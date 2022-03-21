What is the X6?

The 2023 BMW X6 is a midsize luxury SUV. Based on the X5, BMW essentially took that model and carved out part of the rear to give the X6 its coupe-like profile. The two cars are essentially identical, save for things like cargo space and rear seat headroom. That means you can expect a comfortable and well-appointed cabin, lots of available in-car tech, and a full suite of driver aids. And like nearly every BMW these days, there are a few hopped-up M performance models in the lineup too.

The current X6 has been on sale for a few years now, so we expect BMW to update it for 2023. Look for revised front and rear styling, with slight tweaks to the lighting, grille, and front and rear bumpers. We don't expect the interior to look vastly different, but some spy photos have shown a new display for the instrument cluster and infotainment screen, possibly signaling a new generation of BMW's iDrive infotainment system.

It might sound a bit surprising, but the X6 is one of the most influential vehicles of the 21st century. Before it, SUVs could be handsome and rugged but were never particularly stylish. Now seemingly every luxury automaker offers an SUV in the mold of the X6. Its three closest rivals are the Audi Q8, Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe and Porsche Cayenne Coupe. And those are just three that are roughly the same size. BMW also offers the smaller X4, which also has competitors from Audi, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche. Even high-performance SUVs like the Lamborghini Urus owe some debt to the X6. And if you like the X6 but don't want to compromise on cargo and passenger space, the nearly identical BMW X5 solves those issues.