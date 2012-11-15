Used 2012 Mazda CX-9 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 153,900 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,995$1,606 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mazda CX-9 Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB3CV4C0342031
Stock: 342031A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 122,385 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$6,944$1,570 Below Market
Gunther Volkswagen of Delray Beach - Delray Beach / Florida
NEW ARRIVAL, Call 561-808-1853. Thank you for stopping by Gunther of Delray Beach located at 2401 North Federal Highway, NORTH OF ATLANTIC AVE on US1. We are your South Florida VW Volvo Dealership specializing in new and quality used vehicles, service and parts. Our knowledgeable sales staff have been trained and certified to provide amazing customer service. Receive an additional $250 OFF our best advertised vehicle prices, please print and bring to Gunther Delray to receive! All prices include available financing incentives and exclude tax, tag, title, registration fees, governmental fees and any warranty cost or fee applicable to the sale of a car. See dealer for full detail.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mazda CX-9 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB2CA6C0338831
Stock: U19394A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 95,138 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$10,000$2,495 Below Market
Greenacres Nissan - Greenacres / Florida
Clean CARFAX. **LIFETIME WARRANTY INCLUDED-SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS**, CX-9 Grand Touring, 4D Sport Utility, 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V, 6-Speed Sport Automatic, FWD, Brilliant Black Clearcoat, Black w/Leather Trimmed Seats. 2012 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring Brilliant Black Clearcoat 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V FWD 17/24 City/Highway MPG THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING FEATURES AND OPTIONS: CX-9 Grand Touring, 4D Sport Utility, 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V, 6-Speed Sport Automatic, FWD, Brilliant Black Clearcoat, Black w/Leather Trimmed Seats, 20" x 7.5J Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 3.464 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Sound System w/CD & 6 Speakers, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Sensor, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Trimmed Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers. Please call to check on the availability of this vehicle. We'll buy your vehicle even if you don't buy ours! Open 7 days a week to serve you. Prices do not include tax, tag, dealer fees, reconditioning and certification if applicable. *COMPLIMENTARY LOANERS AND CAR WASHES FOR LIFE! **3 DAY LOVE IT OR EXCHANGE IT ON ALL NEW AND USED VEHICLES!! *Ask about our 4D Purchase Experience: Door-Step In-House Delivery, Dealer Direct Pricing, Door-Step Service Pickup.**Customer must trade-in a vehicle to receive $1,500 Trade Assist Credit. Trade Assist credit is provided by this dealership and not all trades qualify for savings. Must finance with dealer. See Dealer for complete details.***WE ARE NOW THE EXCLUSIVE HOME OF THE LIFETIME WARRANTY - UNLIMITED TIME & MILES ****ASK YOUR SALES REP. FOR DETAILS!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB2DA4C0361930
Stock: CO361930P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 155,421 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,499$2,165 Below Market
Magic Auto Sales - Little Ferry / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB3DV8C0347859
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 176,623 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,495$1,774 Below Market
Subaru of Beechmont - Cincinnati / Ohio
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Stormy Blue Mica 2012 Mazda CX-9 TouringWe carry all makes and models as well as New and Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles with Automatic and Manual Transmission, Hybrid vehicles with 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Cruise Control, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Keyless Entry, Leather Seats, Lift Kit, Multi-zone Climate Control, Navigation, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Remote Start, Push Button Start, Premium Audio, Technology Package, Premium Wheels, Security System, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Panoramic Moon Roof, Xenon Headlamps, Running Boards, Power Running Boards, Power Liftgate, Tow Package, and Trailer Hitch ...... contact sales staff to verify equipment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mazda CX-9 Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB3CA7C0340156
Stock: C0340156
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 103,004 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,995$1,598 Below Market
John Kennedy Mazda of Pottstown - Pottstown / Pennsylvania
John Kennedy Ford Mazda of Pottstown is pleased to offer this stunning-looking 2012 Mazda CX-9 in White This vehicle has passed our comprehensive inspection and comes with the following features; AWD.Here at John Kennedy of Pottstown, we're committed to providing our Pottstown, Boyertown, Collegeville, Red Hill, Exton, Paoli, Shillington, Souderton, Coatesville, Royersford, Douglasville, and Philadelphia drivers with the ultimate dealership experience. From a comprehensive selection of new Ford and Mazda models and budget-friendly used cars to car loans and Ford Mazda leases and friendly service, there's a variety of reasons why our customers continue to return to our conveniently located showroom. From the moment you walk into our showroom to the moment you walk out the doors, the John Kennedy of Pottstown team will provide you with the continued service you need to enjoy every mile. Are you interested in learning more about our offerings or rich-history? Consider joining us at 3189 West Ridge Pike Pottstown, PA 19464, where we're a just a quick drive away from Philadelphia and Reading PA. John Kennedy Ford Mazda of Pottstown is located 17 miles NW of King of Prussia, PA. Conveniently positioned right off of Route 422 on Ridge Pike. It is also minutes away from the Philadelphia Premium Outlets in Oaks, PA. We ship anywhere in the US.And only minutes from the Philadelphia Premium Outlets. We truly look forward to assisting you today and in the future with all of your automotive needs! Visit us on the web at www.fordofpottstown.com or call us at 888-696-4917.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mazda CX-9 Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB3BV9C0351597
Stock: 20M018A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- 165,114 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$4,995$3,170 Below Market
Lee Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Westbrook - Westbrook / Maine
NOTE: This is a Wholesale vehicle. It does not carry a valid State of Maine Inspection and must be towed from the lot. Please call (888) 200-3596 for more information about this vehicle. Here's a great deal on a 2012 Mazda Mazda CX-9! This is a superior vehicle at an affordable price! Mazda prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: automatic temperature control, rain sensing wipers, and a split folding rear seat. A 3.7 liter V-6 engine pairs with a sophisticated 6 speed automatic transmission, and all wheel drive keeps this model firmly attached to the road surface. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB3DV8C0363480
Stock: KE90821A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 25,039 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,900
Don's Auto - Des Moines / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB3DA0C0345598
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 147,783 milesGood Deal
$6,991
DeMontrond Mazda - Webster / Texas
2012 Mazda CX-9 Touring -LEATHER SEATING-, -ALLOY WHEELS-, -SUNROOF/MOONROOF PACKAGE-, CX-9 Touring, 4D Sport Utility, Copper Red Mica, Sand w/Leather Trimmed Seats, 18" x 7.5J Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Power Sliding Glass Moonroof w/Interior Sunshade. All pricing includes Captive Cash. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mazda CX-9 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB2CA6C0358741
Stock: MZ10605A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 94,136 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$9,950$1,770 Below Market
Victory Auto Group - Stuart / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB2DA3C0363815
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,287 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$9,295$1,141 Below Market
Pompano Ford Lincoln - Pompano Beach / Florida
Pompano Ford Lincoln is proud to offer this beautiful-looking 2012 Mazda CX-9 Crystal White Pearl Mica Touring with the following features: CX-9 Touring, 4D Sport Utility, Crystal White Pearl Mica, 3.464 Axle Ratio, 6 Speakers, AM/FM Sound System w/CD & 6 Speakers, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, MP3 decoder, Panic alarm, Rear window wiper, Speed-sensing steering, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheel Locks. Odometer is 21788 miles below market average!Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mazda CX-9 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB2CA0C0367273
Stock: C0367273
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 55,884 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$11,990$1,020 Below Market
Crown Hyundai - Saint Petersburg / Florida
One Owner!!! Includes a 100,000 Mile Crown Confidence Plan Warranty. Just completely serviced and ready for you to enjoy. Live Market Pricing means you always get the best deal at Crown Hyundai. CROWN CONFIDENCE PLAN CERTIFIED GUARANTEE includes our exclusive 101 point safety inspection, Carfax vehicle history report, 100,000 mile powertrain warranty for as long as you own your car, and our exclusive peace of mind 7 day or 500 mile exchange policy. Our 'no hassle, no games' pricing policy means that you receive the lowest internet 'live market price' on every vehicle, every day, only at Crown Hyundai. All prices plus sales tax, tag and titling, and dealer service fee of $799.95, which represents cost and profits to the selling dealer for items such as cleaning, inspecting, adjusting new vehicles and preparing documents related to the sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB2DA8C0347951
Stock: C0347951
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 125,228 miles5 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$7,998$403 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet South Clearwater - Clearwater / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Auto-Dimming Mirror Roof Rails Bluetooth Connection Cargo Net Rear Spoiler Black; Leather Seat Trim Liquid Silver Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2012 Mazda CX-9 we recently got in. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This Mazda CX-9 offers all the comforts of a well-optioned sedan with the utility you demand from an SUV. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Mazda CX-9 Touring. More information about the 2012 Mazda CX-9: Despite having room for seven and a slew of seating configurations, this large SUV has a sporty driving feel and a distinctive design. The standard safety features and available technology offer a compromise between minivan and sleek SUV. Strengths of this model include sporty on-road ride, impressive array of safety systems, and Plenty of room for seven passengers Precision Car Chlorox Interior Sanitation, fresh oil change and recall free; this 2015 Autonation Certified Jeep is ready for the road! Whether it be your first car or a replacement for your current one, this Mazda is a perfect option for good gas mileage, reliability and creature comforts. * Our WORRY FREE FOLDER gives you a copy of the inspection performed by a certified technician, Kelly Blue Book and NADA retail book values, a CarFax vehicle history report. This gives you all the information to buy with confidence, with complete transparency throughout the process * ** This AutoNation Certified CX-9 has undergone a rigorous 125 Point Inspection and Includes a 90 Day / 4,000 Mile Warranty ** ** AutoNation Chevrolet South Clearwater prices every vehicle based on what they are actually selling for in the Market, this makes negotiations here easy! We do the homework for you. We always ensure you receive a Worry-Free Purchase Experience. We also back all of our pre-owned vehicles with a 5 Day / 250 mile money-back guarantee! ** Based on Kelly Blue Book's Fair Market pricing , most customers pay less at Autonation. ****In the Heart of the West Coast of Florida we are a short drive from anywhere in Tampa Bay . Make the drive to save more. Fly into St. Pete Clearwater Airport 10 minutes away or Tampa International Airport only 20 minutes away, with courtesy pickup at the airports. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 5 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mazda CX-9 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB2CA1C0367363
Stock: C0367363
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 99,327 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,977
Mercedes-Benz of Grapevine - Grapevine / Texas
This vehicle is being offered for sale under our Express Value Vehicles program so that we can allow our customers access to vehicles before they go to auction. All of our Express Value Vehicles have passed a state inspection, have been cleaned, and are delivered with a full tank of gas. We welcome you to have the vehicle inspected prior to delivery as these vehicles are sold "as-is" without warranty unless the vehicle is currently under the manufacturer warranty. Many of these units may need some reconditioning and/or maintenance. We have already discounted all of our Express Value Vehicles to provide a hassle free experience for our clients.For the fastest personal response, please contact the Motorcars Grapevine Pre-Owned Internet Department directly through this website.We take great care to keep our listings up to date, but our inventory changes daily and not all vehicles are online. If you don't see what you're looking for, don't hesitate to ask!We look forward to providing you with the excellent customer service a Park Place client expects.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mazda CX-9 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB2CA2C0337420
Stock: MC29680
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 44,148 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$14,450$1,433 Below Market
AutoNation Ford Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
Moonroof & Bose Audio Pkg Navigation Pkg Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Grand Touring Pwr Liftgate Pkg Stainless Steel Rear Bumper Guard Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black; Leather Seat Trim Liquid Silver Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB3DV9C0348034
Stock: C0348034
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 122,356 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$8,999$1,538 Below Market
Bill Dobson Ford - Washington / Indiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mazda CX-9 Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB3CV0C0344228
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 119,465 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$9,200$858 Below Market
Pristine Auto Group - Bloomfield / New Jersey
Excellent condition 2012 Mazda CX-9 For Sale at Pristine Auto Group Automatic transmission 119,xxx miles Heated leather interior Sunroof Backup camera Aux port Bluetooth Clean title 3rd row seating 7 passengers Se habla español Financing available
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mazda CX-9 Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB3CV9C0364784
Stock: 364784
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 90,706 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$10,495$769 Below Market
ICars Imports - Fairfield / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mazda CX-9 Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB3CV8C0358703
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mazda CX-9 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Mazda CX-9
- 5(61%)
- 4(22%)
- 3(6%)
- 2(6%)
- 1(6%)
Related Mazda CX-9 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used BMW M3 2013
- Used Cadillac CTS 2015
- Used BMW M3 2017
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2012
- Used Alfa Romeo Giulia 2018
- Used Chrysler 300 2013
- Used Lexus GS 350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2015
- Used Land Rover Discovery 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2016
- Used GMC Terrain 2016
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 2018
- Used Audi A4 2012
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2017
- Used Nissan Rogue 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus LC 500
- Used Cadillac Escalade EXT
- Used Chrysler Crossfire
- Used BMW Z4
- Used Pontiac Grand Prix
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Used Maserati GranTurismo
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 3
Shop used models by city
- Used Mazda Tribute Pensacola FL
- Used Mazda 5 Torrance CA
- Used Mazda CX-7 Decatur GA
- Used Mazda 5 Asheville NC
- Used Mazda CX-30 Orange CA
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata Bradenton FL
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata Arlington VA
- Used Mazda 2 Edison NJ
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Lakeland FL
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 3 Mountain View CA
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 Ford Transit Connect
- 2020 Cadillac XT6
- 2020 500X
- 2020 Audi S3
- 2020 Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Subaru Impreza
- 2019 Q70
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- Chevrolet Express 2020
- 2020 Nissan NV Passenger
- 2019 Porsche Macan
- 2019 2500
- 2020 Mirage G4
- 2019 4Runner
- 2019 Nissan Versa Note
- 2019 Outlander
- 2020 MX-5 Miata RF
- Acura RLX 2020