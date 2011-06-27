  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(12)
1995 Hyundai Sonata Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

List Price Estimate
$654 - $1,683
Used Sonata for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Brand-new Sonata debuted in mid-1994. Dual airbags are standard. A 137-horsepower engine powers base and GL models while a 142-horsepower V6 is optional on midlevel GL and standard on GLS. Both engines are Mitsubishi-based designs. New car meets 1997 side-impact standards. Air conditioning and cassette stereo are standard on all models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Hyundai Sonata.

5(42%)
4(33%)
3(25%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.2
12 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Of The Best
Likewise,04/03/2002
If this car in not better than HOnda Accord, Then Accord is not either. Very Cool Car. Loved it. Highly reccomended, Cheap Price, compatible.....Beautiful.....
Great car fot the price
jonas,10/03/2002
Its a very great car for the price, I have paid 3500$ CAN, a civic 92 worth 3500$ CAN. and I can tell you that the sonata 95 is better on all points. Its smooth and with the 5 speed model, the mitsubitshi (137 hp) respond very well. At 175 000K the motor lools like a new one!.
Okay
odis,02/27/2002
The car ran great until 90,000. I had to redo the transmission and airconditioning
Awesome!
James II,01/30/2003
i hate someone to blame this car just based on some trivial problems. so comfortable and smooth in driving. i paid $2300 at 120000 miles. still working well and too silent to feel i am driving. i bought it in NJ and drove it to FL about 1300miles. still has no problem.
See all 12 reviews of the 1995 Hyundai Sonata
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
137 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
142 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
137 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
142 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 1995 Hyundai Sonata features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor

More about the 1995 Hyundai Sonata

Used 1995 Hyundai Sonata Overview

The Used 1995 Hyundai Sonata is offered in the following submodels: Sonata Sedan. Available styles include GL 4dr Sedan, GLS 4dr Sedan, 4dr Sedan, and GL V6 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Hyundai Sonata?

Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Hyundai Sonatas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Hyundai Sonata for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Hyundai Sonata.

Can't find a used 1995 Hyundai Sonatas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Sonata for sale - 4 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $19,816.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 5 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $16,703.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Sonata for sale - 11 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $7,417.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 12 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $19,961.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Hyundai Sonata?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

