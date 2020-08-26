Used 2015 Hyundai Sonata for Sale Near Me
- 22,234 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,499$2,816 Below Market
- 43,371 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,995$2,227 Below Market
- 67,850 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,000$2,785 Below Market
- 61,502 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,484$4,627 Below Market
- 23,410 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,595$3,241 Below Market
- 93,980 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,999$1,863 Below Market
- 100,903 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,798$1,863 Below Market
- 50,639 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,500$1,933 Below Market
- 79,666 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,095$4,504 Below Market
- 39,924 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$12,777$1,797 Below Market
- 57,797 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,211$2,965 Below Market
- 128,089 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,350$1,490 Below Market
- 25,979 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,740$2,228 Below Market
- 95,151 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,444$1,675 Below Market
- 68,858 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,422$1,945 Below Market
- 103,679 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$8,490$1,822 Below Market
- 86,400 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995$1,859 Below Market
- 69,389 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,499$2,057 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Sonata
I put about 40,000 miles on a 2013 Altima before trading for this as an end-of-model year. I also tested a 2015 Fusion and Malibu along the way, as well as a 2014 demo Cadillac CTS V-Sport. The good news on the Hyundai is that the acceleration seems much better than most professional reviewers give it credit for. It is much quicker than the Altima 2.5 was, and that stop-light bobble (lugging from the CVT) just isn't there. The car is roomy, more so than a Fusion and much more so than the Malibu, though the Altima gets the edge for better long-drive seat comfort. The Hyundai looks very sharp (possibly losing in this segment only to the Fusion), and everyone who has been in it noted the quality of the materials (better than the Altima and Fusion, though maybe less than a top-of-the-line but pricier Accord). The dash lines are clean; they will never be mistaken for the sheer elegance of a Jaguar XF, but are much less distracting than the chromed plastic so abundant in the Caddy. It has memory seats, for which you would need to drop $40K on the Platinum version of a Murano or Maxima to get from anything in the Nissan line. The 16 Altimas have 12 way power seats, but no memory... I'd be tweaking for a week every time my wife drove it !! Hyundai also ties the side mirrors into the memory, so you push one button and life goes back to where it should be. The car tracks very straight, though in all honesty, it took about three times behind the wheel to get the feel of it. Drive it, get out and walk around, and drive it again to see what I mean. It's almost like the car has to get used to you, rather than the other way around. The D-steering wheel looks sharp, but is not real smooth when used in daily life. The heated & ventilated front seats work very well and hold snugly during corners. The heated back seats are a really nice touch. The back-up camera locates objects precisely, and follows the curve of the steering wheel (cough, Altima don't, cough). The display is mounted high enough to make for much easier viewing than most competitors, though the back-up sensors will ping the crown of the road when you back out of an angled driveway. The driver protection (lane drift and collision warning) work well, and less intrusively than the Cadillac CTS. I'm personally not found of the concept.. all we need is another toy to make drivers lazier, but it does work. The bad lies mostly in the electronics suite. You have one button to cycle through the climate control settings, so you have to look over and push the button several times if you had to run the defroster. I will note the HVAC system works really well; it's just the control that's lacking. The Sonata links quickly to your phone, but Altima would read texts to you and let the other end know you were driving. If you can do that in the Hyundai, I haven't figured out how. The most serious gripe is (and the Edmunds guys and the Hyundai salesmen kind of gloss over this) is that you have to subscribe to the Hyundai service and use a smart phone to be able to use the remote car start. This is beyond stupid... may all you app-lovers be rendered impotent by your dad-gummed toys ! GIVE ME A BUTTON ON THE FOB like any normal car. The nav system, on the other hand, is excellent, with a large display and actually shows the speed limit of 95% of the roads... it even detects school zones. The sound system is surprisingly bland for an Infinity unit, though I'm still tweaking the settings. I've driven in light rain with no issues, but no other weather I can report on. My general opinion is that the car is superior dollar-for-dollar to the Altima and the Malibu, and that you could probably get a slightly better Fusion or Accord, but you'd be laying out quite a bit more cash. If they fix the electronics, this would be a great car. Option you should get that I didn't- heated steering wheel, though the HVAC system is quick to remedy the cold.
