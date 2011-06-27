1995 Hyundai Sonata Review
Other years
1995 Highlights
Brand-new Sonata debuted in mid-1994. Dual airbags are standard. A 137-horsepower engine powers base and GL models while a 142-horsepower V6 is optional on midlevel GL and standard on GLS. Both engines are Mitsubishi-based designs. New car meets 1997 side-impact standards. Air conditioning and cassette stereo are standard on all models.
Likewise,04/03/2002
If this car in not better than HOnda Accord, Then Accord is not either. Very Cool Car. Loved it. Highly reccomended, Cheap Price, compatible.....Beautiful.....
jonas,10/03/2002
Its a very great car for the price, I have paid 3500$ CAN, a civic 92 worth 3500$ CAN. and I can tell you that the sonata 95 is better on all points. Its smooth and with the 5 speed model, the mitsubitshi (137 hp) respond very well. At 175 000K the motor lools like a new one!.
odis,02/27/2002
The car ran great until 90,000. I had to redo the transmission and airconditioning
James II,01/30/2003
i hate someone to blame this car just based on some trivial problems. so comfortable and smooth in driving. i paid $2300 at 120000 miles. still working well and too silent to feel i am driving. i bought it in NJ and drove it to FL about 1300miles. still has no problem.
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
137 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
142 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
137 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
142 hp @ 5000 rpm
