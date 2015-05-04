Used 2015 Jeep Compass for Sale Near Me
2015 Jeep Compass Sport63,900 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$11,175$2,826 Below Market
- 40,322 miles
$10,491
- certified
2015 Jeep Compass Latitude56,997 miles
$13,904$2,902 Below Market
- certified
2015 Jeep Compass Latitude53,802 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,698$2,828 Below Market
- 56,600 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,500
- 65,220 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,995$4,410 Below Market
- 99,957 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,513$2,233 Below Market
- 45,875 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,359$2,119 Below Market
- 49,412 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,700$3,052 Below Market
- 74,800 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,500$1,365 Below Market
- 68,082 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,487$1,592 Below Market
- 85,628 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$9,687$2,091 Below Market
- 106,512 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,495$2,608 Below Market
- 90,669 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$8,995$2,180 Below Market
- 120,087 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,888$1,804 Below Market
- 120,030 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,995$2,003 Below Market
- 87,361 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,994$1,843 Below Market
- 124,874 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$7,910$1,093 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Jeep Compass
brian228,04/05/2015
High Altitude Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
We have had our 2015 Compass High Altitude for 6 months and are very pleased with it. First of all it was a great value-$25,599.00 out the door. This model includes leather and moonroof. We find the ride to be compliant and composed. It is surprisingly quiet and when going 65-70 on interstates it's all good. A couple of minor complaints- first, there is no auto lamp feature so have to remember to turn on headlights when it starts to get dark. Also the six-speed transmission sometimes delays shifting into 6th gear longer than seems necessary. Overall we are very satisfied so far. We live on a rural gravel road and it has been great in the mud and also in snowy slippery conditions. Update April, 2017-- 40186 miles: Still very satisfied with the Compass - no mechanical issues whatsoever. Front brake pads will need replacing soon, rear pads still good. My wife and I both are super happy with the radio and heater/ventilation controls - simple knobs and buttons, no touch screens! We have a Buick Verano and can't believe why anyone likes a touchscreen or why manufacturers even make such a thing- they are very inconvenient and dangerous. We plan on putting another 40,000 miles on this Compass before replacing it and fully expect it to provide dependable service. April 7, 2018 - mileage is now 58,000 and still no problems. The front brake pads were replaced at 42000 miles by owner at a total cost of $35.00. This has been the only out of pocket costs other than regularly scheduled maintainence
