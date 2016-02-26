Used 2002 Hyundai Sonata for Sale Near Me
5,127 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 144,042 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,490
- 75,888 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,189
- 179,865 milesTitle issue, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,288
- 157,338 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,995
- 142,337 miles
$7,995
- 183,710 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,300
- 153,808 miles10 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,195
- 180,500 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,500
- 127,131 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,177
- 157,825 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,799
- 114,131 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,999
- 104,444 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,975
- 131,128 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,100
- 185,074 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,990
- 173,811 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,300
- 151,627 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,000
- 171,060 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,330
- Not Provided1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$2,500
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Hyundai Sonata searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Sonata
Read recent reviews for the Hyundai Sonata
Write a reviewSee all 166 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.5166 Reviews
Report abuse
Jack,02/26/2016
GLS 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A)
The one thing all buyers should be aware of and this goes for many cars from 1995 to 2008 is that many, even Acura used timing belts. Many of these cars engines are Interference engines which means extremely close tolerances. So, if the timing belt breaks (It will give no warning) , most likely it will destroy your engine. If the engine is non-interference (many 1995 to 2000 were) it means your walking and need to get your car towed, and looking at a $700 repair to reinstall the belt. So, if you are intent to buy one and don't know if that belt was replace, then you must replace it soon or gamble on losing your engine. The 2002 V-6 Sonata I bought looked almost brand new in and out , underneath and even the engine bay. (I know dealers clean them, but the car was well pampered.) I paid a bit more but this car was outstanding. Not one ding on the car, no accidents , EC interior, and only one very small minor scratch (about an inch ) on the bumper. Pearl White. I did own a 2002 4 cyl long ago and I never had a problem with it. I also own a 2013 Elantra Limited and like that as well. I know it's early in the process but I put about 550 miles on it so far, and no complaints and very happy. There is a lot of junk out there in that price range. I had Toyota's and they are wonderful reliable cars and would have bought another had the price been right. Anyway, In its present condition it hard to think there will be problems popping up soon, but then again, its relatively new and it is a 14 year old car, but I can tell somethings were replace like the A/C , and front brakes etc. I wrench on cars so I can do somethings when they do come up. I would say the idle is not the smoothest but once in drive it is pretty quiet and a very comfortable soft ride. Quiet in park as well. Tires look almost new, and exhaust doesn't seem that old, so it's relatively quiet, accept upon acceleration. It emits a growl, which sounds kinda like dual exhaust so its not too troubling. No it's not as quiet as my new car on acceleration but hey, it is 14 years old. Power is decent at 170 HP. Handling is good, and visibility is real good. Brakes are firm. Everything works well, including Power sunroof. Dash looks brand new , and its beige in color. I can tell this car spent a lot of time in the garage and not in the sun. Paint shines! I saw many articles on the rear brakes and how they made lock up. Yes, I think the design was bad. I did take the rear wheels off, and I believe the problem is the metal slide clips they use are a bad design. I sanded down those slides, and also the edge of the pads, and used high temp grease to ensure movement. I just want to avoid possible problems since it seems this was a concern. It's not hard to do this.
Related Hyundai Sonata info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2014
- Used Nissan NV200 2015
- Used Buick LaCrosse 2015
- Used Chevrolet Trax 2016
- Used Buick LaCrosse 2017
- Used Subaru Outback 2010
- Used Acura MDX 2011
- Used Nissan Juke 2015
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2017
- Used Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2010
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2010
- Used Subaru Forester 2012
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2016
- Used Jeep Compass 2012
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2014
- Used Toyota Prius Prime 2017
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lincoln Corsair
- Used Audi RS 3
- Used Mitsubishi 3000GT
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe
- Used Ford Shelby GT500
- Used Cadillac XT4
- Used BMW 1 Series
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
- Used Chevrolet Astro
- Used Lincoln Mark LT
- Used Cadillac ATS-V
- Used Ford F-150 SVT Lightning
- Used Nissan Cube
Shop used models by city
- Used Hyundai Elantra Rockville MD
- Used Hyundai Sonata Harrisburg PA
- Used Hyundai Elantra GT Pensacola FL
- Used Hyundai Accent New York NY
- Used Hyundai Azera Spokane WA
- Used Hyundai Elantra GT Mesa AZ
- Used Hyundai Azera Savannah GA
- Used Hyundai Azera Indianapolis IN
- Used Hyundai Azera Norfolk VA
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL Long Beach CA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2011 Gainesville FL
- Used Hyundai Tucson 2013 Bloomington IL
- Used Hyundai Elantra GT 2016 Salt Lake City UT