Consumer Rating
(2)
1991 Hyundai Sonata Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

List Price Estimate
$651 - $1,673
Used Sonata for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

Child-proof rear door locks are added.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Hyundai Sonata.

5(50%)
4(50%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

One Fine Car
arnold mosher,05/18/2005
When I bought this car I could see the look on some people's faces ( junk ). But I was hopeful and up to the challenge to prove them wrong . The car has been very good to me and never gave me any serious or expensive trouble . It still holds its original paint and looks good . 272000 k and still going strong . It still does everything it did when it was new and I plan to keep it until it dies . It is driven winter and summer every year shows absolutely no rust and has no holes in the underbody . The person who does my annual safety inspection cannot believe it year after year saying you should sell this car back to Hyundai . I did offer , they declined . So I dont know what else I could ask for
Seat of the pants
philosopher,07/25/2003
We drove the Hyundai as a lark and it blew away the competition. The test drive made you feel you were king of the road. I save 4k and got the best riding vehicle in its class. The only thing I would do better is get a v6.
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
116 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
142 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1991 Hyundai Sonata

Used 1991 Hyundai Sonata Overview

The Used 1991 Hyundai Sonata is offered in the following submodels: Sonata Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan, GLS 4dr Sedan, and GLS SE 4dr Sedan.

