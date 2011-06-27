2020 Audi S7
What’s new
- Performance-oriented S7 returns after a one-year hiatus
- Based on the second A7 generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Strong overall performance
- Attractive and refined interior
- Lots of high-tech features
- New infotainment interface can be distracting to use
- Limited rear headroom
2020 Audi S7 Review
Last year, Audi redesigned its A7, a sporty-looking hatchback sedan related to the brand's A6 midsize sedan. For 2020, the Audi S7 follows it to market as the higher-performing alternative.
Unlike the previous-generation S7, which had a burly V8 engine, the new 2020 model comes with a turbocharged V6 engine. That might seem like a downgrade, but this new V6 is plenty strong. It's rated at 444 horsepower, which is just 6 hp fewer than what the old S7 had, and it makes more torque too. It's also got about 100 more horsepower than regular A7's V6, and it helps the S7 sprint from 0 to 60 mph in an impressively quick 4.5 seconds, according to Audi.
Unfortunately, the new S7 also comes with a new infotainment system that can be distracting to use while driving. It's also held back for its limited rear-seat headroom, a byproduct of that gracefully tapering rear roofline. If that's a major concern, you might be better served by Audi S6, which is virtually identical save for the roofline. Otherwise, the 2020 S7 provides a very appealing mix of performance, luxury and style.
Which S7 does Edmunds recommend?
Audi S7 models
The 2020 Audi S7 is a five-passenger luxury sport sedan that is offered in Premium Plus and Prestige trim levels. Both come with a 444-horsepower turbocharged V6 engine, all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Premium Plus
Well appointed with feature highlights that include:
- A sunroof
- A hands-free rear hatch
- An adaptive air suspension
- A digital instrument panel
- Four-zone automatic climate control
- 12-way power-adjustable front sport seats
Also comes with technology and safety features such as:
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration
- A 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system with satellite radio
- Dual-screen infotainment system
- A wireless charging pad with signal booster
- A front collision warning and mitigation system
Available option packages for the Premium Plus:
- Executive package (more features, including heated rear seats and upgraded headlights)
- Driver Assistance package (traffic-adaptive cruise control plus other safety features)
The Prestige includes all of the above along with:
- Soft-close doors
- Dual-pane sound-insulating glass
- A head-up display
- A blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert
Other S7 notable options include:
- S Sport package (adds features to improve the car's performance)
- Luxury package (upgraded front seats and extended leather upholstery)
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Audi S7.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
2.9L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$89,500
|MPG
|18 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|N/A
|Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
2.9L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$83,900
|MPG
|18 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|N/A
Safety
Our experts’ favorite S7 safety features:
- Audi Pre Sense Front
- Warns if a front collision is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time.
- Intersection Assistant
- Detects if a side or oncoming vehicle collision is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time.
- Vehicle Exit Warning
- Alerts the driver if a vehicle or cyclist is approaching from behind as a door is opened into traffic.
Audi S7 vs. the competition
Audi S7 vs. BMW M5
If you're considering an S7, we suspect performance is likely a motivating factor. Among midsize luxury sport sedans, the BMW M5 is a standout. It has much more power and performance than the S7, but it also has a price tag to match. When they are similarly equipped, however, the difference in price is narrower.
Audi S7 vs. Mercedes-Benz C-Class
The Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S sedan would be a great way to go if you want a smaller and more performance-oriented sedan. It packs a 503-hp V8 and comes with plenty of luxury features. Pricing is also a little lower for the C 63 S too. But it's not as roomy in the back as the S7.
Audi S7 vs. Porsche Panamera
The S7 and the Panamera share many similarities, not the least of which is that they're both built by the Volkswagen Group parent company. Both have an unusual fastback hatch for added style and convenience as well as high levels of refinement. The Porsche Panamera lineup, though, is deeper, with many more variants with differing levels of performance and price.
FAQ
Is the Audi S7 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Audi S7?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Audi S7:
Is the Audi S7 reliable?
Is the 2020 Audi S7 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Audi S7?
The least-expensive 2020 Audi S7 is the 2020 Audi S7 Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $83,900.
Other versions include:
- Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $89,500
- Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $83,900
What are the different models of Audi S7?
More about the 2020 Audi S7
2020 Audi S7 Overview
The 2020 Audi S7 is offered in the following submodels: S7 Sedan. Available styles include Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), and Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Audi S7?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Audi S7 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 S7.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Audi S7?
Which 2020 Audi S7s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Audi S7 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Audi S7.
Can't find a new 2020 Audi S7s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Audi S7 for sale - 2 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $10,660.
Find a new Audi for sale - 9 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $14,406.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Audi S7?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Audi lease specials
