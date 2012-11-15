Used 2012 Mazda CX-9 for Sale Near Me

1,327 listings
CX-9 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,327 listings
  • 2012 Mazda CX-9 Touring in Black
    used

    2012 Mazda CX-9 Touring

    153,900 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,995

    $1,606 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Mazda CX-9 Touring in White
    used

    2012 Mazda CX-9 Touring

    122,385 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $6,944

    $1,570 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring in Black
    used

    2012 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring

    95,138 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $10,000

    $2,495 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring in Gray
    used

    2012 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring

    155,421 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,499

    $2,165 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Mazda CX-9 Touring in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Mazda CX-9 Touring

    176,623 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,495

    $1,774 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Mazda CX-9 Sport in White
    used

    2012 Mazda CX-9 Sport

    103,004 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,995

    $1,598 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring in Silver
    used

    2012 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring

    165,114 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $4,995

    $3,170 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring in Black
    used

    2012 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring

    25,039 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,900

    Details
  • 2012 Mazda CX-9 Touring in Red
    used

    2012 Mazda CX-9 Touring

    147,783 miles
    Good Deal

    $6,991

    Details
  • 2012 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring in Silver
    used

    2012 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring

    94,136 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $9,950

    $1,770 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Mazda CX-9 Touring in White
    used

    2012 Mazda CX-9 Touring

    92,287 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $9,295

    $1,141 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring in Gray
    used

    2012 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring

    55,884 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $11,990

    $1,020 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Mazda CX-9 Touring in Silver
    used

    2012 Mazda CX-9 Touring

    125,228 miles
    5 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $7,998

    $403 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Mazda CX-9 Touring in White
    used

    2012 Mazda CX-9 Touring

    99,327 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,977

    Details
  • 2012 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring in Silver
    used

    2012 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring

    44,148 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $14,450

    $1,433 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Mazda CX-9 Touring in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Mazda CX-9 Touring

    122,356 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $8,999

    $1,538 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Mazda CX-9 Touring in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Mazda CX-9 Touring

    119,465 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $9,200

    $858 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Mazda CX-9 Touring in Black
    used

    2012 Mazda CX-9 Touring

    90,706 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $10,495

    $769 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,327 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Mazda CX-9

Top Notch Choice
sawyer98,11/15/2012
Purchased a 2012 CX-9 GT. I'm fussy about build quality. I didn't find a single quality issue with my car. Every seam, all the paint, every fit was perfect, inside and out. An excellent value and definite upgrade from others in it's class...and I checked them all. The 20" tires are "firm", but I expected that. Mileage combined has been about 23.5. Also what I expected. I leave the 3rd row folded down to increase capacity. No problem. My local dealer provided the best buying experience I've ever had. Service dept is excellent and every employee has been friendly and helpful. Maybe I'm just lucky?
