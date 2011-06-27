  1. Home
1992 Ford Ranger Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

No changes to the 1992 Ford Ranger.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Ford Ranger.

5(37%)
4(55%)
3(3%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.3
27 reviews
27 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love my man's truck
D Havens,04/22/2007
We've had 2 Mazda Proteges and a Toyota Sienna in the time since we bought this truck, and the truck has easily outlasted them all. Granted, the red paint has faded to a funny dark pink, but it has never been in the shop for any major repairs. And, no, we don't work on it at home. My Sienna, which cost more than 3 times the amount, has cost me at least the price of the truck in repairs. Thank you, Ford, for a simple, no- frills, dependable product.
!992 ford Ranger XLT
Rod 087,05/27/2004
This is my second ranger and it has been a very good truck,the only thing i had to repair were normal wear and tear items like brakes ,tires ,shocks, the only real repiar was the intake manifold was leaking antifreeze and i had to relace the gasket in 130,000 miles.
Satisfied original owner - 14 years
atnfmc,02/11/2006
This Ford Ranger is my second in a row. I purchased this one because it has air conditioning and I need it here in South Florida. I have maintained it on schedule and have garaged it whenever possible. The only large expense has been the clutch. Because of the position of the slave cylinder it is impossible to service the slave without removing the housing for the master cylinder, too. So, clutch work is expensive. All else is original and works well.
1992 Ranger 4x4 STX Ext. cab. SB
rubyshaun,08/19/2004
I got this truck, and have loved every moment I've spent in it, I'm 18, and I go four wheeling, and I wheel hard. This truck has held sturdy, with no modifications (No lift, stock tires, etc), and it comes off the dirt, onto concrete wonderfully. My only vauge complaint would be gas mileage, but for a 4.0 V-6, it does wonderfully, especially if you take off the tailgate, an easy removal. My only warning bout this truck is it seems that the paint flakes off alot. Buy this if you want a sturdy small work truck...Not if you want a pretty truck.
See all 27 reviews of the 1992 Ford Ranger
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 4600 rpm
See all Used 1992 Ford Ranger features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Ford Ranger

Used 1992 Ford Ranger Overview

The Used 1992 Ford Ranger is offered in the following submodels: Ranger Regular Cab, Ranger Extended Cab. Available styles include XLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), STX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (2.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), STX 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Custom 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Sport 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), STX 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Custom 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Custom 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), STX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), S 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Custom 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), STX 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), and STX 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Ford Ranger?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1992 Ford Rangers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Ford Ranger for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 Ford Ranger.

Can't find a used 1992 Ford Rangers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Ranger for sale - 6 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $21,250.

Find a used Ford for sale - 10 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $13,421.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Ranger for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $18,977.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 5 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $12,278.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Ford Ranger?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

