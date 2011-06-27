  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Yukon Hybrid
  4. Used 2011 GMC Yukon Hybrid
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(1)
Appraise this car

2011 GMC Yukon Hybrid Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impressive fuel economy in city operation
  • handsome cabin with solid build quality
  • comfortable ride
  • seats eight passengers.
  • Expensive
  • non-foldaway third-row seats must be removed and stored
  • not as user-friendly as many fuel-efficient crossover alternatives.
Other years
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
GMC Yukon Hybrid for Sale
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
List Price
$15,988
Used Yukon Hybrid for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2011 GMC Yukon Hybrid offers compelling efficiency and decent tow capacity, but a regular large crossover will likely be a better choice for most consumers.

Vehicle overview

Up until fairly recently, getting 21 mpg in a full-size SUV seemed pretty fanciful. But a few years ago GM introduced a pair of these vehicles that would do just that. The 2011 GMC Yukon Hybrid is one; its Chevy Tahoe Hybrid twin is the other. Normally, a fuel appetite of 15 mpg is what you'd expect from a large, truck-based SUV. But thanks to a hybrid powertrain, the Yukon Hybrid gets nearly 50 percent better mileage while still offering a powerful V8, the ability to transport up to eight people and a towing capacity of 6,200 pounds.

To the 6.0-liter V8 engine, the hybrid system adds a pair of 60-kilowatt motors (packaged within the transmission) for electric motivation. The transmission is rather complex, as it is essentially like having two transmissions inside one -- a continuously variable drive unit for light load conditions and a standard four-speed fixed-gear type for high load conditions. Thusly equipped, the Yukon Hybrid can (under low-load conditions) move solely under electric power to speeds up to around 25 mph. This is how its city fuel economy rating (21 mpg) manages to virtually match its highway estimate (22 mpg). To minimize the weight gain associated with all that hybrid hardware, GM utilized aluminum for several body panels and even slimmed down the seats. Strangely, the hefty and difficult-to-remove third-row seats didn't take part in the diet.

While the Yukon Hybrid may save at the pump and help save some of the earth's finite resources, all this enhancement is going to cost you. At around $50,000, the big GMC commands a hefty premium not only over a conventionally powered Yukon, but also over a lighter and better-handling crossover SUV that offers similar or greater passenger/cargo room and fuel efficiency. And there are also the powertrain components to consider, which add weight and complexity. We'll let you decide if the environmental benefits are worth it, but how green can a 5,600-pound SUV ever really be?

So, unless the 2011 GMC Yukon Hybrid's significant towing capabilities are beneficial to you, full-size crossovers like the 2011 Ford Flex, 2011 GMC Acadia or 2011 Mazda CX-9 are likely better choices. You might also take a look at smaller but similarly priced diesel-powered three-row crossovers like the 2011 Audi Q7 TDI and 2011 BMW X5 xDrive 35d that provide greater fuel efficiency and a superior driving experience.

2011 GMC Yukon Hybrid models

The 2011 GMC Yukon Hybrid is a full-size SUV available in one trim level. Standard equipment includes 18-inch alloy wheels, rear park assist with rearview camera, tinted windows, power-folding heated side mirrors and tri-zone automatic climate control. A trip computer, Bluetooth, OnStar, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, remote engine start, leather upholstery, power front seats and a removable 50/50-split third-row seat are also standard. In-car entertainment includes a navigation system, a hybrid system display and a nine-speaker Bose audio system with a CD/MP3 player, a USB port and satellite radio with real-time traffic reporting. A sunroof and a rear-seat DVD entertainment system are the lone options.

2011 Highlights

For 2011, the GMC Yukon Hybrid sees no changes.

Performance & mpg

The 2011 GMC Yukon Hybrid is available with rear-wheel or four-wheel drive. Both models utilize a 6.0-liter V8 engine coupled to a pair of 60-kilowatt electric motors located inside what GM calls an electrically variable transmission. Together, they produce 332 horsepower and 367 pound-feet of torque. The system can accelerate the Yukon up to speeds of approximately 25 mph using electricity only, while the V8's cylinder-deactivation system helps reduce fuel consumption at higher speeds. Regenerative braking replenishes the batteries by capturing energy normally lost when you come to a stop.

Fuel economy ratings stand at 20 mpg city/23 mpg highway and 21 mpg combined. Maximum towing capacity for a properly equipped 4WD model is 6,000 pounds.

Safety

Standard safety equipment includes full-length side curtain airbags, antilock disc brakes, traction control, OnStar and a rearview camera.

In the government's new, more strenuous 2011 crash-testing procedures, the Yukon Hybrid earned an overall rating of four stars (out of five), with five stars for overall frontal crash protection and five stars for overall side crash protection. Its three-star rollover rating was the cause for the lower overall score.

Driving

It's not a stretch to say that driving the 2011 GMC Yukon Hybrid feels like being behind the wheel of a 5,600-pound Prius. There's the same eerie quiet when accelerating and braking, as the gas engine shuts off to let the electric motors do their thing. Although it's a tad strange, the result is a quiet cabin.

Although the Hybrid is the most powerful Yukon available, it's also the heaviest, so don't expect particularly brisk acceleration. Also, the transmission can hesitate when you ask for full power. Handling is about what you'd expect: safe but ponderous. Most crossovers are notably more carlike from behind the wheel.

Interior

Aside from instrumentation, there's nothing to distinguish the Yukon Hybrid from a traditional Yukon. Even so, The Yukon Hybrid boasts attractive, high-quality materials and tight panel gaps while maintaining a simple control layout. Even the standard navigation system is easy to use.

The Yukon's standard third row enables it to accommodate up to eight passengers. The 50/50-split third-row seats don't fold flat into the floor, however; they must be removed manually to free up maximum cargo space, and each seat weighs more than 60 pounds. With the third-row seats out of the picture and the second-row seatbacks folded, cargo capacity expands to a whopping 109 cubic feet, making the Yukon the roomiest hybrid on the market.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 GMC Yukon Hybrid.

5(0%)
4(100%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.0
1 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2011 Denali Hybrid 4x4
txdenalihybrid,04/22/2015
Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A)
There are lots of things I really love about this truck but also many things that leave you scratching your head. This truck really only seats 5 adults. The third row is totally unusable for adults. And the second row is really only for shorter people. Not having a spare tire is very scary. This thing tows great- No issues towing 9,000 lbs and you really can't even notice you are towing. Hybrid system does not work logically (always kicks off at 12 mph so very little benefit to it at the stop light.) Overall, I love this truck but it's exaggerated fuel efficiency, illogical third row of seats, lack of a spare tire (and place to mount a spare tire, almost makes this a no go.
See all 1 reviews of the 2011 GMC Yukon Hybrid
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 23 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Hybrid
332 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
20 city / 23 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Hybrid
332 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
20 city / 23 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Hybrid
332 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
20 city / 23 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Hybrid
332 hp @ 5100 rpm
See all Used 2011 GMC Yukon Hybrid features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover24.6%
More about the 2011 GMC Yukon Hybrid

Used 2011 GMC Yukon Hybrid Overview

The Used 2011 GMC Yukon Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Yukon Hybrid SUV. Available styles include Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A), 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A), 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A), and Denali 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 GMC Yukon Hybrid?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 GMC Yukon Hybrid trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 GMC Yukon Hybrid Denali is priced between $15,988 and$15,988 with odometer readings between 83950 and83950 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2011 GMC Yukon Hybrids are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 GMC Yukon Hybrid for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2011 Yukon Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $15,988 and mileage as low as 83950 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 GMC Yukon Hybrid.

Can't find a used 2011 GMC Yukon Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Yukon Hybrid for sale - 3 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $10,931.

Find a used GMC for sale - 5 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $12,048.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Yukon Hybrid for sale - 3 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $8,145.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 6 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $18,120.

Should I lease or buy a 2011 GMC Yukon Hybrid?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out GMC lease specials
Check out GMC Yukon Hybrid lease specials

Related Used 2011 GMC Yukon Hybrid info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles