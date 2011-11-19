Used 2012 GMC Yukon Hybrid for Sale Near Me

  • 2013 GMC Yukon Hybrid Denali in Black
    2013 GMC Yukon Hybrid Denali

    100,424 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,990

    $3,184 Below Market
  • 2013 GMC Yukon Hybrid Denali in Silver
    2013 GMC Yukon Hybrid Denali

    58,371 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,901

    $2,819 Below Market
  • 2013 GMC Yukon Hybrid Denali in Black
    2013 GMC Yukon Hybrid Denali

    82,835 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $23,995

    $1,457 Below Market
  • 2013 GMC Yukon Hybrid Denali in Dark Red
    2013 GMC Yukon Hybrid Denali

    102,201 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,398

  • 2013 GMC Yukon Hybrid Denali in Black
    2013 GMC Yukon Hybrid Denali

    87,572 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $34,848

  • 2011 GMC Yukon Hybrid Denali in White
    2011 GMC Yukon Hybrid Denali

    83,950 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Lease

    $15,988

  • 2011 GMC Yukon Hybrid Denali in Black
    2011 GMC Yukon Hybrid Denali

    102,449 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,991

  • 2010 GMC Yukon Hybrid Denali in Silver
    2010 GMC Yukon Hybrid Denali

    115,453 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,465

  • 2009 GMC Yukon Hybrid in Red
    2009 GMC Yukon Hybrid

    201,449 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,675

  • 2008 GMC Yukon Hybrid in Black
    2008 GMC Yukon Hybrid

    252,022 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,500

Consumer Reviews for the GMC Yukon Hybrid

Best truck ever owned, great off road but no hummer
mattharrisa,11/19/2011
I love this vehicle .I got 13 city mpg in my previous all wheel drive 2005 denali and consistently get 19 city mpg in my Denali hybrid 4 wheel drive. I get about 20 mpg highway now vs 17 mpg in previous non hybrid Denali . I frequently go off road and had my doubts about the 22" wheels but hasn't presented a problem, although I'm not pushing it off road. I do frequently ford a wide river that I need to cross to Get to my cabin up to about 18" water depth in 4 wheel drive, but won't attempt it at higher water depths. I usually ford about a foot of water with absolutely no problems. I have 22,000 miles with no problems except having heated seat replaced under warranty.
