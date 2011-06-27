  1. Home
2015 Hyundai Sonata Review

Pros & Cons

  • Lots of standard and optional features for the money
  • quiet and roomy interior
  • smooth ride
  • solid build quality.
  • Disappointing acceleration from Sport 2.0T
  • sweeping roof line compromises headroom for taller passengers.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Hyundai Sonata further refines the midsize sedan formula with a new look, revised powertrain and plenty of tech and convenience features. If you want plenty of passenger room and a quiet, easy-to-live-with cabin, this Sonata definitely has what you're looking for.

Vehicle overview

The previous-generation Hyundai Sonata was nothing short of a smash hit in the midsize sedan segment. With its combination of daring style, respectable performance, generous standard features and solid build quality, the Sonata easily convinced us that it was finally a true rival to cars like the Accord and Camry. Now redesigned for 2015, the Hyundai Sonata is a little more grown up, gaining refinements to its interior, chassis and feature content. We think it should stay squarely on the radar of savvy car shoppers.

The new Sonata trades some of the swoopy curves of the previous version for more conservative lines that take the styling uptown. Overall, the basic proportions and the sweeping roof line carry over, but the car is a little bigger than before and rear passengers benefit from a little more hip- and legroom. The chassis has also been overhauled to improve both the Sonata's handling capabilities and its ride quality.

The redesigned 2015 Hyundai Sonata comes in SE, Sport, Eco, Limited and Sport 2.0T trim levels.

This year also brings a new 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Fitted to the new Eco trim level, this engine promises high fuel economy along with peppy performance. Curiously, however, those looking for the peppiest performance possible from their family sedan will find the Sonata's 2.0-liter turbo engine (comparable to the V6s found in rival sedans) produces nearly 30 fewer horses this year. The base four-cylinder is also down on power, but by a more modest 5 hp, and certainly remains competitive in the segment.

Yet, even if the 2015 Sonata is down on power, it's up in available high-end features. You can now opt for adaptive cruise control, automatic high-beam control, a hands-free trunk opener and the latest in driver safety aids such as blind-spot detection and forward-collision alert systems.

Freshly fortified to face its foes, the Edmunds "A" rated 2015 Hyundai Sonata should be on your must-drive list if you're in the market for a well-rounded midsize sedan. It's also one of our top recommended cars in our 2015 Sedan Buying Guide. Still, with so many excellent choices in this class, we encourage you to get out there and drive as many as you can. We suggest also checking out the highly regarded Ford Fusion and Honda Accord, as well as the Mazda 6, Nissan Altima and Volkswagen Passat.

2015 Hyundai Sonata models

The 2015 Hyundai Sonata is available in SE, Sport, Eco, Limited and Sport 2.0T trim levels. There's also a Sonata Hybrid, which for now continues on in previous-generation guise and is reviewed separately.

Cloth upholstery is standard in the Sonata Sport, but adding the Premium package upgrades you to leather and cloth seats.

Standard features on the SE include 16-inch alloy wheels, a rear spoiler, LED running lights, air-conditioning, cruise control, full power accessories, heated mirrors, a tilt-and-telescoping steering column, a 60/40-split rear seatback, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a six-speaker sound system (with a CD player, satellite radio, an iPod/USB audio interface and an auxiliary audio jack).

The Sport and Eco trims add automatic headlights, a rearview camera, an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar), upgraded door trim, Hyundai's Blue Link telematics system (with smartphone integration) and a 5-inch touchscreen audio interface. The Eco differs with a special fuel-economy-focused engine, while the Sport gets its own 17-inch alloy wheels, dual exhaust with chrome tips, hands-free "smart" and unique body styling tweaks.

The Limited includes the Sport's features (minus the body styling tweaks) and adds LED taillights, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, wood grain trim, a six-way power passenger seat, heated rear seats, rear air vents, rear window sunshades, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, an upgraded audio system and driver safety aids (blind-spot warning and rear cross-traffic alert).

The Sport 2.0T includes most of the features of the Sport and Limited trims (less the power passenger seat, heated rear seats and rear sunshades) along with 18-inch alloy wheels, sport-tuned suspension and steering, a rear diffuser with quad chrome exhaust tips, xenon headlights, sport seats with accent stitching, a flat-bottom sport steering wheel and steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters.

Many of the upper trims' features are available as options on the lower trims. Other optional features (depending on trim level) include xenon headlights, a panoramic sunroof, an electronic parking brake, adaptive cruise control (with full stop-start capability), an upgraded gauge cluster, sport front seats, a navigation system (with an 8-inch touchscreen), an Infinity 10-speaker premium sound system, ventilated front seats, driver memory settings, rear parking sensors and forward-collision and lane-departure warning systems.

All 2015 Sonatas have simple to use controls. The optional navigation system offers a split-screen view.

2015 Highlights

The Hyundai Sonata is redesigned for 2015 with a more refined look and a larger cabin. A new Eco trim level with a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine also debuts, although the more powerful 2.0T trim level has nearly 30 fewer horsepower.

Performance & mpg

A 2.4-liter four-cylinder rated at 185 hp and 178 pound-feet of torque powers the SE, Sport and Limited models. All Sonatas are front-wheel drive, and all engines except the Eco's are paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. The Sonata SE has an EPA-estimated fuel economy rating of 29 mpg combined (25 city/37 highway). The Sport and Limited trims are slightly less at 28 mpg combined (24/35).

The Sport 2.0T comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, producing 245 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque. At the Edmunds test track, we recorded an 8.3-second sprint to 60 mph -- an exceptionally poor performance considering this powertrain is meant to compete with V6-powered family sedans that routinely are much quicker. On the other hand, the Sport 2.0T returns an EPA-estimated 26 mpg combined (23 city/32 highway), and we managed to earn 28 mpg on our 120-mile highway-biased evaluation route and over 31 mpg on a long highway drive.

The Eco features a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 177 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque. A seven-speed automatic transmission is standard (it is technically an automated manual transmission). Ironically, we recorded a highly impressive 7.5-second time for its 0-60-mph run, beating the Sport model by almost a full second. The EPA says the Eco will achieve 32 mpg combined (28 city/38 highway), and we validated those figures with our own 32 mpg, earned on our evaluation route.

Safety

Standard safety features on every 2015 Hyundai Sonata include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and a driver knee airbag.

In Edmunds' simulated panic-stop testing from 60 mph, the Sonata Sport 2.0T came to rest in 125 feet, which is an acceptable distance for midsize family sedans. The Eco model did even better at 119 feet.

In government crash testing, the 2015 Sonata earned a perfect five-star overall rating, with five stars overall for its performance in frontal- and side-impact crash tests. In crash testing conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Sonata earned a top "Good" rating in moderate-overlap frontal-offset impact test and a second-best "Acceptable" in the small-overlap frontal-offset impact test. The Sonata posted a "Good" rating for the remaining side-impact, roof-strength and whiplash protection (seats and head restraints) tests.

All but the SE also come with a rearview camera and Blue Link, Hyundai's emergency telematics system (includes roadside assistance, crash response, remote door lock control and monitoring features for parents with teenage drivers -- speed, geo-fencing and curfew limits). Blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert are standard for the Limited and Sport 2.0T and optional on the Sport and Eco. Forward collision warning and rear park assist are optional on the Limited and Sport 2.0T.

Driving

Possibly the most striking characteristic of the 2015 Hyundai Sonata is the utter silence with which it goes about its business. This is a quiet car. Swallowing road irregularities with hushed damping and quiet confidence is this sedan's biggest strength. Ride quality, regardless of trim, is well-controlled but never harsh.

Though there's nothing to complain about when you take the Sonata around turns, there's also little that's involving about the experience. Even the Sport 2.0T trim isn't very thrilling, though it will hit freeway speeds quicker than the 2.4-powered trims. It also has handy shift paddles and a flat-bottom steering wheel, which feels better than the round wheel in other trims. Honda's Accord Sport, which offers a six-speed manual transmission, is more involving, as is the Mazda 6 and the Ford Fusion.

All of the Sonata's engines provide adequate power, but this sedan's greatest strength is its quiet ride.

Strangely enough, it's the Eco trim that's the real surprise here. With discernibly more punch than the 2.4-liter engine and quicker acceleration than the 2.0T, it offers peppy acceleration along with the best fuel economy of the group. What's more, is that despite the more mileage-minded tires it wears, its quietness, ride quality and confident handling aren't degraded one bit.

All trims offer three driver modes: Normal, Sport and Eco, which adjust the transmission and throttle calibrations according to your needs. Steering weight increases in Sport mode, as well. However, the difference between Normal and Sport is modest at best. And unless you're more patient than most folks behind the wheel, you'd probably avoid the Eco mode, as it notably dulls the powertrain's response.

Interior

The Sonata SE is fairly basic inside, but materials and build quality are improved over those in the base trim level from last year's Sonata. With their plusher door trim and additional cabin accents, the higher trim levels compare pretty well to those of segment rivals. Not surprisingly, the Limited trim, with its available two-tone color schemes and convincing wood grain trim, is particularly appealing. The Sport 2.0T features heavily bolstered sport seats for added lateral support during spirited back-roads drives.

The control layout is straightforward and easy to use, with dedicated buttons for primary functions like navigation, phone, radio and media. The climate controls are simple, and Hyundai's touchscreen interface remains intuitive. The 5-inch touchscreen isn't very big, but it does provide decent functionality for Sonatas without the optional navigation system. Those with the nav system boast an 8-inch touchscreen, which gives the Sonata's cabin even more of an upscale, cutting-edge feel.

As before, the Sonata has more than ample room for four adults. Those in back even have a bit more hip- and legroom than before. Rear headroom is essentially unchanged, however, so taller passengers may feel a bit cramped due to the dramatically sloping roof line.

Like most midsize sedans, the 2015 Hyundai Sonata has a roomy backseat, but taller adults might run short on headroom.

At 16.3 cubic feet, the trunk is a little more generous than average for this segment, and the standard 60/40-split-folding rear seat is at the ready to add more cargo capacity should the need arise. Models equipped with the hands-free "smart" trunk opener automatically open the trunk if the person with the key fob stands behind the car for more than 3 seconds.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Hyundai Sonata.

5(51%)
4(23%)
3(8%)
2(10%)
1(8%)
4.0
128 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 128 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A lot of good, a little bad
Leo,12/18/2015
Limited 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I put about 40,000 miles on a 2013 Altima before trading for this as an end-of-model year. I also tested a 2015 Fusion and Malibu along the way, as well as a 2014 demo Cadillac CTS V-Sport. The good news on the Hyundai is that the acceleration seems much better than most professional reviewers give it credit for. It is much quicker than the Altima 2.5 was, and that stop-light bobble (lugging from the CVT) just isn't there. The car is roomy, more so than a Fusion and much more so than the Malibu, though the Altima gets the edge for better long-drive seat comfort. The Hyundai looks very sharp (possibly losing in this segment only to the Fusion), and everyone who has been in it noted the quality of the materials (better than the Altima and Fusion, though maybe less than a top-of-the-line but pricier Accord). The dash lines are clean; they will never be mistaken for the sheer elegance of a Jaguar XF, but are much less distracting than the chromed plastic so abundant in the Caddy. It has memory seats, for which you would need to drop $40K on the Platinum version of a Murano or Maxima to get from anything in the Nissan line. The 16 Altimas have 12 way power seats, but no memory... I'd be tweaking for a week every time my wife drove it !! Hyundai also ties the side mirrors into the memory, so you push one button and life goes back to where it should be. The car tracks very straight, though in all honesty, it took about three times behind the wheel to get the feel of it. Drive it, get out and walk around, and drive it again to see what I mean. It's almost like the car has to get used to you, rather than the other way around. The D-steering wheel looks sharp, but is not real smooth when used in daily life. The heated & ventilated front seats work very well and hold snugly during corners. The heated back seats are a really nice touch. The back-up camera locates objects precisely, and follows the curve of the steering wheel (cough, Altima don't, cough). The display is mounted high enough to make for much easier viewing than most competitors, though the back-up sensors will ping the crown of the road when you back out of an angled driveway. The driver protection (lane drift and collision warning) work well, and less intrusively than the Cadillac CTS. I'm personally not found of the concept.. all we need is another toy to make drivers lazier, but it does work. The bad lies mostly in the electronics suite. You have one button to cycle through the climate control settings, so you have to look over and push the button several times if you had to run the defroster. I will note the HVAC system works really well; it's just the control that's lacking. The Sonata links quickly to your phone, but Altima would read texts to you and let the other end know you were driving. If you can do that in the Hyundai, I haven't figured out how. The most serious gripe is (and the Edmunds guys and the Hyundai salesmen kind of gloss over this) is that you have to subscribe to the Hyundai service and use a smart phone to be able to use the remote car start. This is beyond stupid... may all you app-lovers be rendered impotent by your dad-gummed toys ! GIVE ME A BUTTON ON THE FOB like any normal car. The nav system, on the other hand, is excellent, with a large display and actually shows the speed limit of 95% of the roads... it even detects school zones. The sound system is surprisingly bland for an Infinity unit, though I'm still tweaking the settings. I've driven in light rain with no issues, but no other weather I can report on. My general opinion is that the car is superior dollar-for-dollar to the Altima and the Malibu, and that you could probably get a slightly better Fusion or Accord, but you'd be laying out quite a bit more cash. If they fix the electronics, this would be a great car. Option you should get that I didn't- heated steering wheel, though the HVAC system is quick to remedy the cold.
Still a great ride
Paul Cocke,11/16/2015
Limited 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
This is by far the best car I've ever owned. A year and 18,000 miles on the odometer later, no rattles or any problems with workmanship. I drive through mountains on the interstate every day to work (60 miles round trip). The car handles extremely well and I'm getting 25-27 mpg in town and 29-31 mpg on the highway. Since its cheaper now I use high test gas (I heard the turbo likes it better). Ignore the reviews saying this car is sluggish; it isn't. The car is a bit slow on the front end but it has plenty of power. For freeway driving it can pull ahead in traffic with ease. I recently took it through the Cascade Mountains on a road trip and it breezed through every curve effortlessly. I am over 6 feet tall and this car is comfortable for me to drive. If you want adults to be comfortable in the back seat this car has spacious back seats and works better than most sedans. . The blind spot warning already has prevented an accident or two. * Love the backup camera; the lane departure system is annoying but I leave in on for safety. * My grand children love the pull-down shades in back. * The car handles quite well. I never use the paddle shifters but do switch between eco, regular and sport driving modes. Sport seems to do better in the rain but cuts down on gas. I use eco around town. * I wish the car had fog lights. While the LED lights look cool they do not help with visibility. * Navigation works well and the car stereo is excellent. Between Pandora and XM radio my commute is much more interesting though I do wish the steering wheel had a radio mute button (or maybe I just have not found it). I also wish the car had AWD. * My biggest complaint is the automatic trunk opener. You can stand behind in with your keys in your hand for minutes and nothing happens. Then you casually walk by and the stupid thing opens. Still love the car. I have been watching and these 2015s have good deals right now. Wait until the end of the month for better deals. Negotiate ruthlessly and don't worry about the color. And don't be fooled by the addition of the stolen car service (a waste of money - your auto insurance likely covers it)
Better than I Could Have Imagined!!!
Stan Morris,08/06/2015
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
***UPDATE 8/7/2017*** I'd like to make this review brief as possible, but I know that's not going to happen. I am so blown away by this vehicle that I tell everyone who comments on it that it's now not just the best car I've ever owned, it's the only car to get in my mind(regarding the options/performance/warranty/reliability you get for the money). If you want to drop $70k on a vehicle with the same options and a little more pep, more power to you(literally). I own a Sonata Ltd with the Ultimate Package, and after driving in the high end Infinity/Audi/BMW, this vehicle is just as comparable in regards to the luxurious feel and amenities. From the Xenon headlights, LED running lights and LED interior lights(so crisp), to the LED taillights, to the sophisticated new styling, this car is the epitome of high class without the high class cost. The smart cruise, which is one of my favorite features, works beautifully and I use it frequently when on a long commute. Also, have you ever been trying to follow a friend or family member on the highway or interstate for a long commute and can't seem to get your cruise control set just right and either slowly gain or lose distance between them? Problem solved! With the smart cruise I just set my cruise speed for higher than I know the car in front of me will go, and simply stay behind them. If they slow, the car slows. If they speed up, the car speeds up. Even better, I can choose if I want to be a car length behind them or a few car lengths behind them. I have not tested it in city traffic, as I do not live in a big enough city, but I could see how it would come in handy(strike that, become a valued asset and seen as a necessity) when in slow moving or quick stop and go traffic. The Xenon headlights and LED taillights are truly remarkable in both functionality and in style. My wife told me she had to drive the vehicle so I could see the lights from the outside, and I was more than impressed. When seeing this vehicle traveling down the road at night you expect to see a familiar luxury emblem on the front, not the ever increasingly popular "H". I currently have my phone hooked up with the "Android Auto", and also have the BlueLink and Bluetooth set up on the car and all flawlessly perform as they should. I was impressed with all of those "little features" that the Android Auto provides and couldn't be happier with that addition. My only complaint, which can't be stuck on just the Sonata, is the visibility. My previous vehicle was a Navigator, and comparatively the visibility felt like it was cut in half. With that said, in all cars visibility has been cut down the same, so again this isn't just Hyundai. One positive note is that the blind spot works beautifully and it has saved me from cutting into a car on multiple occasions. On a side note, the blind spot has an ability to judge the speed of the car behind you, so if said vehicle is coming up really fast the blind spot will adjust to warn you earlier, as opposed to other blind spot systems that simply warn you once the vehicle trips the sensor. I suppose the only real downfall are the leather seats. They are premium leather, but not as soft as the napa leather that I've enjoyed in the past. That being said, it seems like these seats are more durable and will hold up better. Additionally, the heated and cooled seats work beautifully, and I've gotten multiple comments on the heated seats in the back. Alright, I could continue on and on about this car, but it feels like I'm just going through the options package and commenting on how great it is, so you could just look at the package and know that all of it is exceptional. I purchased the extended warranty that covers bumper to bumper, excluding bumpers :-), for 10 years/100,000 miles, which I would suggest wholly to anyone considering this vehicle.
15,000 Mile Review
colonel12,11/30/2015
Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
I've had this car for about 8 months, 15,000 miles, and not a single problem. It is very comfortable, there's minimal road noise, and highway fuel economy is great. It's been very reliable thus far, only needing routine maintenance. We also have a 2015 Toyota Camry in the family, and this vehicle trounces the Camry in nearly every way. The interior materials are better, the ride is better, MUCH less road noise, etc. The push button start, proximity key, automatic climate control, heated seats, etc. in a sub $25,000 car is a phenomenal value. I'm still enjoying my Sonata as much as I did the day I drove it home. Go check it out!
See all 128 reviews of the 2015 Hyundai Sonata
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
25 city / 37 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
24 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
24 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2015 Hyundai Sonata features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2015 Hyundai Sonata
More About This Model

Quick Summary
It's been five years since Hyundai put its stamp on the midsize segment in a serious way with a Sonata that set new standards for space, styling and fuel economy. The 2015 Hyundai Sonata, though not revolutionary, stands to build on the sedan's existing strengths while infusing it with better value.

What Is It?
The 2015 Hyundai Sonata is a five-passenger midsize family sedan. For 2015 the Sonata increases in length, width, height and wheelbase, giving it easily the biggest footprint in the class. Overall length increases 1.3 inches, wheelbase increases 0.4 inch and width bumps up 1.2 inches. Though it doesn't have the longest wheelbase in the segment, the Sonata does offer more passenger volume than its primary competitors.

2015 Hyundai Sonata

The Sonata's exterior styling also takes on a more stately appearance that leans toward the luxury-focused Genesis sedan. On the inside, the Sonata gets the same treatment, with improved materials and a list of options that we're more accustomed to seeing in premium luxury vehicles.

There are five trim levels: SE, Sport, Limited, Eco and, featured in this test, the Sport 2.0T. Three different four-cylinder engines are available, and all trims are front-wheel drive. A redesigned hybrid model will be added in 2015, but until then the hybrid version of the 2014 model will be sold alongside the new models.

What Engines and Transmissions Are Available?
Our Sport 2.0T test vehicle represents the most powerful engine choice in the Sonata lineup, generating 245 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. It is designed to challenge the V6 offerings from competitors like the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry.

The base 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine is good for 185 hp: 5 fewer than last year. Both the 2.4-liter and 2.0-liter engines are paired to a six-speed automatic with manual shift capability. With the 2.0-liter turbo engine you get steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles, which is both welcome and unusual in the segment.

The third engine is new to the Sonata lineup. It's a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder rated at 177 hp. It also boasts 195 pound-feet of torque, significantly more than the 2.4-liter normally aspirated engine with which it overlaps. Offered only on the Eco trim level, the new engine is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automanual transmission for maximum mileage.

2015 Hyundai Sonata

How Does It Drive?
Possibly the most striking characteristic of the Sonata's character (across all trims) is the utter silence with which it goes about its business. This is a quiet car. Swallowing road irregularities with hushed damping and quiet confidence is this sedan's biggest strength. Ride quality, regardless of trim, is well controlled but never harsh.

Though there's nothing to complain about when it comes to its driving dynamics, there's also little that's exciting about the way it drives. Even the big-gun Sport 2.0T trim lacks serious power, though it will hit freeway speeds significantly quicker than the base model. In Edmunds testing, the Sport accelerated to 60 mph in 8.3 seconds, which is an average result among other four-cylinder-powered cars in the segment. The V6 versions of these rivals hit 60 mph about 2 seconds quicker.

In Edmunds panic braking tests from 60 mph, the Sport 2.0T required 125 feet, which is an acceptable distance for a midsize family sedan. With maximum brake effort applied, the car remained composed, with very little nosedive while tracking straight. The pedal also remained reassuringly firm over multiple runs, though distances increased by about 5 feet.

The Sonata Sport 2.0T also features handy wheel-mounted shift paddles and a flat-bottom steering wheel, which feels better than the round wheel in other trims. It's still no driver's car, though. Honda's Accord Sport, which offers a six-speed manual transmission, is far more involving.

It's the Eco trim that's the real surprise to drive. With discernibly more power than the base engine and similar road manners, it offers the best fuel economy of the group and costs less than the 2.0T. And it doesn't have to be a complete stripper, either. It can be had with the Technology package, which adds navigation, blind-spot detection, heated front seats and more.

All trims offer three driver modes: Normal, Sport and Eco, which adjust the transmission and throttle calibrations according to your needs. Steering weight increases in Sport mode as well. The difference between Normal and Sport mode is modest at best and unless you're more patient than everyone else who's ever driven a car, you'll avoid Eco.

2015 Hyundai Sonata

What Kind of Fuel Economy Can You Expect?
If you're buying the Sonata simply to save fuel, the Eco model is the seemingly obvious choice. It has the highest EPA rating of the three engines at 32 mpg combined (28 city/38 highway). Problem is, that's only 3 mpg better than the base model with the 2.4-liter engine, which costs $2,125 less to start. At 12,000 miles annually and an average fuel price of $3.70 per gallon, it would take more than 15 years to earn your money back in fuel cost savings.

There's more to the Eco model than just good mileage, though, as it's more enjoyable to drive thanks to its extra helping of torque. We preferred its power delivery and overall drivability compared to the base engine, so it could be worth the extra money on that aspect alone.

Keep in mind that Sport and Limited trim versions with the 2.4-liter are rated lower (28 mpg combined/24 city/35 highway) than the base SE trim (29 combined/25 city/37 highway) with the same engine. This, says a Hyundai representative, is because of their bigger wheels and tires and the weight of additional content.

The Sport 2.0T we tested is rated at 26 mpg combined and 23 city/32 highway. These numbers represent a 2 mpg increase in the city and a 1 mpg increase in combined fuel economy over last year's 2.0-liter turbo-powered Sonata. Highway mileage is the same. In its tenure with us, the Sport 2.0T averaged 23 mpg in mixed driving conditions, with a peak of 31.4 mpg on one highway journey. On the Edmunds evaluation loop that included some pockets of heavy traffic, we averaged 28.4 mpg.

How Much Does It Cost?
Base trim SE Sonatas start at $21,960 including destination fees, which represents a $300 reduction vs. the 2014 base (GLS) model. And in an effort to rebuild the brand's value statement versus its Japanese rivals, it has additional equipment. New base-model standard equipment includes a driver's knee airbag, rear lip spoiler, a height-adjustable passenger seat and a driver blind-spot mirror plus LED daytime running lights.

At the top of the lineup, the Sport 2.0T starts at $29,385. With the optional Ultimate package added (feature highlights include a panoramic sunroof, adaptive cruise control, lane departure and forward collision warnings, automatic high beams, rear parking sensors, heated seats, ventilated front seats, a navigation system and premium audio) along with floor mats, our as-tested price rose to $34,460. Fully loaded Camry and Accord models cost between $1,000 and $2,000 less, but don't offer some of the Sonata's premium features.

2015 Hyundai Sonata

What's the Interior Like?
Put simply, it's huge inside. You'll likely never feel like you need more space. Large adults will be comfortable in the backseats, and the Sonata's class-leading front head- and legroom speaks for itself.

A freshly designed interior further enhances the already utilitarian layout we've come to appreciate in most Hyundai vehicles. A more horizontal design replaces the old car's vertical secondary control arrangement, further enhancing the cabin's width. Though there's nothing ground-breaking designwise, the abundance of space provides a sense of roominess not present in all competitors.

The control layout is straightforward and easy to use, with dedicated buttons for primary functions like navigation, phone, radio and media. Climate control is handled with knobs, and Hyundai's intuitive touchscreen interface remains. Full leather seats are available at the Limited trim level, though those on the Sport 2.0T with orange leather piping look the best.

At 16.3 cubic feet, the Sonata's trunk ties the also massive Volkswagen Passat for sheer volume. A wide opening and remote releases for the folding rear seats further increase the Hyundai's convenience and utility.

2015 Hyundai Sonata

What Features Set It Apart?
With fuel economy being the primary factor by which midsize sedans live and die, feature content has become a prominent secondary means of setting one car apart from another. Though you'll have to opt for more costly option packages to get most of them, the Sonata makes available several unusual, if not completely unique, features. Sunshades on the rear side windows are a perfect example.

Adaptive cruise control with the ability to bring the car to a full stop is a feature only available on premium brands until recently, and the Sonata adds it for 2015. Hyundai's Smart Trunk feature, which offers a hands-free trunk release, is something many will either love or hate since it opens the trunk when it senses the key is within the prescribed proximity. Walk near the trunk, wait 3 seconds and it opens. The jury is still out on how useful this will be in practice.

This Sonata also offers heated and cooled seats for both the driver and front passenger, while the rear seats offer optional heating only. Add the Tech package to the Sonata Limited and you also get a heated steering wheel.

Bluetooth, USB and an auxiliary jack are standard. Apple CarPlay, which mirrors specific apps (texting, music, maps, etc.) from a user's iPhone on the 8-inch navigation screen, will finally provide the interface most users want later this year. An Android version will eventually arrive as well.

How Safe Is It?
Standard safety features for all 2015 Sonatas include seven airbags, including a driver's knee airbag. It's also worth noting that the new chassis is 41 percent stiffer torsionally and 35 percent stiffer in bending strength for a more robust passenger space. Available options include forward collision warning, blind-spot detection with rear cross-traffic alert and a lane departure warning.

In government crash tests, the 2015 Hyundai Sonata earned the highest rating of five out of five stars for overall, frontal and side impact passenger protection and four stars for rollover protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's testing resulted in similar findings, earning it a Top Safety Pick + rating with the top score of "Good" in all categories except for the very challenging small overlap frontal crash test, where it attained the second-best "Acceptable" ranking.

What Are Its Closest Competitors?
It's no secret that the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry are the best-selling cars in the country. Their reputations for durability and reliability help, but both are for-real family haulers that will serve buyers well with proven powertrains and simple practicality. The Nissan Altima, with striking fuel economy and genuine comfort, won our last midsize comparison test, so it's worth a look as well.

Why Should You Consider This Car?
If you want a midsize sedan with plenty of passenger room and a quiet, easy-to-live-with cabin, this Sonata definitely has what you're looking for. A long list of available features at competitive prices and a very generous 10-year/100,000-mile warranty is also another reason to take a long, hard look at the Sonata.

Why Should You Think Twice About This Car?
The 2015 Hyundai Sonata's revised 2.0T makes significantly less power than all V6-powered competitors, so if you like your family sedan with a stout engine under the hood, this Sonata may disappoint. This Sonata isn't particularly fun to drive either regardless of engine or trim level, so if that's something you value there are competitors that offer more to like in this area.

The manufacturer provided Edmunds this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

Used 2015 Hyundai Sonata Overview

The Used 2015 Hyundai Sonata is offered in the following submodels: Sonata Sedan. Available styles include Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Eco 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Sport 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Limited 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Limited 4dr Sedan w/Brown Leather (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Sport 2.0T 4dr Sedan w/Black Leather and Gray Accents (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Limited 2.0T 4dr Sedan w/Black Leather and Gray Accents (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and Limited 4dr Sedan w/Brown Leather PZEV (2.4L 4cyl 6A).

