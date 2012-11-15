Used 2012 Mazda CX-9 for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chevrolet South Clearwater - Clearwater / Florida

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Auto-Dimming Mirror Roof Rails Bluetooth Connection Cargo Net Rear Spoiler Black; Leather Seat Trim Liquid Silver Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2012 Mazda CX-9 we recently got in. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This Mazda CX-9 offers all the comforts of a well-optioned sedan with the utility you demand from an SUV. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Mazda CX-9 Touring. More information about the 2012 Mazda CX-9: Despite having room for seven and a slew of seating configurations, this large SUV has a sporty driving feel and a distinctive design. The standard safety features and available technology offer a compromise between minivan and sleek SUV. Strengths of this model include sporty on-road ride, impressive array of safety systems, and Plenty of room for seven passengers Precision Car Chlorox Interior Sanitation, fresh oil change and recall free; this 2015 Autonation Certified Jeep is ready for the road! Whether it be your first car or a replacement for your current one, this Mazda is a perfect option for good gas mileage, reliability and creature comforts. * Our WORRY FREE FOLDER gives you a copy of the inspection performed by a certified technician, Kelly Blue Book and NADA retail book values, a CarFax vehicle history report. This gives you all the information to buy with confidence, with complete transparency throughout the process * ** This AutoNation Certified CX-9 has undergone a rigorous 125 Point Inspection and Includes a 90 Day / 4,000 Mile Warranty ** ** AutoNation Chevrolet South Clearwater prices every vehicle based on what they are actually selling for in the Market, this makes negotiations here easy! We do the homework for you. We always ensure you receive a Worry-Free Purchase Experience. We also back all of our pre-owned vehicles with a 5 Day / 250 mile money-back guarantee! ** Based on Kelly Blue Book's Fair Market pricing , most customers pay less at Autonation. ****In the Heart of the West Coast of Florida we are a short drive from anywhere in Tampa Bay . Make the drive to save more. Fly into St. Pete Clearwater Airport 10 minutes away or Tampa International Airport only 20 minutes away, with courtesy pickup at the airports. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 5 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Mazda CX-9 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JM3TB2CA1C0367363

Stock: C0367363

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-16-2020