Used 2015 Hyundai Sonata for Sale Near Me

Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida

Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Our impressive 2015 Hyundai Sonata Limited Sedan is shown in Quartz White Pearl and looks at home with you. Powered by an efficient 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder which produces a mighty 185hp while mated to a durable 6 Speed Automatic transmission featuring Shiftronic. This Front Wheel Drive Limited is fun to drive and offers near 35mpg on the highway. Alloy wheels accent the stylish exterior of the Limited model, a rear lip spoiler, projector headlights, LED daytime running lights, LED taillights, side rocker panels w/chrome molding and chrome-tipped dual exhaust.Inside our Limited, find spacious leather-trimmed cabin you will find a proximity key w/push-button start, find power windows and door locks, and dual automatic climate control. Enjoy the comfortable heated front and rear seats, grip the leather-wrapped steering wheel and enjoy the iPod/USB and auxiliary input jacks and Dimension AM/FM/available SiriusXM/CD premium audio system w/ 6-speakers, and a 5-inch color touchscreen. Our redefined cabin features class-leading space and a multitude of premium soft-touch materials.Of course, our Hyundai Sonata would not be complete without a vast array of innovative safety features. Seven airbags, including a driver's knee airbag, Vehicle Stability Management System, a rearview camera, a Tire Pressure Monitoring System w/Individual tire pressure monitors and front/rear crumple zones are just a few of these features surrounding you and your passengers. The only thing standing between you and our sophisticated and American-made Sonata is the print button. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! *

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Sonata Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 35 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5NPE34AF5FH240308

Stock: 108498

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 09-10-2019