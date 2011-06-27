1992 Ford Ranger Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$626 - $1,329
Used Ranger for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
No changes to the 1992 Ford Ranger.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1992 Ford Ranger.
Most helpful consumer reviews
D Havens,04/22/2007
We've had 2 Mazda Proteges and a Toyota Sienna in the time since we bought this truck, and the truck has easily outlasted them all. Granted, the red paint has faded to a funny dark pink, but it has never been in the shop for any major repairs. And, no, we don't work on it at home. My Sienna, which cost more than 3 times the amount, has cost me at least the price of the truck in repairs. Thank you, Ford, for a simple, no- frills, dependable product.
Rod 087,05/27/2004
This is my second ranger and it has been a very good truck,the only thing i had to repair were normal wear and tear items like brakes ,tires ,shocks, the only real repiar was the intake manifold was leaking antifreeze and i had to relace the gasket in 130,000 miles.
atnfmc,02/11/2006
This Ford Ranger is my second in a row. I purchased this one because it has air conditioning and I need it here in South Florida. I have maintained it on schedule and have garaged it whenever possible. The only large expense has been the clutch. Because of the position of the slave cylinder it is impossible to service the slave without removing the housing for the master cylinder, too. So, clutch work is expensive. All else is original and works well.
rubyshaun,08/19/2004
I got this truck, and have loved every moment I've spent in it, I'm 18, and I go four wheeling, and I wheel hard. This truck has held sturdy, with no modifications (No lift, stock tires, etc), and it comes off the dirt, onto concrete wonderfully. My only vauge complaint would be gas mileage, but for a 4.0 V-6, it does wonderfully, especially if you take off the tailgate, an easy removal. My only warning bout this truck is it seems that the paint flakes off alot. Buy this if you want a sturdy small work truck...Not if you want a pretty truck.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1992 Ford Ranger features & specs
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 4600 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Ranger
Related Used 1992 Ford Ranger info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019