Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata for Sale Near Me
- 22,575 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$10,995
Car Guys - Houston / Texas
Low miles 4 dr luxury sedan. run & drive strong. Clean interior. Rim & tire with 70% remaining life. We changed the front bumper cover, hood & passenger fender. Please come for test drive. Thanks - Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Cloth Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Ahmed 832-856-1CAR at 832-856-1227 or gocarguys@gmail.com for more information. - Please go to WWW.GOCARGUYS.COM for more PICTURES and Directions. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Apple Carplay/Android Auto.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPE24AF1HH576771
Stock: 576771
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 13,968 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,694$3,315 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Spokane Valley - Spokane Valley / Washington
Tech Package 03 Ultimate Package 04 Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cargo Net Rear Spoiler First Aid Kit Gray; Leather Seating Surfaces Shale Gray Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Limited PZEV with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPE34AF8HH498003
Stock: HH498003
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- certified
2017 Hyundai Sonata Limited28,826 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$17,985$3,828 Below Market
Germain Hyundai - Columbus / Ohio
Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Automatic Headlights, Heated/Cooled Seats, Navigation, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Detection warning, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Leather Seating Surfaces, Power moonroof, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/MP3 w/Navigation, Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Aluminum Alloy. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Certified.Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Includes 10-year/Unlimited mileage Roadside Assistance with Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement; Please see dealers for specific vehicle eligibility requirements. 10-Year/100,000 Mile Hybrid/EV Battery Warranty* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 120 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Roadside Assistance* Limited Warranty: 60 Month/60,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* 173+ Point Inspection* Vehicle History* Warranty Deductible: $5025/35 City/Highway MPGFWD 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V ULEV II 185hp 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic shale gray metallic 2017 Hyundai Sonata Limited
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPE34AF5HH574602
Stock: HBHH574602
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- certified
2017 Hyundai Sonata Sport PZEV15,657 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,498$2,341 Below Market
Germain Hyundai - Columbus / Ohio
Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Automatic Headlights, Chrome Exterior Door Handles, Conventional Sunroof, Door Handle Welcome Light, Hands-Free Smart Trunk Opener, Heated Front Sport Seats, Leather Bolster/Cloth Insert Seating Surfaces, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob, Option Group 02, Proximity Key Entry w/Push Button Start, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/MP3 Display Audio, Value Edition Package 02, Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Aluminum Alloy. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Certified. Odometer is 10063 miles below market average!Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Roadside Assistance* 173+ Point Inspection* Includes 10-year/Unlimited mileage Roadside Assistance with Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement; Please see dealers for specific vehicle eligibility requirements. 10-Year/100,000 Mile Hybrid/EV Battery Warranty* Vehicle History* Limited Warranty: 60 Month/60,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 120 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Warranty Deductible: $5025/35 City/Highway MPGFWD 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V PZEV 185hp 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic Symphony Silver 2017 Hyundai Sonata Sport
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Sport PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPE34AF1HH546473
Stock: HBHH546473
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 46,865 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,990$4,105 Below Market
NY Luxury Motors - Elmont / New York
The internet advertised price excludes all other offers and discounts and does not include: (1)applicable taxes/fees, including sales, use and tire taxes/fees; (2) title/license plate/registration/DMV fees; (3) vehicle inspection fees (4) vehicle destination and transportation costs; (5) repair/reconditioning costs and fees incurred by the dealer, including but not limited to brakes, tires, and fluids; (6) dealer document/service fees; (7) finance charges; and (8) any additional fees required by law. Prices also exclude any additional charges included with the cost of closing/financing, including any governmental charges and taxes, any finance charges, documentation, preparation or VSC. The internet advertised price for this vehicle is a reflective after $1995 down payment @ 5.9% with excellent credit (720+), must be financed through dealer and subject to primary lenders approval. With the exception of CarGurus and True car Customers. Cash Buyers are also welcomed. All internet advertised Vehicles are special promotion prices and offered on a first come first serve basis. Vehicle availability, inventory, pricing, and description are subject to change without prior notice. The internet advertised price represents the Vehicle in its current AS IS condition and subject to change depending on any additional costs incurred and/or market fluctuations. All of our vehicles go through a rigorous certified and backed inspection. Some of our vehicles may be subject to a government and/or manufacturer safety recalls. To check for a vehicles recalls, visit http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/ All Pre-Owned Vehicles have been Certified for an additional cost of CPO.,($1995-$4995) depending on year, make, model and mileage. Dealer prep/Reconditioning ($995). Up to 10 Year 100,000-mile coverage available with CPO. Some High Line cars do not qualify. Cash purchases will be charged up to 20% additional to the selling price as a dealer convenience adjustment. Dealer not responsible for availability of any vehicle due to the high demand of a particular vehicle also due to prior sales, removal and transport elsewhere, awaiting title and ownership confirmation. Please be advised we cannot extend special internet pricing without a printed copy of the on-line advertisement. Our in-store price may exceed our special on-line advertisement. While we make a reasonable effort to adequately represent the condition and features of all inventory including vehicle information, pictures, pricing, and status, there may be inaccuracies. Updates may be delayed. We assume no responsibility for errors, omissions, inaccuracies in online information. We cannot guarantee a vehicle will be available for delivery when requested. We cannot guarantee a recall-free vehicle. Please verify vehicle information, availability and pricing with a customer service rep. This is easily done by calling us at 516-673-4784 or by visiting us at the dealership. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol. All internet prices expire at 12:01 AM. Please verify any information with our sales manager.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Sport PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPE34AF8HH589563
Stock: 9563
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 74,357 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$9,995$2,816 Below Market
VIP Kars - Marietta / Georgia
This 2017 Hyundai Sonata 4dr SE 2.4L features a 2.4L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Scarlet Red with a Gray Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Cloth Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 770-428-6000 or Leads@vipkars.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPE24AF5HH558631
Stock: 558631
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- certified
2017 Hyundai Sonata Limited PZEV7,897 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,750$2,524 Below Market
Rosen Hyundai of Algonquin - Algonquin / Illinois
This 2017 Hyundai Sonata Limited is offered to you for sale by Rosen Hyundai. This Hyundai includes: PHANTOM BLACK ULTIMATE PACKAGE Lane Departure Warning Rear Parking Aid Adaptive Cruise Control Cruise Control GRAY, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES Leather Seats TECH PACKAGE Heated Rear Seat(s) Smart Device Integration HD Radio Mirror Memory Cooled Front Seat(s) Navigation System CD Player Seat Memory Power Passenger Seat AM/FM Stereo Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Satellite Radio Trip Computer HID headlights Bluetooth Connection Premium Sound System Auxiliary Audio Input Driver Adjustable Lumbar MP3 Player Bucket Seats Headlights-Auto-Leveling *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* As a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle, this Hyundai Sonata Limited offers you the peace of mind because you know it has been rigorously inspected to meet exacting standards. Start enjoying more time in your new ride and less time at the gas station with this 2017 Hyundai Sonata. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Hyundai Sonata Limited. You can take the guesswork out of searching for your destination with this Hyundai Sonata Limited's installed Navigation system. Engineered with the latest in technology and features, this vehicle is an automobile lover's dream. More information about the 2017 Hyundai Sonata: The 2017 Sonata is a midsized sedan, placing it in direct competition with several of the best-selling cars in the country. Competing with the likes of the Toyota Camry and the Honda Accord is no easy task, but Hyundai's typical strategy of packing a ton of value into its cars remains unchanged. The Sonata offers a lot of car for the money, undercutting its rivals in price, while simultaneously offering more interior volume and more upscale features. The 2017 Hyundai Sonata starts at $21,950. Strengths of this model include roomy interior, efficient engines, available upscale features, Swoopy styling lines, and inexpensive base price
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Limited PZEV with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPE34AF7HH490426
Stock: X5966
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 83,910 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$9,987$2,401 Below Market
Versatile Collection - Alpharetta / Georgia
FRESH TRADE IN - AUTOMATIC SE SEDAN - CLEAN TITLE - EVERYTHING WORKS GREAT - GOOD MILES - SIDE AIRBAGS - WHITE WITH GRAY INTERIOR - CLEAN CARFAX CERTIFIED - AUTOCHECK QUALIFIED - ALL BOOKS n SERVICE RECORDS - MUST CONTACT SALES 770-777-2030 ANYTIME - OPEN 7 DAYS - FINANCING AVAILABLE - WWW.VCCARS.COMALPHARETTA...........
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPE24AF2HH506017
Stock: w50617
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Hyundai Sonata Sport18,037 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,599
Huffines Hyundai McKinney - Mckinney / Texas
**CARFAX ONE OWNER**, **CLEAN CARFAX**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **REARVIEW CAMERA**, **BLUETOOTH / HANDS FREE CALLING**, **APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO**, **HYUNDAI CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE**, ABS brakes, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Heated door mirrors, Overhead airbag, Power driver seat, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/MP3 Display Audio, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Aluminum Alloy. Odometer is 16333 miles below market average!Certified.Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 120 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Includes 10-year/Unlimited mileage Roadside Assistance with Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement; Please see dealers for specific vehicle eligibility requirements. 10-Year/100,000 Mile Hybrid/EV Battery Warranty * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle History * Limited Warranty: 60 Month/60,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Warranty Deductible: $50 * 173+ Point InspectionScarlet Red 2017 Hyundai Sonata Sport FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 2.4L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPE34AFXHH476746
Stock: H4527
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- 18,558 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,567$2,574 Below Market
Russell Westbrook Hyundai of Anaheim - Anaheim / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata SE PZEV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Apple Carplay/Android Auto.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPE24AF1HH550865
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,991$3,741 Below Market
Car Factory Outlet Broward - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
This 2017 Hyundai Sonata 4dr SE SEDAN 4 DR FWD features a 2.4L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Quartz White Pearl with a Beige interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact David Matheus at 954-621-1936 or dmathuesg578@hotmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Apple Carplay/Android Auto.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPE24AF5HH476530
Stock: 995377
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- 74,260 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,490$2,522 Below Market
Dave Solon Nissan - Pueblo / Colorado
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2017 Hyundai Sonata Sport FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V ULEV II 185hp25/35 City/Highway MPG Pre-owned vehicles purchased at Dave Solon Nissan / Subaru of Pueblo come standard with one key. If we received any additional keys when we acquired or traded for the vehicle, they will be provided to the purchaser at no additional cost. Keys, key fobs and dealer installed accessories can be purchased from Dave Solon Nissan / Subaru of Pueblo.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPE34AF1HH478949
Stock: PP544A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- certified
2017 Hyundai Sonata SE PZEV15,520 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,499$1,525 Below Market
Lynnes Hyundai - Bloomfield / New Jersey
Featuring a blind spot sensors, braking assist, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, side air bag system, digital display, and airbag deactivation, be sure to take a look at this 2017 Hyundai Sonata SE before it's gone. This one's available at the low price of $16,637. It also includes 90 Days of No-Charge Satellite Radio, Roadside Assistance, CARFAX Vehicle History Report. This vehicle also comes with 100,000 warranty miles, and 10 warranty years and has been subjected to a rigorous, 150 -point inspection for condition and appearance. This one's a keeper. It has a crash test safety rating of 5 out of 5 stars. Complete with a classic red exterior and a beige interior, this vehicle is in high demand. It has great mileage with 25 MPG in the city and 36 MPG on the highway. Call or visit to talk with one of our vehicle specialists today! Contact Information: Lynnes Hyundai, 401 Bloomfield Ave, Bloomfield, NJ, 07003, Phone: 9737435100, E-mail: leads@lynneshyundai.motosnap.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata SE PZEV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Apple Carplay/Android Auto.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPE24AF9HH548166
Stock: HA5061A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 12-30-2019
- 30,989 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,999$2,127 Below Market
Lia Honda Enfield - Enfield / Connecticut
2017 Hyundai Sonata Shale Gray Metallic SE ,185hp , Just reduced to final markdown !!! Gray interior, great color and nicely equipped with Fully automatic headlights, AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/MP3, Hi power Display Audio, Security system and so much more ! This is an Extra clean vehicle, a CARFAX One-Owner and a Recent Arrival! Room for 5 adults and 36 MPG to boot ! Why buy new ? Call or click today !
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata SE PZEV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Apple Carplay/Android Auto.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPE24AF4HH538130
Stock: PL24977
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- 56,652 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$8,900$2,983 Below Market
Dip's Luxury Motors - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2017 Hyundai Sonata 4dr features a 2.4L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Quartz White Pearl with a Gray Cloth interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Cloth Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-327-9292 or dipsluxurymotors@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Base PZEV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPE24AF5HH548729
Stock: 548729
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- certified
2017 Hyundai Sonata Sport PZEV7,754 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,494$2,356 Below Market
Maxon Hyundai - Union / New Jersey
Contact Maxon Hyundai Mazda today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2017 Hyundai Sonata Sport. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. You could spend more on fuel each month than on your vehicle payments, so why not consider one with exceptional fuel economy like this 2017 Hyundai Sonata. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. More information about the 2017 Hyundai Sonata: The 2017 Sonata is a midsized sedan, placing it in direct competition with several of the best-selling cars in the country. Competing with the likes of the Toyota Camry and the Honda Accord is no easy task, but Hyundai's typical strategy of packing a ton of value into its cars remains unchanged. The Sonata offers a lot of car for the money, undercutting its rivals in price, while simultaneously offering more interior volume and more upscale features. The 2017 Hyundai Sonata starts at $21,950. Interesting features of this model are roomy interior, efficient engines, available upscale features, Swoopy styling lines, and inexpensive base price
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Sport PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPE34AF7HH480284
Stock: 1HH480284
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 45,342 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,169$3,146 Below Market
Al Hendrickson Toyota - Coconut Creek / Florida
Experience top-shelf luxury in our One Owner, Clean CarFax 2017 Hyundai Sonata Limited brought to you in Phantom Black! Powered by a proven 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 185hp while connected to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission for easy passing. You will enjoy impressive drive dynamics along with near 36mpg on the open road for this Front Wheel Drive machine. Immediately eye-catching and altogether irresistible, our Sonata Limited is sculpted to aerodynamic perfection and is enhanced with beautiful 17-inch alloy wheels and a power sunroof. Our Limited cabin features class-leading space with a wealth of amenities including Proximity Key entry with push-button start, a rearview camera, heated and cooled leather seats, dual automatic temperature control, wood grain trim, and HomeLink. Settle in and get acquainted with our prominent touchscreen featuring available satellite radio, MP3/CD, HD Radio, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and more!A Top Safety Pick, our Hyundai sedan keeps you out of harm's way with anti-lock disc brakes, traction/stability control, blind spot detection, lane change assist, and advanced airbags. Get behind the wheel to experience the superb craftsmanship of this Limited sedan! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Limited PZEV with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPE34AF4HH546998
Stock: AL4094
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 37,686 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFive Star Dealer
$14,499$2,323 Below Market
Off Lease Only Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $3775 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Limited PZEV with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPE34AF2HH443725
Stock: C283696
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-21-2019
