Sonata SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $23,555. The average price paid for a new 2019 Hyundai Sonata SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) is trending $2,231 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,231 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $21,324.
The average savings for the 2019 Hyundai Sonata SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) is 9.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 8 2019 Hyundai Sonata SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2019 Hyundai Sonatas are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Hyundai Sonata for sale near. There are currently 12 new 2019 Sonatas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $23,310 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Hyundai Sonata. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $1,665 on a used or CPO 2019 Sonata available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Hyundai Sonatas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Hyundai Sonata for sale - 12 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $12,423.
Find a new Hyundai for sale - 7 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $12,536.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Hyundai Sonata?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Hyundai lease specials
