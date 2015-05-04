Used 2015 Jeep Compass for Sale Near Me

We have had our 2015 Compass High Altitude for 6 months and are very pleased with it. First of all it was a great value-$25,599.00 out the door. This model includes leather and moonroof. We find the ride to be compliant and composed. It is surprisingly quiet and when going 65-70 on interstates it's all good. A couple of minor complaints- first, there is no auto lamp feature so have to remember to turn on headlights when it starts to get dark. Also the six-speed transmission sometimes delays shifting into 6th gear longer than seems necessary. Overall we are very satisfied so far. We live on a rural gravel road and it has been great in the mud and also in snowy slippery conditions. Update April, 2017-- 40186 miles: Still very satisfied with the Compass - no mechanical issues whatsoever. Front brake pads will need replacing soon, rear pads still good. My wife and I both are super happy with the radio and heater/ventilation controls - simple knobs and buttons, no touch screens! We have a Buick Verano and can't believe why anyone likes a touchscreen or why manufacturers even make such a thing- they are very inconvenient and dangerous. We plan on putting another 40,000 miles on this Compass before replacing it and fully expect it to provide dependable service. April 7, 2018 - mileage is now 58,000 and still no problems. The front brake pads were replaced at 42000 miles by owner at a total cost of $35.00. This has been the only out of pocket costs other than regularly scheduled maintainence

