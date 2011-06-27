Vehicle overview

After years of serving as a trim designation on the F-Series pickup, the Ford Ranger became a separate model when it replaced the Mazda-supplied Courier pickup with an in-house design in 1983. The Ranger quickly became the best-selling compact pickup and has dominated the segment ever since.

Today's Ford Ranger still rides on the same basic platform and structure as that 1983 original, though substantial revisions for 1989, 1993 and 1998 have kept the Ranger competitive. Demographically, buyers range widely, with Rangers serving for work, play or both. A wide range of trim levels and features makes it easy to configure the Ford truck according to your needs, unless of course you want a crew cab. The Ranger is still offered only in regular- and extended-cab (SuperCab) body styles.

After all these years, the Ford Ranger is still a decent truck for light-duty work needs, but competitors offer more spacious interiors and more refined driving dynamics. The Ranger does hold its own off-road when equipped with one of the FX4 packages. The cabin offers a user-friendly control layout, and the seats are acceptably comfortable, particularly with the optional leather upholstery. Out on the road, though, the Ranger's age becomes apparent. Acceleration is adequate on trucks equipped with the 207-horsepower, 4.0-liter V6 engine, but ride quality, handling and braking are at the bottom of the class. Given that many competitors have recently redesigned the compact trucks in their lineups, the Ranger's over 20-year-old design just doesn't cut it anymore. Unless you're a die-hard Ford truck fan, we would recommend taking a pass on the 2006 Ford Ranger.