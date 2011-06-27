Vehicle overview

If you have owned a full-size SUV, chances are pretty good that fuel mileage of 15 mpg or less was a way of life. But that's not so with the 2012 GMC Yukon Hybrid (or its Chevy Tahoe Hybrid twin), as it's rated at 21 mpg in combined city/highway driving. Apart from its powertrain, the Yukon Hybrid is functionally little different from a standard Yukon, meaning you still get a powerful V8, the ability to transport up to eight people and a towing capacity of 6,200 pounds.

To achieve this level of fuel efficiency in a 5,600-pound, truck-based SUV, the Yukon's 6.0-liter V8 engine works in concert with a hybrid system that features two 60-kilowatt electric motors packaged within the transmission. The latter is rather complex, as it is essentially like having two transmissions inside one -- a continuously variable drive unit for light load conditions and a standard four-speed fixed-gear type for high load conditions.

As such, the Yukon Hybrid can (under low-load conditions) move solely under electric power up to speeds of around 25 mph, hence its impressive city fuel economy rating of 20 mpg. For comparison, a standard Yukon 2WD with the 6.2-liter V8 rates just 14 mpg in the city. To minimize the weight gain associated with all that hybrid hardware, several body panels are made of aluminum and even the seats have been slimmed down. Sadly, the heavy and awkward-to-remove third-row seats didn't take part in the diet.

Though the 2012 GMC Yukon Hybrid cuts down on fuel expense and the consumption of a finite resource, it's still going to cost you. With pricing in the low-$50,000 range when new, you're looking at a considerable premium over a non-hybrid Yukon. More to the point, you're looking at a huge premium over a lighter and better-handling crossover SUV that offers similar or greater passenger/cargo room and fuel efficiency. And then there's the Yukon Hybrid's heavy and complex powertrain to consider.

So, unless the 2012 GMC Yukon Hybrid's significant towing capabilities are beneficial to you, full-size crossovers like the Ford Flex, GMC Acadia or Mazda CX-9 are likely better choices. You should also take a look at the Toyota Highlander Hybrid (it's not as brawny, but it's cheaper and more fuel efficient) or smaller but similarly priced diesel-powered three-row crossovers like the Audi Q7 TDI and BMW X5 xDrive 35d that provide greater fuel efficiency and a superior driving experience.