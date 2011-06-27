We've had 2 Mazda Proteges and a Toyota Sienna in the time since we bought this truck, and the truck has easily outlasted them all. Granted, the red paint has faded to a funny dark pink, but it has never been in the shop for any major repairs. And, no, we don't work on it at home. My Sienna, which cost more than 3 times the amount, has cost me at least the price of the truck in repairs.

Thank you, Ford, for a simple, no- frills, dependable product.