Used 1996 GMC Yukon for Sale Near Me

- 255,168 miles1 Accident, 9 Owners, Personal Use
$2,200
Ressler Cadillac - Bozeman / Montana
New Inventory** 4 Wheel Drive, never get stuck again.. This Red 1996 GMC Yukon is powered by a 5.7L V8 engine, and Automatic 4-Speed transmission. Safety equipment includes: ABS, Daytime running lights... Ressler Motors - 'Community Born Community Driven' *options shown may vary from actual vehicle - call to verify specifications
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 9 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 GMC Yukon SLE with AWD/4WD.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEK13R0TJ729022
Stock: B202152
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- used
1997 GMC YukonNot ProvidedNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
Keiths Auto Sales - Penn Laird / Virginia
Visit Our Website WWW.KEITHSAUTOSALES.COM For More Pictures! Call One of Our Friendly, Knowledgeable Salesmen Today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 GMC Yukon with AWD/4WD.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEK13R9VJ719222
Stock: 22859
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
1995 GMC Yukon164,867 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,943
Macintyre Chevrolet Buick - Lock Haven / Pennsylvania
It's a 8 cylinder Black SUV that has room for both passengers and cargo.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 GMC Yukon with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GKEK18K2SG504080
Stock: 50576M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-26-2020
- used
1994 GMC Yukon57,490 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$29,997
Conley Buick GMC - Bradenton / Florida
Recent Arrival! CLEAN CARFAX-NO ACCIDENTS**, NEW TIRES**, FULLY DETAILED**, LOCAL TRADE**, NON-SMOKER**, CONLEY CUSTOM TRUCKS, MINT CONDITION, CUSTOM GT PAINT JOB, NEW FAULKEN TIRES, 5.7 V8, FULLY RESTORED, LOADED, LIKE NEW, BRAND NEW RED LEATHER, 57,490 ORIGINAL MILES. 1994 FULLY RESTORED YUKON WITH CUSTOM GT PAINT JOB, NEW FAULKEN TIRES, 5.7V8, 4 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 4 WHEEL DRIVE, BRAND NEW RED LEATHER, FULLY RESTORED, CUSTOMER SPENT THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS IN OUR GM DEALERSHIP GETTING NEW LINES/ WIRES, EXCELLENT CONDITION, THIS TRUCK WILL BE ON OUR SHOWRROM IF YOU WNAT TO STOP BY AND SEE IT, BUT IT WONT LAST LONG. To Protect Your Safety, we are currently offering Home Services: Virtual Tour of Vehicle: We will use live interactive video chat to give you a virtual walk around of any vehicle we have in stock. Test Drive at Home: We will bring the vehicle to your home for a no-obligation test drive. Local Home Delivery: If you buy a vehicle, over the phone, email, text. (E-Contract?) We will deliver the vehicle to your home or a place of your choosing. Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1994 GMC Yukon with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEK18K0RJ740669
Stock: C740669N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 200,120 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
Team One Chevrolet Buick GMC - Charlotte / Michigan
Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. Recent Arrival! Yukon Denali, 4WD. 1999 GMC Yukon Onyx Black Denali 4WD 4-Speed Automatic Vortec 5.7L V8 SFI Team One Chevrolet Buick GMC delivering on a promise since 1987.Serving Charlotte, Lansing, Battle Creek & Grand Ledge Chevrolet Buick GMC Customers - Team One Chevrolet Buick GMC of Charlotte, serving the Eaton County community for over 30 years, features an extensive selection of new and certified pre-owned vehicles. Team One Chevrolet Buick GMC is a GM Shop Click Drive dealer. Looking for specials on a new or used Chevrolet, Buick or GMC near Charlotte, Potterville, MI or Eaton Rapids? We feature the some of the most competitive internet specials in the Lansing area. Our internet sales department is truly second to none! Search our new, used, or certified used vehicles and research your vehicle. It's also easy to request a quick quote, compare prices, or even get financing for your next Chevy, Buick or GMC. Come from Lansing, Battle Creek, Grand Ledge or any of the surrounding cities to Team One Chevrolet Buick GMC. We want every customer to drive away with an amazing deal!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 GMC Yukon SLE with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEK13R2XR911411
Stock: T08542A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 190,770 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Lease
$3,750
Zara Auto - Denver / Colorado
4X4, 190K MILES, AUTOAMTIC, 5.7L V8, RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT, NO KNOWN ISSUES OR LEAKS, GOOD TIRES AND BRAKES, REBUILT TITLE DUE TO A PREVIOUS REAR END DAMAGE, BRAND NEW WATER PUMP 8301 E ILIFF AVE DENVER CO 80231 (Iliff&Quebec) (303) 900-7575 (text for fastest response) NO DEALER FEES! HAGGLE FREE PRICES! OUR ASKING PRICE INCLUDES A 3 MONTH OR 3000 LIMITED POWER TRAIN WARRANTY (CERTAIN MODELS EXCLUDED)! WE ACCEPT PERSONAL & CASHERIS CHECK, CREDIT & DEBIT CARDS (2% charge) FINANCING OPTIONS MAY BE AVAILABLE WWW.ZARAAUTO.NET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 GMC Yukon SLE with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEK13RXXJ721693
Stock: 13971
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 176,114 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,795
Massa Auto Sales - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Good Car$ - Great Price$ Take a look at this super clean 1999 GMC Denali for the family!This fun to drive vehicle is V8, 5.7L, 4WD, automatic and ready for a new owner. Come on down to our 3025 N Freeway, Pueblo location today to test drive and make an offer on your next vehicle. We are family owned and operated business for over 25 years with multiple locations across Colorado. Let's help you with your next vehicle purchaseVehicle is at our Pueblo Location 719-545-4722
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEK13R2XR914907
Stock: c038667
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 329,700 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,988
Bruce Kirkhams Auto World - Yakima / Washington
WE DO BUY HERE/PAY HERE!! CALL 509-454-8218 FOR MORE INFO!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 GMC Yukon SLT with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEK13R7XJ733414
Stock: 4676
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 140,669 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,990
Mudarri Motorsports - Kirkland / Washington
Mudarri Motorsports Co has been dedicated to customer service and quality vehicles since our inception in 2014. The Mudarri family has sold thousands of cars and trucks locally and internationally since 1990. We stand behind are product and take pride in the highest quality customer experience. Mudarri Motorsports is pleased to offer this awesome 2001 Lifted GMC Yukon! Powered by a 5.3L V8 engine paired to an automatic transmission. The previous owner tastefully upgraded this Yukon with a 6 inch lift and new wheels and drives. Runs and drives great! Perfect Carfax! SE HABLA ESPANOL FINANCIAMOS PARA TODOS, trabajamos con ITIN, SSN !!!!! Come see this lifted Yukon today! We love trades and we can help with your financing needs! 425-202-7444
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 GMC Yukon SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEK13T21R152620
Stock: 2278
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 75,041 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,995
Laura Buick GMC - Collinsville / Illinois
Recent Trade! Denali 6.0 V8 AWD. Power Sunroof, Towing Package, Heavy Duty Trailering Package, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio With Locking Rear Differential, Third Row Seats, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Memory Seat, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Automatic Dual Zone Air Conditioning, Black Running Boards, Bose Premium Audio Brand, Multi Disc CD Changer, Rear Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear Window Defroster, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Rear Tinted Windows, Alloy Wheels. This vehicle is in good condition! This Yukon has a clean vehicle history report and does not have any accidents! Call us today, this vehicle won't last long at this price! 618-344-0121 Laura Buick GMC, Serving our community for over 35 years!! We are a family owned dealership committed to providing our customers the best deals backed by outstanding service! CD Player Portable Audio Connection Bose Premium Audio Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Third Row Seats 3rd Row Seats HD Trailering Heavy Duty Trailering Package 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio Locking Rear Differential Locker Limited Slip Heavy Duty Trailering Equipment HD Towing Running Boards CD Changer Rear Heated Seats Multi-Zone Climate Control Power Locks Power Windows Airbags Steering Wheel Controls Traction Control Heated Seats Leather Seats Sunroof Trailer Hitch Rear Window Defroster Tilt/Telescope Steering Wheel Power Mirrors Rear Window Defroster Tilt/Telescope Steering Wheel Airbags
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEK63U51J228240
Stock: L21006A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 268,397 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,400
Clift Auto Sales - Annville / Pennsylvania
One word needed to describe this GMC Yukon SLT 4X4- Awesome! Local Trade. This SUV has lead a pampered life. The exterior, interior, wheels, Clean CarFax with impeccable servicing records - I could go on and on- this vehicle is without a doubt the best people mover, on the road and totally rust free. Thank you for your interest in Clift Auto Sales' pre-owned inventory! We strive to be your complete automotive destination while delivering a family-friendly and pressure-free environment to create the best car buying experience possible. This SUV is ready to take on any challenge- snow, ice, hurricane, you'll be unstoppable in this extremely immaculate inside and out, head turner! If you've dreamed of owning an affordable GMC Yukon SLT then this is absolutely the one, go ahead spoil yourself- classy, sporty, and luxurious all in one beautiful package . New Pa inspection, fluid change, ready for the first test drive towards ownership. All power equipment on this vehicle is in perfect working order. This extra clean exterior makes this used auto look new. Clift Auto Sales has an excellent reputation for selling high quality, pre-owned cars and trucks for less than the rest. We don't have commissioned sales people! When you call or stop by, you will always be talking with the owners, Renee and Eric. We operate on a very low over head and sell on lower margins, passing all the savings on to you. You simply get a better vehicle for less money. Come see what we are all about! All trades welcomed and financing available. See you soon
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 GMC Yukon SLE with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEK13V61J273392
Stock: T1822
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 179,235 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$5,988
Massa Auto Sales - Denver / Colorado
Good Car$ - Great Price$ Take a look at this super clean and affordable 2001 GMC Yukon SLT! This fun to drive vehicle is V8, 5.3L, 4WD, automatic and ready for a new owner. Come on down to our 7801 W Colfax Ave, Lakewood location today to test drive and make an offer on your next vehicle. We are family owned and operated business for over 25 years with multiple locations across Colorado. Let's help you with your next vehicle purchase.Vehicle is at our Lakewood Location 303-238-0592.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 GMC Yukon SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEK13T11J310038
Stock: c074712
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-26-2019
- 167,000 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$2,759
National Buick GMC - American Fork / Utah
EXCLUSIVE MARKET PRICING NO HAGGLE WITH NO PRESSURE AND CLEAN TITLE @ 10790 South State St Sandy UT 84070. Bring this ad with you ! ! Call (801) 307-1990. If you've been longing for just the right SUV well stop your search right here*** Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee.. New In Stock!!! This toy-hauling Yukon with its grippy AWD will handle anything mother nature decides to throw at you.. Dare to compare!!! Optional equipment includes: Denali Marketing Option Package 1... Call (801) 307-1990 NOW FOR THE BEST DEAL!!! All internet prices include the NAP $3500 rebate.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEK63U81J174416
Stock: A5722BB
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 187,672 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,977
Car Cloud Auto Group - Stafford / Virginia
COVID-19 NOTE: Our team at Car Cloud Auto Group will remain open and continue to monitor updates while taking additional provisions required to protect our customers and employees. Car Cloud Auto Group will now provide customers with FAST shipping on all vehicles in our lot. Please contact for more information.we are also committed to minimizing time in-store to better serve you. Please use our online store to allow you and your family the ability to shop our virtual showroom and finalize your deal from the comfort and safety of your home. Our sales consultants will happily book a virtual appointment and even virtual test drive via Face-time, YouTube, Google Hangout, WEBSITE or your choice of APP. PLEASE VISIT OUR VIRTUAL SHOWROOM @ CARCLOUDAUTOGROUP.COMWe encourage everyone to stay safe by taking the proper precautions and look after your loved ones.Thank you from the Car Cloud Auto Group’s family.**2002 GMC YUKON 4X4 with powerful 4.8L (293) SFI V8 (Vortec) engine and driven only 187000 miles! Fully loaded and much more! CARFAX CERTIFIED**FINANCING AVAILABLE** Contact our Sales at 540-699-2192. This Car also qualifies for 3 Months Nationwide Warranty in the Car Cloud Auto Group inventory only if you pay full price plus the fees. Car Cloud Auto Group provides FINANCING to all it respectful customers, NO finance available for this unite. CASHONLY . Please do not hesitate if you have any question. This car is a must see, so feel free to schedule a test drive. Contact our Sales at 540-699-2192.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 GMC Yukon SLE with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEK13Z42R281187
Stock: CCA2317
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 271,010 milesTitle issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$2,650
Southern Car Emporium - Knoxville / Tennessee
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEK63U62J215384
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 141,294 milesNo accidents, 8 Owners, Personal Use
$8,395
Lakewood Happy Motors - Lakewood / Colorado
REAR LIFTGATE W/LIFTGLASS -inc: rear window wiper/washer (STD), PWR TILT SLIDING SUNROOF, RECLINING FULL-FEATURE FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: inboard armrests pwr lumbars heated seatbacks/cushions 10-way pwr seats w/pwr lateral adjustments 2-position memory driver seat adjustable headrests seatback storage pockets (STD), AUTORIDE SUSPENSION PKG (STD), (4) 17" X 7.5" POLISHED CAST ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD), DENALI EQUIPMENT GROUP, 6.0L (364) SFI V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE (STD), CUSTOMER DIALOGUE NETWORK, TONE-ON-TONE LEATHER SEATING SURFACES (STD), 3.73 AXLE RATIO, LOCKING REAR DIFFERENTIAL (STD), 7000# GVWR (3350 front/4000 rear) springs (3600 front/4000 rear) axles (3825 front/ 4000 rear) (STD), (4) P265/70R17 CROSS-TERRAIN TOURING SBR BSW MICHELIN TIRES (STD), 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD -inc: tow/ haul mode (STD), All Wheel Drive, All Wheel Drive, Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Tow Hitch, Tow Hooks, Air Suspension, Tires - Front All-Season, Tires - Rear All-Season, Conventional Spare Tire, Aluminum Wheels, Conventional Spare Tire, Power Steering, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS, Luggage Rack, Running Boards/Side Steps, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Privacy Glass, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Seats, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Seat Memory, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Heated Rear Seat(s), Floor Mats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Climate Control, A/C, Rear A/C, Rear Defrost, AM/FM Stereo, Cassette, CD Changer, CD Player, Premium Sound System, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Telematics, Power Outlet, Woodgrain Interior Trim, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Reading Lamps, Universal Garage Door Opener, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Front Reading Lamps, ABS, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Child Safety Locks, Daytime Running Lights
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEK63U72J136922
Stock: 32296
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-07-2020
- 211,530 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,995
Massa Auto Sales - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Good Car$ - Great Price$ Take a look at this super clean 2002 GMC Yukon for the family! This family SUV is V8, 5.3L, 4WD, automatic and ready for a new owner. Come on down to our 3025 N Freeway, Pueblo dealership today to test drive and make an offer on your next vehicle. We are family owned and operated for over 25 years with multiple locations across Colorado. Let's help you with your next vehicle purchase.Vehicle is at our Pueblo Location 719-545-4722.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 GMC Yukon SLE with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEK13Z22J159149
Stock: c038275
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-11-2017
- 201,173 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,502
Mills GM Buick - Baxter / Minnesota
Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. 3RD ROW 7 PASSENGER, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER, NEW BRAKE LINES INSTALLED, WELL MAINTAINED!, 3.73 Axle Ratio, Floor Console, High-Back Reclining Bucket Seats, Liftgate w/Liftglass Rear Door System, Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package, SLT Decor, SLT Equipment Group, Speed control, Ultrasoft Leather Seat Trim.2002 GMC Yukon SLT 4WD Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Bi-Fuel Doeskin TanALL PLEASURE NO PRESSURE. For further information visit us at www.millsgm.com or call us at 888-829-3504.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 GMC Yukon SLE with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEK13Z92R224497
Stock: 2U200019
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
