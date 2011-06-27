  1. Home
Used 2012 GMC Yukon Hybrid Consumer Reviews

More about the 2012 Yukon Hybrid
5.0
1 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Best truck ever owned, great off road but no hummer

mattharrisa, 11/19/2011
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

I love this vehicle .I got 13 city mpg in my previous all wheel drive 2005 denali and consistently get 19 city mpg in my Denali hybrid 4 wheel drive. I get about 20 mpg highway now vs 17 mpg in previous non hybrid Denali . I frequently go off road and had my doubts about the 22" wheels but hasn't presented a problem, although I'm not pushing it off road. I do frequently ford a wide river that I need to cross to Get to my cabin up to about 18" water depth in 4 wheel drive, but won't attempt it at higher water depths. I usually ford about a foot of water with absolutely no problems. I have 22,000 miles with no problems except having heated seat replaced under warranty.

