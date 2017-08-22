As much as I want to say that my new car is great in every way... It isn't. But it's extremely GOOD and very well priced. The interior materials use hard plastics in very unfortunate places (hurts to rest elbow or side of knee on door panel!), the seat bolsters aren't big enough for slippery leather, and winter traction has been downright alarming. On the other hand, the stereo has absolutely fantastic sound, the car has a very comfortable suspension and steering, and while it is on the slow side, it's great for cruising once you're up to speed. Fuel economy has also been better than expected. The place where it really shines though, is price. It was a full $4000 less than similarly outfitted midsize sedans. While it isn't the best car I've ever owned, it's not far off, and the value-for-money is outstanding. UPDATE (2.5 years later): My initial impressions have pretty much stayed the same. My initial impressions of comfort have gotten better after a few months of tinkering with the seat adjustments. I don't really have any complaints there. Fuel economy is consistently better than expected, especially on the highway-- on long solo highway trips, I've had over 40 mpg. It's still woefully slow, but then-- it's not really for people who like driving fast. One strange thing is that some gas pumps trigger their automatic stops almost immediately with this car. Never had it happen before, and it only happens with specific pumps, so I'm guessing there's something about this car that trips it for some reason. Not really a problem though. As far as durability goes, I've had exactly 0 thing break, and literally everything has been smooth sailing. I think my final opinion is that this is NOT a car that you love. The emphasis is on creature comforts (Sound system, Android Auto, Ventilated Seats) rather than driving performance. This is NOT a car that anyone falls in love with driving. This is for someone who wants a car to get them from point A to point B in nice, boring comfort. This is not a car your children want to drive, this is the car your mother wants to drive. It's a fantastic car if you car more about getting to your destination than the journey to get there.

