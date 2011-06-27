  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Sonata
  4. Used 1996 Hyundai Sonata
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(4)
Appraise this car

1996 Hyundai Sonata Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Hyundai Sonata for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$655 - $1,685
Used Sonata for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Sonata is Hyundai's midsize entry, and faces some very stiff competition in this category. Ford's new Contour/Mystique populates this class of automobiles, as does the new Cirrus/Stratus duo from Chrysler, and perennial favorites such as the Toyota Camry, Honda Accord, Nissan Altima and Mazda 626. Heady competition indeed.

Hyundai's forte to date has been budget prices and standard (or low priced) luxuries that couldn't be matched by competitors. It seems those days are over. The Sonata GLS we sampled ran nearly $21,500. True, it was well loaded with automatic, sunroof, leather and power everything, but a similarly equipped Contour SE or Chrysler Cirrus is priced less than the Sonata. Considering Hyundai's quality record, we don't find the GLS to be a viable option in this class, particularly since the Contour/Mystique twins are a real kick in the pants to drive.

That's not to say that the Sonata isn't a satisfying car. The doors thunk shut nicely, it is quiet and comfortable inside, and the leather makes it feel like a much more expensive sedan. Everything looks and functions as though quality has been built-in, but the radio and climate controls are a tad overdone. The back seat could benefit from better thigh and back support, but it isn't any more uncomfortable that the rear quarters of a Dodge Stratus. Overall, we are impressed with this roomy effort from Hyundai.

Unfortunately, the Sonata competes with many cars that feel as good and often cost less money. Factor in the depreciation that the Hyundai is sure to endure, as well as the questionable quality levels of past Sonatas, and this new one's shine begins to dull. At $18,500, the leather-lined Sonata GLS would begin to look like a bargain, but $21,500 is better spent on something else.

1996 Highlights

Noise, vibration and harshness are quelled with the addition of insulation to the floor and cowl, and liquid-filled V6 engine mounts. ABS is available as a stand-alone option on the GLS, and Steel Gray joins the color chart. Upgraded seat fabric comes in the base and GL models, while all Sonatas get CFC-free A/C.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Hyundai Sonata.

5(50%)
4(50%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
4 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Surpirsed
Stewart,04/07/2002
I bought the car as the cheapest car in which I could comfortably seat 5 people. It has turned out to be a longterm dependable car. At 100k it hos only been in the shop a couple times and still runs strong.
Sonata Requiem
cicco,08/28/2002
My neighbor just totaled my parked Sonata. I will miss this car. I bought it in spite of my kids scorn and never regretted it. I had no repairs other than maintenance in the 122,000 miles I drove it. I was expecting to get another 50K miles of satisfied driving out of it.
Great car, could do better on the road
Binnie The Gooh,09/07/2003
It´s a great car, but they could make it better suitible for the raod like when you are taking sharp turns it slides to the sides alot but it can be controlled, this is a sedan version, so why not make it perfect!!
I like it alot
noodle_head,02/17/2004
When i got on this website i looked through the cars i didnt find one my style or in my price range.Im sixteen years old and my parents are on a tight budget and i need a cheap car and this one looks real cheap and very nice.But i know i could not and cant really afford it so i guess im just gonna rate it.
See all 4 reviews of the 1996 Hyundai Sonata
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
137 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
142 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
137 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
137 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1996 Hyundai Sonata features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1996 Hyundai Sonata

Used 1996 Hyundai Sonata Overview

The Used 1996 Hyundai Sonata is offered in the following submodels: Sonata Sedan. Available styles include GLS 4dr Sedan, GL V6 4dr Sedan, 4dr Sedan, and GL 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1996 Hyundai Sonata?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1996 Hyundai Sonatas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1996 Hyundai Sonata for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1996 Hyundai Sonata.

Can't find a used 1996 Hyundai Sonatas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Sonata for sale - 6 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $19,948.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 2 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $22,094.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Sonata for sale - 9 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $20,148.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 4 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $18,322.

Should I lease or buy a 1996 Hyundai Sonata?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Hyundai lease specials
Check out Hyundai Sonata lease specials

Related Used 1996 Hyundai Sonata info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles