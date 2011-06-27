Estimated values
2012 GMC Yukon Hybrid Denali 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,021
|$20,139
|$23,266
|Clean
|$15,192
|$19,106
|$22,073
|Average
|$13,535
|$17,041
|$19,687
|Rough
|$11,879
|$14,976
|$17,301
Estimated values
2012 GMC Yukon Hybrid Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,856
|$18,673
|$20,818
|Clean
|$15,037
|$17,716
|$19,751
|Average
|$13,397
|$15,801
|$17,616
|Rough
|$11,757
|$13,886
|$15,481
Estimated values
2012 GMC Yukon Hybrid 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,946
|$17,798
|$19,969
|Clean
|$14,173
|$16,885
|$18,945
|Average
|$12,627
|$15,060
|$16,897
|Rough
|$11,082
|$13,235
|$14,849
Estimated values
2012 GMC Yukon Hybrid 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,146
|$17,783
|$20,544
|Clean
|$13,414
|$16,871
|$19,491
|Average
|$11,951
|$15,048
|$17,384
|Rough
|$10,489
|$13,224
|$15,277