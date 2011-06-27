  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Ranger
  4. Used 2006 Ford Ranger
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(54)
Appraise this car

2006 Ford Ranger Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Multiple trim levels and options, functional interior, solid off-road capability.
  • Dated platform, weak engines, choppy ride, lack of modern features and amenities, no crew-cab body style or side airbags.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Ford Ranger for Sale
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$2,719 - $4,602
Used Ranger for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Old, tired and completely outclassed by its competition, the 2006 Ford Ranger only deserves a look if you're content with a cheap price and passable performance.

Vehicle overview

After years of serving as a trim designation on the F-Series pickup, the Ford Ranger became a separate model when it replaced the Mazda-supplied Courier pickup with an in-house design in 1983. The Ranger quickly became the best-selling compact pickup and has dominated the segment ever since.

Today's Ford Ranger still rides on the same basic platform and structure as that 1983 original, though substantial revisions for 1989, 1993 and 1998 have kept the Ranger competitive. Demographically, buyers range widely, with Rangers serving for work, play or both. A wide range of trim levels and features makes it easy to configure the Ford truck according to your needs, unless of course you want a crew cab. The Ranger is still offered only in regular- and extended-cab (SuperCab) body styles.

After all these years, the Ford Ranger is still a decent truck for light-duty work needs, but competitors offer more spacious interiors and more refined driving dynamics. The Ranger does hold its own off-road when equipped with one of the FX4 packages. The cabin offers a user-friendly control layout, and the seats are acceptably comfortable, particularly with the optional leather upholstery. Out on the road, though, the Ranger's age becomes apparent. Acceleration is adequate on trucks equipped with the 207-horsepower, 4.0-liter V6 engine, but ride quality, handling and braking are at the bottom of the class. Given that many competitors have recently redesigned the compact trucks in their lineups, the Ranger's over 20-year-old design just doesn't cut it anymore. Unless you're a die-hard Ford truck fan, we would recommend taking a pass on the 2006 Ford Ranger.

2006 Ford Ranger models

The 2006 Ford Ranger is available in regular- or extended-cab (called SuperCab) body styles. Regular cabs can be ordered with either a 6- or a 7-foot bed. SuperCabs come only with a 6-footer and can be equipped with reverse-opening rear access doors. Trim levels include XL, STX, XLT, Sport and FX4. The XL is basic -- cloth upholstery and an AM/FM radio are among the few amenities. The STX and XLT are the next step up, and they're your ticket to the Power Equipment Group, which offers keyless entry and power windows, locks and mirrors. The Sport has body-color bumpers, while the XLT gets a more traditional chrome finish. Both have a CD player, but the Sport version is MP3-compatible. A Tremor package gets its name from its 510-watt Pioneer stereo system. Two versions of the FX4 are available: Off-Road and Level II. The Off-Road package includes heavy-duty shocks, skid plates, tow hooks, 16-inch all-terrain tires and a limited-slip rear axle. The Level II gets a Torsen limited-slip differential, Bilstein shocks, BF Goodrich all-terrain tires and Alcoa wheels.

2006 Highlights

The 2006 Ford Ranger pickup receives revised exterior trim and styling details. Available on both two- and four-door extended cabs this year, the FX4 model now comes with rubber flooring. Lastly, the Edge model has been renamed the Sport.

Performance & mpg

Three engine choices are available on the 2006 Ford Ranger. The base engine is a 2.3-liter inline four with 143 horsepower and 154 lb-ft of torque. Next up is a 3.0-liter V6 rated for 148 hp and 180 lb-ft of torque. At the top of the engine chart is a 4.0-liter overhead-cam V6 rated for 207 hp and 238 lb-ft of torque. Properly equipped, a 4.0-liter Ranger can tow up to 5,740 pounds. Transmission choices include a five-speed manual or a five-speed automatic, and most models offer a choice of two- or four-wheel drive.

Safety

The Ford Ranger comes standard with four-wheel antilock brakes. Side airbags are not available. Two-wheel-drive SuperCabs received four stars (out of five) in NHTSA frontal- and side-impact crash tests. Regular-cab models earned a five-star side-impact rating.

Driving

The 2006 Ford Ranger pickup is a decent performer when equipped with the 4.0-liter V6, but it tends to feel underpowered with the 3.0-liter V6 or the base four-cylinder, especially if you get the automatic transmission. Rangers are quite capable off-road, especially when equipped with one of the FX4 packages. Ride and handling characteristics on pavement are tolerable, but when driven back-to-back with newer offerings from Dodge, GM, Nissan and Toyota, the Ranger's age shows.

Interior

Controls are easy to find and use, and the available white-faced gauges add a little extra style. SuperCabs can be equipped with small jump seats in the rear, suitable only for children or small adults.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Ford Ranger.

5(52%)
4(37%)
3(9%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.4
54 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 54 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I show mine in car shows
ghost ranger,01/24/2009
I love my truck I have been showing in car shows for three years. It is fun to drive and runs good.I think that Ford is wrong for stopping production on them. I have had six new cars since 1999. This is the only one I would buy over again but I can't because there not going to make it anymore. I am sure I am not the only one.
FX4 Awesome to Drive
afmkolo79,07/06/2006
Ok so I traded in a VW Jetta and got this truck. Friends of mine were like what am I thinking, but when we took it off-roading for the first time everyone was impressed! A friend has a Nissan Frontier (2006) and I was able to get through stuff and his frame was scrapping. So much for that wider body on the Frontier. I love this truck and the price for what I got was unbelievable. All those people that complain about not having a crew cab, maybe you should consider a sedan 'cause trucks haul things not people.
Ford Ranger LEVEL 2
Dave,07/10/2006
I bought it for towing, off roading sometimes both at the same time. And I commute to work in it. It has performed flawlessly. Couldn't ask for a better truck, I would say it's even with Toyota with quality and fit and finish, except the Ranger is still small enough to run on the narrow trails in the mountains, and it's cheaper to purchase and operate.
It's a truck.
kdub989,10/18/2012
Bought mine used off Clist. Love my truck! The 4cyl isn't fast on steep grades but neither am I. However, with the 4cyl and 5spd, I'm averaging 29.5mpg combined and 32.2mpg hwy and that's running the a/c and with a Leer canopy. The truck is very quiet and comfortable that we prefer to take it on long road trips instead of our honda, subaru or dodge caliber. Our ranger is a 2wd but I installed a powertrax no-slip in the rear end and off road it's fantastic. I've pulled a small utility trailer with 2 motorcycles on it with no problems. I've had zero problems with our truck. It handles well on windy twisty back roads and is a great truck for exploring those same roads.
See all 54 reviews of the 2006 Ford Ranger
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
143 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
148 hp @ 4900 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
148 hp @ 4900 rpm
MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
143 hp @ 5250 rpm
See all Used 2006 Ford Ranger features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2006 Ford Ranger

Used 2006 Ford Ranger Overview

The Used 2006 Ford Ranger is offered in the following submodels: Ranger SuperCab, Ranger Regular Cab. Available styles include XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), XLT 2dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), SPORT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside LB (2.3L 4cyl 5M), XLT 2dr SuperCab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside LB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M), FX4 Off-Road 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside LB (2.3L 4cyl 5M), FX4 Off-Road 2dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), SPORT 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M), SPORT 2dr SuperCab Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), SPORT 2dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), STX 2dr Regular Cab Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), SPORT 4dr SuperCab Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside LB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), SPORT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), STX 2dr SuperCab Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), STX 4dr SuperCab Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), XL 2dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), XL 2dr SuperCab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M), and FX4 Level II 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Ford Ranger?

Price comparisons for Used 2006 Ford Ranger trim styles:

  • The Used 2006 Ford Ranger SPORT is priced between $11,500 and$11,500 with odometer readings between 40911 and40911 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Ford Rangers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Ford Ranger for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2006 Rangers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,900 and mileage as low as 40911 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Ford Ranger.

Can't find a used 2006 Ford Rangers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Ranger for sale - 4 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $14,782.

Find a used Ford for sale - 5 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $21,808.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Ranger for sale - 2 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $9,918.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 1 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $9,543.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 Ford Ranger?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Ranger lease specials

Related Used 2006 Ford Ranger info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles