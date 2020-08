Used 2015 Jeep Compass for Sale Near Me

East Hills Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Greenvale / New York

Certified. Black Clearcoat 2015 Jeep Compass Sport 4WD 6-Speed Automatic *Clean Carfax, 4WD, Body Color Door Handles, Body Color Liftgate Applique, Illuminated Entry, Keyless Entry, Power Heated Fold-Away Mirrors, Power Value Group, Power Windows w/Driver One-Touch, Quick Order Package 2GA, Speed Sensitive Power Locks.21/27 City/Highway MPGFCA US Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Limited Warranty: 3 Month/3,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Vehicle History * Includes First Day Rental, Car Rental Allowance, and Trip Interruption Benefits * Roadside Assistance * 125 Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Jeep Compass Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1C4NJDBB9FD321397

Stock: 21177U

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 06-29-2020