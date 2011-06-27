I research cars for a couple of years before buying, and this time around I had a list of 12 sedans and SUV's that I slowly eliminated through test drives until ending up with the Sonata Eco. I have 1000 miles on the car and am extremely pleased with it. Before buying, I drove a base model Sonata for a week as a rental and liked the feel of the car. It rides well, has a lot of features, and the build quality is excellent, but it's a bit slow to accelerate, around average for large sedans. I've followed dual-clutch transmissions for a few years, so the Eco intrigued me. It comes with 1.6L engine with a dual scroll turbo that runs great on regular gas, and a dual-clutch transmission. For those who are unfamiliar, it's a computer-controlled transmission that works something like a manual, but the computer can shift considerable faster than a human. It's also faster than a standard automatic transmission, though not as smooth. The engine produces 179 HP, less than the base model, but 195 ft-lbs of torque with a wide max torque band starting at 1500 RPM. The lighter engine and transmission drops the curb weight from 3587 for the base to 3219 for the Eco. The combination of a faster tranny, max torque at 1500 RPM, and less weight means that the Eco cuts about .7 seconds off the 0-to-60 time, and in high-speed driving, it accelerates beautifully. It passes slowbies in the fast lane like they're not there. It's hard to believe that you can get performance this good out of an engine whose combustion chambers are smaller than a half-gallon of milk. The Eco also gets outstanding mileage - rated at 28 city/ 39 hwy vs 25/36 for the base - if you can resist putting it in sport mode and driving with a heavy foot. Best of all, since the car hasn't caught on yet, you can get good deals on it. I got mine for $4015 off the MSRP. The speakers and the radio are great - it comes with a Sirius XM radio that sounds wonderful. My last two cars were a 2006 VW Passat 2.0T and a 2014 Mazda 6, both really good cars, but I like the Sonata Eco even better. Update 6/5/17 - I now have 11, 500 miles on the car. I still think it's great and that I got an excellent value. It's solid in daily driving around town, but really excels out on the highway. My wife and I have gone on a couple of 1800-mile round trips, switching off driving. The ride is very smooth, the 40-to-80 acceleration phenomenal, and the highway gas mileage incredible given the size and feel of the car. We're getting 38+ mpg in Eco mode even though we're running around 80 on the interstates and passing the slowbies. But it's the overall experience of the car we enjoy. The car is comfortable, we put on music or a book-on-CD and the miles just melt away. The dual-clutch transmission works great in normal driving, but every once in awhile acts up in very slowing driving, like backing into a parking space. If you put it in reverse and back straight in, it works just fine. But if you have to switch between drive and reverse to adjust your position, it seems like the DCT "gets confused", and either takes a few seconds to go into gear, or goes into second instead of first. This is a very minor irritation in comparison to how smoothly the car operates under normal conditions, and it does seems to be a characteristic of DCT's. I'll trade off a little low-speed bumpiness for the beautiful high-speed performance any day. Update 12/5/17 - Have 22,000 miles on the car now and still think it's great. Am still getting 32 mpg combined on daily outings and 38 on long interstate trips driving between 75 and 85. On long straight flat stretches, I can put the cruise control on 75 and it gets 40-42. It's amazing to get that kind of gas mileage without giving up comfort, space and acceleration. Update 6/5/18 - Approaching 30,000 and still very happy with the car. I had a fender bender. The other car had about $3000 in damage but the Sonata was barely scratched. Fixed the dings myself and the car still looks good. The paint has held up well despite parking it outdoors. The gas mileage continues to be excellent. There are three drive modes, normal, eco and sport. For my everyday driving, a combination of street and suburban highway, the normal setting gives me decent power and 32 MPG. On long trips on the interstate, the ECO setting plus cruise control gets me 40. I hardly use the sport setting at all, since it doesn't provide that much better acceleration and the mileage drops into the mid-20's in combined driving. The acceleration in normal mode is more than enough to handle freeway on-ramps and maintain good fast-lane speed. Update 12/5/19 - 42,000 miles and still going great. I really have to be picky to find something I'd don't like, but the horn sounds pathetic. I'd replace it but you have to take the grill off. Other than that, it's the best car I've had.

