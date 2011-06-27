Used 2006 Hyundai Accent Consumer Reviews

Reliable commuter! newenglandaccent , 11/12/2010 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I have had mine for over four years now. I bought this to replace my Jeep Liberty due to the rising gas prices and my daily commute on the highway. Immediately we went from an average of 16MPG with the previous car to over 32 MPG with this car, cutting our costs in half. Typical in town driving sees about 28MPG and on the highway we get 34+ MPG. I do not drive slow so I am sure that we could squeeze more out of it if necessary. It fits one car seat, a 10 year old and a booster seat in the back and has big enough trunk space for a weekend trip with a stroller. Overall this is a great car. Report Abuse

temperatures and doors loved7373 , 01/12/2014 5 of 5 people found this review helpful When temperatures are extremely high the central lock will not work, even opening the doors manually will not work either.

A car that competes with a bigger class Edward Vargas , 10/30/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Here in Mexico it´s one of the best cars for your money.Being rated one of the best new comers in its class for the following reasons:Motor:only top premium sub compact cars,like Toyota or Honda,had CVVT Continous Variable Valve Timing,plus 16 valve,plus double overhead cams,which means more power, with more fuel efficiency,(top modern technology)but at a Hyundai Price.As being automatic transmission, its not to dull,it just takes a couple of seconds but once the gear is in,watch out,you won´t notice you´ve past your speed limit.It rides like a car of a bigger class, soft & smooth, better space than Toyota Yaris and Honda Civic and it rivals with Ford Focus, Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla etc.

Entry level almost premium quality the twin , 03/21/2007 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I´ve had the car for six months now, the build quality for its price is excellent, the ride, handling and the motor are better than my honda jazz/fit, but you have to sacrifice on gas mileage and top premium finish. The stereo is good compared to cars in its price range. I bought this car vs onother honda jazz/fit, because of its lower price,more space and motor.I love my honda,but liked more the looks of the hyundai sedan,its larger interior space and more motor.If you prefer low gas mileage and don´t mind small interior and like top premium quality materials for a compact sedan, get the honda, for space, larger motor and good quality built at low price, get the hyundai.