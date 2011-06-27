Close

Bob Howard Buick GMC - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma

We are excited to offer this 2013 GMC Yukon. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Treat yourself to an SUV that surrounds you with all the comfort and conveniences of a luxury sedan. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the GMC Yukon. This 4WD-equipped vehicle handles any condition on- or off-road with the sure footedness of a mountain goat. With unequaled traction and stability, you'll drive with confidence in any weather with this Crystal Red Tintcoat 2013 4WD GMC Yukon Denali. More information about the 2013 GMC Yukon: The Yukon and Yukon Hybrid are all sturdy full-size SUVs, oriented toward carrying heavy loads of passengers or cargo and towing large trailers, such as those used for boats or horses. Both available V8 engines provide strong performance, while the Yukon and its big brother, the Yukon XL, handle much better around town than their size might suggest. Ride quality and interior refinement are other high points. In addition, the Yukon Hybrid remains one of the most efficient full-size SUVs yet it is still fully capable of hauling heavy loads. Interesting features of this model are quiet, refined interior, ride and handling, hybrid drivetrain available, available 9-passenger seating, Towing and hauling ability, and available luxury features We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 GMC Yukon Hybrid Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GKS2GEJ4DR341405

Stock: DR341405

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-15-2020