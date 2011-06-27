Estimated values
2006 Hyundai Accent GLS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,486
|$2,617
|$3,226
|Clean
|$1,336
|$2,359
|$2,911
|Average
|$1,037
|$1,844
|$2,279
|Rough
|$737
|$1,329
|$1,647
Estimated values
2006 Hyundai Accent GLS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,492
|$2,617
|$3,224
|Clean
|$1,342
|$2,359
|$2,908
|Average
|$1,041
|$1,844
|$2,277
|Rough
|$740
|$1,329
|$1,646