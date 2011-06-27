Used 2006 Hyundai Accent GLS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.3/380.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque106 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower110 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle33.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
172 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.5 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room50.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room49.6 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room53.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track57.9 in.
Length168.5 in.
Curb weight2366 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.4 cu.ft.
Height57.9 in.
EPA interior volume104.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Rear track57.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ebony Black
  • Platinum Silver
  • Nordic White
  • Wine Red
  • Charcoal Gray
  • Dark Sapphire Blue
  • Sand Beige
  • Ice Blue
Interior Colors
  • Beige, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
14 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P185/65R H tiresyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
