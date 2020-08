Used 2008 GMC Yukon Hybrid for Sale Near Me

Graff Chevrolet Okemos - Okemos / Michigan

FREE 2yr/30k maintenance!!! 6.0L V8, Hybrid engine!!! Autocheck states: One owner and no accidents!!! TINKER A LITTLE; SAVE A LOT!!! *See dealer for details!!! Remote start!!! Sunroof!!! Navigation!!! Running boards!!! Rear camera assist!!! Rear entertainment!!! Premium sound!!! Heated front seats!!! Power windows!!! Power locks!!! Power seats!!! Bluetooth!!! Cruise control!!! Leather seats!!! Touchscreen radio!!! You won't find a better SUV than this great GMC! Climb into this rip-roaring 2008 GMC Yukon Hybrid, and when you roll down the street, people will definitely take notice! New Arrival!!! STOP!! Read this! 4 Wheel Drive, never get stuck again! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag, Daytime running lights! Call Tricia today for a test drive @ 517-827-5018 or text me at 517-896-9939

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 GMC Yukon Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GKFK13518R274451

Stock: 8R274451A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-17-2020