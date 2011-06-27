Used 2012 Ford Flex for Sale Near Me
- $8,195Great Deal
2012 Ford Flex Limited120,845 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Car Guys - Houston / Texas
Flex SEL package. Leather 3rd row seating, 2 memory driver seat, wooden trim, rear parking sensor, fog lights, dual AC, 19' OEM Chrome Alloy wheels, We changed the tail gate. Please come by for test drive. thanks - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Exterior Keypad Entry, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Ahmed 832-856-1CAR at 832-856-1227 or gocarguys@gmail.com for more information. - Please go to WWW.GOCARGUYS.COM for more PICTURES and Directions. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Flex Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMGK5DC3CBD03623
Stock: D03623
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-27-2019
- Price Drop$8,495Great Deal | $2,199 below market
2012 Ford Flex SEL107,090 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Action Auto - Orem / Utah
No PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS!! RATES AS LOW AS 2.49% (OAC)Action Auto Utah believes in a comfortable car-buying experience. �Actions speak louder than words.� That�s why we seek to provide a Low Margin, High Volume pricing structure that has been recognized as the #21 fastest-growing company in Utah Valley, according to UV50. Providing high-quality vehicles, along with an outstanding buying experience, is why thousands of customers each year choose Action Auto. We take pride in innovating the car-buying experience by creating a simple, hassle-free, and efficient process for our customers.Action Auto Utah is an award-winning company, providing you with the following differentiating factors:- Clean title guaranteed on all vehicles.- Low Price guaranteed at High Volume Pricing to save you money.- 5-day, 500-mile exchange policy to verify that you are getting the best fit vehicle for you (see dealership for details).- Green Light Auto Inspections provides comprehensive condition reports that give you the information needed to make a confident and educated purchase (provided on all vehicles.)- Direct Credit Union Authorized Dealer.- Nationwide Shipping.- Various Warranties Tailored to Your Purchase.Come in TODAY or call or text anytime for more information!Please feel free to visit us at any of our locations: LEHI: 170 West State Street Lehi, Utah 84043 OREM: 273 South State Street Orem, Utah 84058Phone (Call or Text): (801) 766-6137Email: sales@actionautoutah.comPLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Flex SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMGK5CC7CBD09572
Stock: M6834
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-25-2020
- $9,719Great Deal
2012 Ford Flex SE108,844 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
My Car Store - Fort Worth / Texas
2012 Ford Flex SE FWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Flex SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMGK5BC3CBD20506
Stock: D20506
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- $12,497Great Deal | $1,046 below market
2012 Ford Flex Limited93,464 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Coon Rapids Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Coon Rapids / Minnesota
-SUNROOF-, -NAVIGATION-, -LEATHER-, -HEATED SEATS-, -TRAILER TOW-, -BACKUP CAMERA-, -PARKING SENSORS-, - 3RD ROW SEAT-, -BLUETOOTH-, -TOUCH SCREEN RADIO-, - ALL WHEEL DRIVE-, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Traction control.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Flex Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMHK6DC0CBD19398
Stock: R13501A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- $12,995Great Deal | $2,097 below market
2012 Ford Flex Limited102,806 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bob's Auto Ranch - Circle Pines / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Flex Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMHK6DT0CBD17506
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,348Good Deal | $1,107 below market
2012 Ford Flex Limited156,340 miles3 AccidentsDelivery available*
Honda of Ocala - Ocala / Florida
This vehicle comes equipped with sunroof, alloy wheels, automatic transmission, power windows, and power locks. Also comes with the Honda of Ocala Advantage: One year of free maintenance and lifetime car washes! Also backed by our 1 year CARFAX buyback guarantee! This is a locally serviced non-smoker trade-in and the price has just been reduced! `
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Flex Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMGK5DC1CBD00848
Stock: O148753A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- $11,900Fair Deal | $578 below market
2012 Ford Flex Limited119,837 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lindsay Ford - Lebanon / Missouri
Interested in more information about this used vehicle? Call or text Amber at 417-531-2554. We appreciate your business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Flex Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMHK6DC4CBD00613
Stock: QT75811A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-14-2020
- Price Drop$8,974Fair Deal
2012 Ford Flex SE129,905 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Volkswagen of Alamo Heights - San Antonio / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2012 Ford Flex. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Ford Flex SE is the one! This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. More information about the 2012 Ford Flex: The Ford Flex has a lot going for it in the market. For one, it looks like no other; especially on the outside, its chiseled, boxy design is part tall, boxy wagon, part lowered SUV. But practically, the Flex's forte is interior space. There's enough space to make six adults happy for a jaunt across town; and with the two rear rows of seats folded forward, there's enough cargo space to rival that available in minivans. Features and options are impressive, too; inside, the Flex can be equipped better than just about any other utility vehicle from a mainstream brand While performance from the base engine is adequate, many shoppers will find the EcoBoost engine to be worth the price premium, as it makes the Flex feel more lively, but not at the expense of fuel economy or comfort. Strengths of this model include Stylishly boxy, roomy interior, excellent seats, strong performance from EcoBoost engine, and long list of comfort and tech options
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Flex SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMGK5BC7CBD08682
Stock: CBD08682
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- $10,990Good Deal | $918 below market
2012 Ford Flex Limited133,969 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Barber-Dyson Ford Lincoln - Elk City / Oklahoma
This 2012 Ford Flex Limited only has 133,969 miles on it! Great interior, leather seats, 2nd row bench seat, 3rd row seating, dvd in headliner, great exterior, AWD, and many more! Come see us today here at Barber-Dyson Ford Lincoln!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Flex Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMHK6DC8CBD07631
Stock: R1109A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-24-2020
- $11,500Fair Deal
2012 Ford Flex Limited79,806 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
World Car Kia South - San Antonio / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Flex Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMGK5DC8CBD03620
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,000
2012 Ford Flex SEL168,096 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ben Davis Ford - Auburn / Indiana
One Owner w/ NO ACCIDENTS!, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Power driver seat, Remote keyless entry, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!This Vehicle is Part of the Ben Davis Budget Row Blowout Program.What is Budget Blow Out?Ben Davis Budget Program is a select offering of used cars that have traditionally been sold to independent dealers and small used car lots. These are vehicles that fall outside of Ben Davis Automotive Group's Certified Guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that are perhaps 'flawed' in some way.Some general guidelines for a wholesale vehicle:They are sold with a safety inspectionThey are sold without a warrantyThey are offered for a limited time only - 14-21 daysThey are sold 100% AS-IS without any warranty coverageThey are sold with our "BEST PRICE","NO NEGOTIATION" posted online. There is no negotiation necessary.Must add Tax,Title, and Doc to sales price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Flex SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMGK5CC5CBD22675
Stock: 4587A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $9,999Fair Deal
2012 Ford Flex SEL124,448 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
All Star Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Bridgeton / Missouri
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Flex SEL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMHK6CC8CBD16184
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,495Fair Deal
2012 Ford Flex SEL123,363 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
International Auto Outlet - Hamilton / Ohio
2012 Ford Flex SEL 4 DOOR SUV FWD --- 3RD ROW ---3.5L V6 --- 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC ----- LEATHER HEATED SEATS ---- PANORAMIC MOONROOF ----ALUMINIUM WHEELS --- ILLUMINATED ENTRY ---AM/FM STEREO --- CD PLAYER --- BLUETOOTH --- AUX -- INPUT ---TAN CLOTH SEATS --- POWER WINDOWS AND SEATS --- POWER LOCKS ---- RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT --- WE FINANCE --- MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE HIGH QUALITY, HAND PICKED, ONE OWNER IN A LIKE NEW CONDITION WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX. MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH THE MANUFACTURER WARRANTY OR A 3 MONTHS/4500 MILE WARRANTY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE AND TRADES ARE ALWAYS WELCOMED. FOR SIMILAR GREAT DEALS PLEASE CONTACT US. -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Rear air conditioning zones: single, Rear air conditioning: independently controlled, Rear vents: third row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor, Antenna type: mast, Auxiliary audio input: jack, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback, Radio: AM/FM, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 12.8, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Front brake width: 1.18, Rear brake diameter: 13.0, Rear brake type: disc, Rear brake width: .43, Center console trim: simulated alloy, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor mats: front, Shift knob trim: leather, Steering wheel trim: leather, Assist handle: front, Capless fuel filler system, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, One-touch windows: 1, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 12V, Power steering, Reading lights: front, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Retained accessory power, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Storage: accessory hook, Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Liftgate window: fixed, Rear door type: liftgate, Axle ratio: 3.16, Battery saver, Body side moldings: chrome, Door handle color: chrome, Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel, Exhaust: dual tip, Grille color: chrome, Mirror color: body-color, Infotainment: SYNC, Compass, External temperature display, Gauge: tachometer, Multi-functional information center, Trip computer, Warnings and reminders: lamp failure / low fuel / engine oil / coolant, Exterior entry lights, Front fog lights, Headlights: halogen, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding, Side mirrors: heated, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Impact sensor: post-collision safety system, Parking sensors: rear, Programmable safety key, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Third row seatbelts: 3-point, Driver seat power adjustments: height, Driver seat: heated, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat folding: folds flat, Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining, Passenger seat power adjustments: 6, Passenger seat: heated, Rear headrests: adjustable, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Third row headrests: adjustable, Third row seat folding: fold flat into floor, Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench, Upholstery: cloth, Anti-theft system: alarm with remote, Power door locks: auto-locking, Roll stability control, Stability control, Traction control, Steering ratio: 17.4, Turns lock-to-lock: 3.2, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheel spokes: 10, Wheels: aluminum, Front wipers: intermittent, Power windows, Rear privacy glass, Rear wiper: intermittent, Window defogger: rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Flex SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMGK5CC1CBD00317
Stock: 23215
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$14,000
2012 Ford Flex Limited88,426 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
ODaniel Ford - New Haven / Indiana
Proud to be 2020 Indiana Dealer of the Year and 2020 Consumer Satisfaction award winner.2012 Ford Flex Limited White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat AWD Duratec 3.5L V6Local Trade, 4D Sport Utility, Duratec 3.5L V6, 6-Speed Automatic, AWD, Charcoal Black w/Heated Leather-Trimmed Front Bucket Seats, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 300A, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Traction control.Certified.Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this Vehicle is correct, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Advertised price does not include tax, title, license or $149.00 dealer fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Flex Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMHK6DC5CBD00619
Stock: F21244A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $13,095
2012 Ford Flex SEL94,163 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Pershall Road DriveTime - Saint Louis / Missouri
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Flex SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMGK5CC5CBD19128
Stock: 1660022937
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $14,998
2012 Ford Flex SE63,957 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Arlington/Ft. Worth - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Fort Worth / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Flex SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMGK5BC4CBD05612
Stock: 17847942
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,691
2012 Ford Flex Titanium133,383 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Phil Long Ford Denver - Littleton / Colorado
Clean. Entertainment System, Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, Third Row Seat, Nav System, Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Turbo Charged Engine, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, TRAILER TOW PKG CLASS III, Local Trade SEE MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEAll Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound System, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Leather Seats. Remote Trunk Release, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks.OPTION PACKAGESVOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION rearview camera, in-dash screen, CD/DVD/MP3 player, DVD video playback, hard disk drive for maps, point of interest storage, 10 GB music jukebox, HD Radio, SIRIUS Travel Link, MULTI-PANEL VISTA MOONROOF (2) panel glass w/pwr tilt/slide front panel, TRAILER TOW PKG CLASS III receiver hitch, wiring harness w/4 & 7 pin connectors, trailer sway control, EQUIPMENT GROUP ORDER CODE 1-touch PowerFold and Tumble third row 50/50 split fold flat vinyl bench seat w/tailgate feature, CHARCOAL BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM W/ALCANTARA INSERT, 3.5L V6 TURBO-CHARGED ECOBOOST ENGINE (STD), 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION SelectShift paddles (STD). Ford Titanium w/EcoBoost with Tuxedo Black Metallic exterior and Charcoal Black interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 355 HP at 5700 RPM*. Local TradeEXPERTS CONCLUDE"The 2012 Ford Flex has the space, the versatility, the features and the driving dynamics to make it a top choice among large family crossovers." -Edmunds.com.New Vehicle pricing may not include any upfits or aftermarket items. Please call dealer to verify these costs. Pricing analysis performed on 8/3/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.Offer is valid through 2020-08-30.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Flex Titanium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMHK6DT3CBD13921
Stock: D30020A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- $10,888Fair Deal
2012 Ford Flex SEL87,593 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Rhinebeck Ford - Rhinebeck / New York
AWD. WE ARE A FULL DISCLOSURE DEALERSHIP! BEWARE OF DEALERS THAT HIDE ADDITIONAL FEES IN THEIR FINE PRINT! All our prices include all costs except TAX and DMV charges. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! White 2012 Ford Flex SEL SEL AWD Duratec 3.5L V6 There are so many ways that we appeal to our customers, and it all starts with offering you a comprehensive dealership experience here at Rhinebeck Ford Inc.. You get all your bases covered from the moment you walk in, and have us to help you every step of your journey as you own your vehicle. We provide you with many standout new Ford models, while you can also find a quality selection of used cars, as well. No matter what, you're going to find something that you want to drive off in. Along with that, we help you find a way to pay for your new or used ride with car loan and Ford lease options, and work with you the entire time to find the best plan possible. But, we also provide more than selling or leasing a vehicle to you. All car owners can take advantage of our onsite car service and maintenance department. Our team is highly-trained, and use the latest technology, tools, equipment and Ford parts when we work on your vehicle, to give you a standout experience, and a long lasting ride that is properly cared for. Throughout it all, you can count on Rhinebeck Ford Inc. To give you the experience you desire. If you're interested in taking a closer look at any of the vehicles we have here in our showroom, you can stop in and check them out. We're located at 3667 Route 9G Rhinebeck, New York, and a short drive away from Kingston NY, Poughkeepsie, Saugerties and Hyde Park NY, and look forward to seeing you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Flex SEL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMHK6CCXCBD02819
Stock: A3137
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020