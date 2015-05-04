Used 2015 Jeep Compass for Sale Near Me

6,372 listings
Compass Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 6,372 listings
  • 2015 Jeep Compass Sport in Black
    certified

    2015 Jeep Compass Sport

    63,900 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $11,175

    $2,826 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jeep Compass Sport in Black
    used

    2015 Jeep Compass Sport

    40,322 miles

    $10,491

    Details
  • 2015 Jeep Compass Latitude in White
    certified

    2015 Jeep Compass Latitude

    56,997 miles

    $13,904

    $2,902 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jeep Compass Latitude in White
    certified

    2015 Jeep Compass Latitude

    53,802 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,698

    $2,828 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jeep Compass Sport in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Jeep Compass Sport

    56,600 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,500

    Details
  • 2015 Jeep Compass High Altitude Edition in Black
    used

    2015 Jeep Compass High Altitude Edition

    65,220 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,995

    $4,410 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jeep Compass Sport in Black
    used

    2015 Jeep Compass Sport

    99,957 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,513

    $2,233 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jeep Compass Latitude in White
    used

    2015 Jeep Compass Latitude

    45,875 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,359

    $2,119 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jeep Compass Latitude in Gray
    used

    2015 Jeep Compass Latitude

    49,412 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,700

    $3,052 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jeep Compass Latitude in Gray
    used

    2015 Jeep Compass Latitude

    74,800 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $11,500

    $1,365 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jeep Compass Sport in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Jeep Compass Sport

    68,082 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,487

    $1,592 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jeep Compass High Altitude Edition in Black
    used

    2015 Jeep Compass High Altitude Edition

    85,628 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $9,687

    $2,091 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jeep Compass Sport in White
    used

    2015 Jeep Compass Sport

    106,512 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,495

    $2,608 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jeep Compass Sport in Silver
    used

    2015 Jeep Compass Sport

    90,669 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $8,995

    $2,180 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jeep Compass Sport in Gray
    used

    2015 Jeep Compass Sport

    120,087 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,888

    $1,804 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jeep Compass Latitude in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Jeep Compass Latitude

    120,030 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,995

    $2,003 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jeep Compass Sport in Gray
    used

    2015 Jeep Compass Sport

    87,361 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,994

    $1,843 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jeep Compass Sport in Gray
    used

    2015 Jeep Compass Sport

    124,874 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,910

    $1,093 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 6,372 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Jeep Compass

Don't listen to the critics!
brian228,04/05/2015
High Altitude Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
We have had our 2015 Compass High Altitude for 6 months and are very pleased with it. First of all it was a great value-$25,599.00 out the door. This model includes leather and moonroof. We find the ride to be compliant and composed. It is surprisingly quiet and when going 65-70 on interstates it's all good. A couple of minor complaints- first, there is no auto lamp feature so have to remember to turn on headlights when it starts to get dark. Also the six-speed transmission sometimes delays shifting into 6th gear longer than seems necessary. Overall we are very satisfied so far. We live on a rural gravel road and it has been great in the mud and also in snowy slippery conditions. Update April, 2017-- 40186 miles: Still very satisfied with the Compass - no mechanical issues whatsoever. Front brake pads will need replacing soon, rear pads still good. My wife and I both are super happy with the radio and heater/ventilation controls - simple knobs and buttons, no touch screens! We have a Buick Verano and can't believe why anyone likes a touchscreen or why manufacturers even make such a thing- they are very inconvenient and dangerous. We plan on putting another 40,000 miles on this Compass before replacing it and fully expect it to provide dependable service. April 7, 2018 - mileage is now 58,000 and still no problems. The front brake pads were replaced at 42000 miles by owner at a total cost of $35.00. This has been the only out of pocket costs other than regularly scheduled maintainence
