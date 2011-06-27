1996 Hyundai Sonata Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
Sonata is Hyundai's midsize entry, and faces some very stiff competition in this category. Ford's new Contour/Mystique populates this class of automobiles, as does the new Cirrus/Stratus duo from Chrysler, and perennial favorites such as the Toyota Camry, Honda Accord, Nissan Altima and Mazda 626. Heady competition indeed.
Hyundai's forte to date has been budget prices and standard (or low priced) luxuries that couldn't be matched by competitors. It seems those days are over. The Sonata GLS we sampled ran nearly $21,500. True, it was well loaded with automatic, sunroof, leather and power everything, but a similarly equipped Contour SE or Chrysler Cirrus is priced less than the Sonata. Considering Hyundai's quality record, we don't find the GLS to be a viable option in this class, particularly since the Contour/Mystique twins are a real kick in the pants to drive.
That's not to say that the Sonata isn't a satisfying car. The doors thunk shut nicely, it is quiet and comfortable inside, and the leather makes it feel like a much more expensive sedan. Everything looks and functions as though quality has been built-in, but the radio and climate controls are a tad overdone. The back seat could benefit from better thigh and back support, but it isn't any more uncomfortable that the rear quarters of a Dodge Stratus. Overall, we are impressed with this roomy effort from Hyundai.
Unfortunately, the Sonata competes with many cars that feel as good and often cost less money. Factor in the depreciation that the Hyundai is sure to endure, as well as the questionable quality levels of past Sonatas, and this new one's shine begins to dull. At $18,500, the leather-lined Sonata GLS would begin to look like a bargain, but $21,500 is better spent on something else.
1996 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1996 Hyundai Sonata.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Sonata
Related Used 1996 Hyundai Sonata info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019