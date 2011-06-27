1991 Hyundai Sonata Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
Child-proof rear door locks are added.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
arnold mosher,05/18/2005
When I bought this car I could see the look on some people's faces ( junk ). But I was hopeful and up to the challenge to prove them wrong . The car has been very good to me and never gave me any serious or expensive trouble . It still holds its original paint and looks good . 272000 k and still going strong . It still does everything it did when it was new and I plan to keep it until it dies . It is driven winter and summer every year shows absolutely no rust and has no holes in the underbody . The person who does my annual safety inspection cannot believe it year after year saying you should sell this car back to Hyundai . I did offer , they declined . So I dont know what else I could ask for
philosopher,07/25/2003
We drove the Hyundai as a lark and it blew away the competition. The test drive made you feel you were king of the road. I save 4k and got the best riding vehicle in its class. The only thing I would do better is get a v6.
Features & Specs
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
116 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
116 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
142 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
