Used 2008 GMC Yukon Hybrid for Sale Near Me
10 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 252,022 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,500
- 201,449 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,675
- 115,453 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,465
- 83,950 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,988
- 102,449 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$15,991
- 100,424 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$19,990$3,184 Below Market
- 58,371 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,901$2,819 Below Market
- 82,835 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$23,995$1,457 Below Market
- 102,201 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$21,398
- 87,572 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$34,848
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following GMC Yukon Hybrid searches:
Showing 1 - 10 out of 10 listings
Consumer Reviews for the GMC Yukon Hybrid
Read recent reviews for the GMC Yukon Hybrid
Write a reviewSee all 21 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating421 Reviews
Report abuse
Tex,07/30/2010
After the Hybrid stickers were removed, my family and I stand back and admire the beauty of this automobile. We had been persuaded away from American-made cars several years ago and went the way of the foreign minivan. We were leery of Government Motors, but are extremely happy with the quality of this vehicle. The ride is smooth, the gas mileage is really 20 mpg, and the cargo room is expansive with the last row of seats out. All our stuff can fit and when the grandparents come to town, everyone has ample room. GM did a great job without sacrificing anything. It's solid and the quality is on par with any Toyota/Honda/Nissan minivan out there!
Related GMC Yukon Hybrid info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2012
- Used BMW X5 M 2011
- Used Volvo XC60 2014
- Used Jaguar XJ 2014
- Used Toyota FJ Cruiser 2011
- Used Kia Soul EV 2016
- Used Land Rover Discovery 2012
- Used Buick Verano 2015
- Used Lincoln MKS 2013
- Used BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2014
- Used FIAT 500e 2013
- Used Acura RLX 2010
- Used Lexus GS F 2017
- Used Nissan NV Passenger 2016
- Used Lexus RC F 2016
- Used Maserati GranTurismo 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus SC 300
- Used Audi S8
- Used Hyundai Elantra Touring
- Used Cadillac XT6
- Used Hyundai Veracruz
- Used Aston Martin Vantage
- Used Lincoln Nautilus
- Used Chrysler New Yorker
- Used Ferrari F430
- Used INFINITI M37
- Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio
- Used Porsche Carrera GT
- Used Mercury Milan
Shop used models by city
- Used GMC Terrain Ontario CA
- Used GMC Terrain Edison NJ
- Used GMC Terrain Irving TX
- Used GMC Savana Cargo Chandler AZ
- Used GMC Savana Cargo Omaha NE
- Used GMC Savana Cargo Lakeland FL
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD Newport News VA
- Used GMC Savana Cargo Winston Salem NC
- Used GMC Envoy XL Santa Monica CA
- Used GMC Envoy Reading PA
Shop used model years by city
- Used GMC Yukon XL 2017 Seattle WA
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2017 Mckinney TX
- Used GMC Yukon 2016 Lansing MI
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2021 Nissan Frontier News
- 2019 Jaguar F-PACE
- 2021 Honda Ridgeline News
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- Lexus LX 570 2019
- 2020 BMW X5
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover
- 2021 BMW i4 News
- 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
- Porsche 911 2020
- 2020 Sonic
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- 2020 Ford Transit Crew Van
- 2021 Porsche 911
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2021 Genesis G80 News
- 2020 Audi SQ7 News
- 2019 Chevrolet Cruze
- 2021 Genesis G70 News