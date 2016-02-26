Used 2002 Hyundai Sonata for Sale Near Me

5,127 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,127 listings
  • 2002 Hyundai Sonata in Gray
    used

    2002 Hyundai Sonata

    144,042 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,490

    Details
  • 2002 Hyundai Sonata GLS
    used

    2002 Hyundai Sonata GLS

    75,888 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,189

    Details
  • 2002 Hyundai Sonata GLS in Silver
    used

    2002 Hyundai Sonata GLS

    179,865 miles
    Title issue, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $1,288

    Details
  • 2003 Hyundai Sonata GLS
    used

    2003 Hyundai Sonata GLS

    157,338 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2003 Hyundai Sonata
    used

    2003 Hyundai Sonata

    142,337 miles

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2004 Hyundai Sonata LX in Black
    used

    2004 Hyundai Sonata LX

    183,710 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,300

    Details
  • 2004 Hyundai Sonata V6 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2004 Hyundai Sonata V6

    153,808 miles
    10 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,195

    Details
  • 2004 Hyundai Sonata in Light Blue
    used

    2004 Hyundai Sonata

    180,500 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,500

    Details
  • 2004 Hyundai Sonata in Black
    used

    2004 Hyundai Sonata

    127,131 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,177

    Details
  • 2004 Hyundai Sonata LX in Off White/Cream
    used

    2004 Hyundai Sonata LX

    157,825 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,799

    Details
  • 2004 Hyundai Sonata
    used

    2004 Hyundai Sonata

    114,131 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,999

    Details
  • 2004 Hyundai Sonata LX in Silver
    used

    2004 Hyundai Sonata LX

    104,444 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,975

    Details
  • 2005 Hyundai Sonata GLS
    used

    2005 Hyundai Sonata GLS

    131,128 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,100

    Details
  • 2005 Hyundai Sonata GL V6 in Black
    used

    2005 Hyundai Sonata GL V6

    185,074 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,990

    Details
  • 2005 Hyundai Sonata GLS Special Value in Gray
    used

    2005 Hyundai Sonata GLS Special Value

    173,811 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,300

    Details
  • 2005 Hyundai Sonata GL V6 in Light Green
    used

    2005 Hyundai Sonata GL V6

    151,627 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,000

    Details
  • 2005 Hyundai Sonata GL V6 in Light Blue
    used

    2005 Hyundai Sonata GL V6

    171,060 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,330

    Details
  • 2005 Hyundai Sonata LX
    used

    2005 Hyundai Sonata LX

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,500

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Hyundai Sonata searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Sonata

Read recent reviews for the Hyundai Sonata
Overall Consumer Rating
4.5166 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 166 reviews
  • 5
    (70%)
  • 4
    (21%)
  • 3
    (4%)
  • 2
    (2%)
  • 1
    (2%)
Ageless Looking & Sporty
Jack,02/26/2016
GLS 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A)
The one thing all buyers should be aware of and this goes for many cars from 1995 to 2008 is that many, even Acura used timing belts. Many of these cars engines are Interference engines which means extremely close tolerances. So, if the timing belt breaks (It will give no warning) , most likely it will destroy your engine. If the engine is non-interference (many 1995 to 2000 were) it means your walking and need to get your car towed, and looking at a $700 repair to reinstall the belt. So, if you are intent to buy one and don't know if that belt was replace, then you must replace it soon or gamble on losing your engine. The 2002 V-6 Sonata I bought looked almost brand new in and out , underneath and even the engine bay. (I know dealers clean them, but the car was well pampered.) I paid a bit more but this car was outstanding. Not one ding on the car, no accidents , EC interior, and only one very small minor scratch (about an inch ) on the bumper. Pearl White. I did own a 2002 4 cyl long ago and I never had a problem with it. I also own a 2013 Elantra Limited and like that as well. I know it's early in the process but I put about 550 miles on it so far, and no complaints and very happy. There is a lot of junk out there in that price range. I had Toyota's and they are wonderful reliable cars and would have bought another had the price been right. Anyway, In its present condition it hard to think there will be problems popping up soon, but then again, its relatively new and it is a 14 year old car, but I can tell somethings were replace like the A/C , and front brakes etc. I wrench on cars so I can do somethings when they do come up. I would say the idle is not the smoothest but once in drive it is pretty quiet and a very comfortable soft ride. Quiet in park as well. Tires look almost new, and exhaust doesn't seem that old, so it's relatively quiet, accept upon acceleration. It emits a growl, which sounds kinda like dual exhaust so its not too troubling. No it's not as quiet as my new car on acceleration but hey, it is 14 years old. Power is decent at 170 HP. Handling is good, and visibility is real good. Brakes are firm. Everything works well, including Power sunroof. Dash looks brand new , and its beige in color. I can tell this car spent a lot of time in the garage and not in the sun. Paint shines! I saw many articles on the rear brakes and how they made lock up. Yes, I think the design was bad. I did take the rear wheels off, and I believe the problem is the metal slide clips they use are a bad design. I sanded down those slides, and also the edge of the pads, and used high temp grease to ensure movement. I just want to avoid possible problems since it seems this was a concern. It's not hard to do this.
Report abuse
