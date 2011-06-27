Vehicle overview

Up until fairly recently, getting 21 mpg in a full-size SUV seemed pretty fanciful. But a few years ago GM introduced a pair of these vehicles that would do just that. The 2011 GMC Yukon Hybrid is one; its Chevy Tahoe Hybrid twin is the other. Normally, a fuel appetite of 15 mpg is what you'd expect from a large, truck-based SUV. But thanks to a hybrid powertrain, the Yukon Hybrid gets nearly 50 percent better mileage while still offering a powerful V8, the ability to transport up to eight people and a towing capacity of 6,200 pounds.

To the 6.0-liter V8 engine, the hybrid system adds a pair of 60-kilowatt motors (packaged within the transmission) for electric motivation. The transmission is rather complex, as it is essentially like having two transmissions inside one -- a continuously variable drive unit for light load conditions and a standard four-speed fixed-gear type for high load conditions. Thusly equipped, the Yukon Hybrid can (under low-load conditions) move solely under electric power to speeds up to around 25 mph. This is how its city fuel economy rating (21 mpg) manages to virtually match its highway estimate (22 mpg). To minimize the weight gain associated with all that hybrid hardware, GM utilized aluminum for several body panels and even slimmed down the seats. Strangely, the hefty and difficult-to-remove third-row seats didn't take part in the diet.

While the Yukon Hybrid may save at the pump and help save some of the earth's finite resources, all this enhancement is going to cost you. At around $50,000, the big GMC commands a hefty premium not only over a conventionally powered Yukon, but also over a lighter and better-handling crossover SUV that offers similar or greater passenger/cargo room and fuel efficiency. And there are also the powertrain components to consider, which add weight and complexity. We'll let you decide if the environmental benefits are worth it, but how green can a 5,600-pound SUV ever really be?

So, unless the 2011 GMC Yukon Hybrid's significant towing capabilities are beneficial to you, full-size crossovers like the 2011 Ford Flex, 2011 GMC Acadia or 2011 Mazda CX-9 are likely better choices. You might also take a look at smaller but similarly priced diesel-powered three-row crossovers like the 2011 Audi Q7 TDI and 2011 BMW X5 xDrive 35d that provide greater fuel efficiency and a superior driving experience.