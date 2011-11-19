Used 2012 GMC Yukon Hybrid for Sale Near Me
- 100,424 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$19,990$3,184 Below Market
- 58,371 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,901$2,819 Below Market
- 82,835 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$23,995$1,457 Below Market
- 102,201 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$21,398
- 87,572 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$34,848
- 83,950 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,988
- 102,449 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$15,991
- 115,453 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,465
- 201,449 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,675
- 252,022 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,500
Consumer Reviews for the GMC Yukon Hybrid
mattharrisa,11/19/2011
I love this vehicle .I got 13 city mpg in my previous all wheel drive 2005 denali and consistently get 19 city mpg in my Denali hybrid 4 wheel drive. I get about 20 mpg highway now vs 17 mpg in previous non hybrid Denali . I frequently go off road and had my doubts about the 22" wheels but hasn't presented a problem, although I'm not pushing it off road. I do frequently ford a wide river that I need to cross to Get to my cabin up to about 18" water depth in 4 wheel drive, but won't attempt it at higher water depths. I usually ford about a foot of water with absolutely no problems. I have 22,000 miles with no problems except having heated seat replaced under warranty.
