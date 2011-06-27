  1. Home
Used 1996 GMC Yukon SLE Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Yukon
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity30.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque325 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height72.4 in.
Wheel base111.5 in.
Length188.5 in.
Width77.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Gray
  • Standard Red
  • Polar White
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Ocean Blue
  • Light Gray
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Linen White
  • Atlantic Blue Metallic
  • Red Orange
  • Dark Blue
  • Medium Beige
  • Gray Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Lamp Black
  • Red Maple Metallic
  • Tan
  • Woodland Green
  • Tangier Orange
