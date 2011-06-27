Used 2013 GMC Yukon Hybrid for Sale

  • $19,990Great Deal | $3,184 below market

    2013 GMC Yukon Hybrid Denali

    100,424 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Faulkner Buick GMC - West Chester / Pennsylvania

    Denali trim. EPA 23 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! 3rd Row Seat, NAV, Heated Leather Seats, DVD, Alloy Wheels, 4x4, Power Liftgate, Tow Hitch, TRANSMISSION, 2-MODE STRONG HYBRID, A... ENGINE, VORTEC 6.0L V8 SFI HYBRID, LI... CLICK ME!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Third Row Seat, 4x4, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Running Boards, Premium Sound System, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Chrome Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C Rear Seat Audio Controls, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls.OPTION PACKAGESSUN, ENTERTAINMENT AND DESTINATIONS PACKAGE includes (CF5) power sunroof and DVD-based navigation and (U42) rear seat DVD entertainment system, ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, REAR SEAT DVD PLAYER with remote control, overhead display, 2 sets of 2-channel wireless infrared headphones and auxiliary audio/video input jacks, AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION AM/FM/SiriusXM stereo with CD player, 7-inch touch-screen Color Interface Display (CID), 30 gig usable Hard Drive storage space, with navigation and voice recognition, USB port, MP3 playback capability, Radio Data System (RDS), speed-compensated volume, time shift recording capability, available SiriusXM weather service and rear vision camera (STD), TRANSMISSION, 2-MODE STRONG HYBRID, AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONIC. Includes automatic Tow/Haul mode built into software. (STD), ENGINE, VORTEC 6.0L V8 SFI HYBRID, LIVC with Active Fuel Management (332 hp [247.5 kW] @ 5100 rpm, 367 lb-ft of torque [495.4 N-m] @ 4100 rpm) (STD). GMC Denali with BLACK ONYX exterior and EBONY interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 332 HP at 5100 RPM*.EXPERTS ARE SAYING'The only full-size hybrid SUVs on the market, the Yukon and its Chevy Tahoe twin have a big V-8 with two electric motors that boost fuel economy.' -CarAndDriver.com. Great Gas Mileage: 23 MPG Hwy.Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2013 GMC Yukon Hybrid Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GKS2GEJ8DR307757
    Stock: P7072A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-31-2020

  • $24,901Good Deal | $2,819 below market

    2013 GMC Yukon Hybrid Denali

    58,371 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Midway Cadillac - Kearney / Nebraska

    Certified. ONE OWNER, LOCAL TRADE, ACCIDENT FREE AUTOCHECK, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, 3RD ROW SEATING, REMOTE START, Yukon Hybrid Hybrid, 4WD. Champagne Silver Metallic Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI LIVC 4-Speed Automatic with ECVT 4WD Odometer is 38297 miles below market average! Certification Program Details: Midway Cert Vehicle MIDWAY CERTIFIED PREOWNED 6 Month/6,000 Mile Warranty Plus 2 Year/ 100,000 Mile Powertrain Warranty Plus a 30 Day Exchange Privilege!! Located in Kearney NE, and serving the Grand Island areas, including Hastings, Lexington and Holdrege.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2013 GMC Yukon Hybrid Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GKS2GEJ5DR273681
    Stock: R3824A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-06-2020

  • $23,995Fair Deal | $1,457 below market

    2013 GMC Yukon Hybrid Denali

    82,835 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Avon Auto Brokers - Brockton / Massachusetts

    4WD -Priced below the market average!- Navigation Back-up Camera Bluetooth This 2013 GMC Yukon Hybrid Denali has a great Carbon Black Metallic exterior and a clean Ebony interior! Auto Climate Control Leather Steering Wheel Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Controls Sunroof/Moonroof Seating Parking Sensors AM/FM Radio ABS Brakes Active suspension Satellite Radio Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 159 Memorial Drive Rt.28 Avon MA 02322. Avon Auto Brokers has been in business for over 30 yrs owner Dana Nessen takes pride in his customers complete satisfaction. We specialize in high quality pre-owned vehicles of all makes and models . We have over 300 hand picked cars trucks minivans SUVS priced thousands under Kelly Blue Book NADA and Edmunds retail values.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2013 GMC Yukon Hybrid Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GKS2GEJ0DR221861
    Stock: DR221861
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-17-2020

  • $21,398

    2013 GMC Yukon Hybrid Denali

    102,201 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Bob Howard Buick GMC - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma

    We are excited to offer this 2013 GMC Yukon. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Treat yourself to an SUV that surrounds you with all the comfort and conveniences of a luxury sedan. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the GMC Yukon. This 4WD-equipped vehicle handles any condition on- or off-road with the sure footedness of a mountain goat. With unequaled traction and stability, you'll drive with confidence in any weather with this Crystal Red Tintcoat 2013 4WD GMC Yukon Denali. More information about the 2013 GMC Yukon: The Yukon and Yukon Hybrid are all sturdy full-size SUVs, oriented toward carrying heavy loads of passengers or cargo and towing large trailers, such as those used for boats or horses. Both available V8 engines provide strong performance, while the Yukon and its big brother, the Yukon XL, handle much better around town than their size might suggest. Ride quality and interior refinement are other high points. In addition, the Yukon Hybrid remains one of the most efficient full-size SUVs yet it is still fully capable of hauling heavy loads. Interesting features of this model are quiet, refined interior, ride and handling, hybrid drivetrain available, available 9-passenger seating, Towing and hauling ability, and available luxury features We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2013 GMC Yukon Hybrid Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GKS2GEJ4DR341405
    Stock: DR341405
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-15-2020

  • $34,848

    2013 GMC Yukon Hybrid Denali

    87,572 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Morlan Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Sikeston / Missouri

    Outstanding design defines the 2013 GMC Yukon Hybrid! It delivers an exhilarating ride without compromising safety and comfort! This model accommodates 8 passengers comfortably, and provides features such as: automatic dimming door mirrors, heated and ventilated seats, and a blind spot monitoring system. Under the hood you'll find an 8 cylinder engine with more than 330 horsepower, and load leveling rear suspension maintains a comfortable ride. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2013 GMC Yukon Hybrid Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GKS2GEJ9DR239050
    Stock: 15-403B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-19-2018

  • New Listing
    $15,988

    2011 GMC Yukon Hybrid Denali

    83,950 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Prince Frederick Ford - Prince Frederick / Maryland

    2011 GMC Yukon Hybrid Hybrid Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI LIVC. Hybrid NO HIDDEN COSTS ! ALL VEHICLE PRICING INCLUDES COMPREHENSIVE 100 POINT MD STATE INSPECTION AND ALL RECONDITIONING FEES. We at PRINCE FREDERICK FORD are driven to provide the finest automotive purchasing and ownership experience by not only meeting the customer's expectations, but consistently exceeding them. Our goal is to become the BEST STORE FOR YOU through an unrivaled DEDICATION TO EXCELLENCE. CALL US AT 1-410-414-9580 OR VISIT US ON THE WEB AT WWW.PRINCEFREDERICK FORD.COM.We at PRINCE FREDERICK FORD are driven to provide the finest automotive purchasing and ownership experience by not only meeting the customer's expectations, but consistently exceeding them. Our goal is to become the world's largest volume dealership through an unrivaled DEDICATION TO EXCELLENCE. CALL US AT 1.410.535.0900 OR visit us on the web at WWW.PRINCEFREDERICKFORD.COM.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 GMC Yukon Hybrid Denali with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GKS1GEJ3BR121723
    Stock: 3325A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-25-2020

  • $15,991

    2011 GMC Yukon Hybrid Denali

    102,449 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Auto Mart - Las Vegas / Nevada

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 GMC Yukon Hybrid Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GKS2GEJ7BR137565
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $15,465

    2010 GMC Yukon Hybrid Denali

    115,453 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Laramie Peak Motors - Wheatland / Wyoming

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 GMC Yukon Hybrid Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (21 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GKUKGEJ6AR247336
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $11,675

    2009 GMC Yukon Hybrid Base

    201,449 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Prescott Brothers Ford Lincoln of Princetown - Princeton / Illinois

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 GMC Yukon Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (20 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GKFK13519R127676
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $5,500

    2008 GMC Yukon Hybrid Base

    252,022 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Graff Chevrolet Okemos - Okemos / Michigan

    FREE 2yr/30k maintenance!!! 6.0L V8, Hybrid engine!!! Autocheck states: One owner and no accidents!!! TINKER A LITTLE; SAVE A LOT!!! *See dealer for details!!! Remote start!!! Sunroof!!! Navigation!!! Running boards!!! Rear camera assist!!! Rear entertainment!!! Premium sound!!! Heated front seats!!! Power windows!!! Power locks!!! Power seats!!! Bluetooth!!! Cruise control!!! Leather seats!!! Touchscreen radio!!! You won't find a better SUV than this great GMC! Climb into this rip-roaring 2008 GMC Yukon Hybrid, and when you roll down the street, people will definitely take notice! New Arrival!!! STOP!! Read this! 4 Wheel Drive, never get stuck again! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag, Daytime running lights! Call Tricia today for a test drive @ 517-827-5018 or text me at 517-896-9939

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 GMC Yukon Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (20 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GKFK13518R274451
    Stock: 8R274451A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-17-2020

