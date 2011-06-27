  1. Home
2002 Ford Ranger Review

Pros & Cons

  • Four-door extended cab, available 207-hp V6, functional control layout.
  • Room in back of extended-cab area isn't big enough for adults, poor seat comfort, no V8 engine or crew-cab bodystyle.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2002 Ford Ranger isn't the freshest compact pickup on the market, but it has aged gracefully. We like this truck plenty, especially when equipped with the available 207-horse V6 engine.

Vehicle overview

Whether it's image or utility that attracts you to a compact truck, Ford stands ready to seduce you into its strong-selling Ranger, which is sold in XL, Edge or XLT trim in a variety of cabs, bed styles and drivetrains. Pick a regular cab or SuperCab with either two- or four-wheel drive. Need a longbed? You're stuck with a regular-cab two-wheeler, chum.

The standard engine on 2WD models is a 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine. It makes 135 horsepower and 153 pound-feet of torque. A 3.0-liter V6 is standard on 4WD models and gets better fuel economy for 2002. It produces 150 horsepower and 180 lb-ft of twist. The Explorer's 4.0-liter V6 is also available packing 207 horsepower and 238 lb-ft of grunt.

With the largest V6, acceleration is sprightly, both from a standstill or when merging and passing. This year, the big engine can be matched to a five-speed manual transmission, but only in the new FX4 off-road truck.

Designed to appeal to the Ranger buyer who needs a serious off-roading rig, the new FX4 includes a limited-slip differential, 31-inch BFGoodrich all-terrain tires, special 15-inch alloy wheels, tow hooks, skid plates and Bilstein shocks. Special exterior trim dresses the outside, while sport seats, A-pillar grab handles and rubber "slush" floor mats are added to the cabin. The FX4 package is only available on XLT 4WD SuperCab models.

Other changes for 2002 include the addition of a SecuriLock anti-theft system on all Rangers. A new MP3 player is optional, a first in the compact pickup segment, according to Ford. Edge and XLT models configured as 4WD SuperCabs get a revised 16-inch alloy wheel design, and color-keyed floor mats are standard on all XLTs. Three new paint colors round out the changes.

Well-controlled overall, with good steering feedback, Rangers handle easily, corner capably, maneuver neatly and stay reasonably stable on curves. Occupants aren't likely to complain about the ride, either, though it can grow bouncy around town. This is not surprising, as mileage isn't the greatest with the powerful four-liter engine and five-speed automatic.

The four-door SuperCab makes it easy to access the storage compartment from either side of the truck, a big assist when loading cargo and gear. The standard rear doors on SuperCab models hinge off the corner pillars of the cab and swing out 90 degrees from the vehicle. There are no B-pillars to obstruct loading. If you're looking for a true crew cab truck, you'll have to shop for an Explorer Sport Trac.

Ford has had the best-selling small trucks in the U.S. for years. Fun to drive, sharp-looking and well-built, the Ranger delivers a solid compact-pickup experience. Its most serious competition comes from the Dodge Dakota and Toyota Tacoma. The Dakota is slightly larger and offers V8 power while the Toyota has a reputation for stout build quality and infallible reliability. Still, Ford's entry is worth a look, if the Dodge and Toyota don't meet your needs.

2002 Highlights

A new FX4 model debuts, designed to appeal to Ranger XLT Extended Cab buyers who need to do some serious off-roading. Among the hardware goodies are a limited-slip differential, 31-inch BFGoodrich all-terrain tires, special 15-inch alloy wheels, tow hooks, skid plates, Bilstein shocks, special exterior trim and sport seats. All Rangers get a SecuriLock antitheft system, while XLT and Edge 4WD models have a new 16-inch wheel design. An MP3 player is newly optional, and models equipped with a 3.0-liter V6 get improved fuel economy.

I'm gonna miss her when she's gone
jim bob bobkin,08/15/2018
XL 4dr SuperCab (3.0L 6cyl 5A)
I've owned this truck since it was new... over 16 years! Been very dependable and capable for a small truck. After moving from Texas to snow country, I'm afraid it may be time for 4WD. Can't stress enough how reliable this truck has been. Power is adequate but works hard to go up winding mountain roads. MPG has always been better than advertised.
Good reliable truck for the money!
Bill Slater,11/13/2015
XLT FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
Very reliable truck I've owned 5 rangers in my lifetime when I grew up my family has owned them dad and grandfather My recent ranger I've owned for over 3 years 2002 4x4 fx4 great truck great in the snow 4x4 works awesome I get poor fuel economy 13 city lucky if I get 17 highway but no need to complain no 4x4 midsize truck will get good fuel economy I have 93000 miles on it besides brakes and replacing the shackle springs which my 93 ranger I had to replace common Problem on all rangers if I ranked my truck I'd give it a solid 9 out of 10
Best vehicle EVER!!
glm75,05/12/2013
I bought this truck new and barely had any problems during the 13 years i owned it. I performed regular maintinence as suggested and drove this truck to 200,000 miles until someone rearended me. During those 200k, i replaced the MASS AIRFLOW SENSORE at 120k, the coil pack at 178k, fan clutch at 180k and manual transmission broke at 185k (i should have never tried to drive from NJ to New Orleans...too far for and older truck with so many miles) and the plastic intake manifold at 190k. So besided breaks and tires, i drove it for 13 years and only had 4 repairs. not bad... All options worked as they should from new until it was totaled. I WOULD BUY ANOTHER!
Lots of trouble
dckat,05/14/2008
City mpg is single digits. At only 56K, had to replace right front wheel bearing (cost double since hub assembly had to come off). Air bag sensor has a mind of its own; light is never accurate. Factory recall on cruise control cable. Steering column locks up sometimes until key is jiggled. After running for many hours (on long trips), the six-CD changer wouldn't eject; the new one (replaced under warranty) does the same. Bought new front tires, and gone through two sets of brakes (soon to be three). It sounds like a valve is tapping in the engine, and engine power is less than when new. Water pools inside front door after heavy rain. Driver's window motor seizes up.
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 21 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
154 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed automatic
Gas
154 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 21 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
154 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
21 city / 25 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
135 hp @ 5050 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
Used 2002 Ford Ranger Overview

The Used 2002 Ford Ranger is offered in the following submodels: Ranger SuperCab, Ranger Regular Cab. Available styles include Edge Plus 4dr SuperCab 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Edge Plus 4dr SuperCab (3.0L 6cyl 5A), Edge 2dr Regular Cab (3.0L 6cyl 5A), XLT Appearance 4dr SuperCab (3.0L 6cyl 5A), Edge 4dr SuperCab 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Edge 2dr SuperCab (3.0L 6cyl 5A), XLT Appearance 4dr SuperCab (4.0L 6cyl 5A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.0L 6cyl 5A), XLT 2dr SuperCab 4WD (3.0L 6cyl 5A), Edge 4dr SuperCab 4WD (3.0L 6cyl 5A), XLT 2dr SuperCab (3.0L 6cyl 5A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), XLT Off-Road 4dr SuperCab 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), XLT 2dr SuperCab 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.0L 6cyl 5A), XLT 2dr SuperCab (2.3L 4cyl 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab (2.3L 4cyl 5A), XLT Off-Road 4dr SuperCab 4WD (3.0L 6cyl 5A), Edge 2dr SuperCab (4.0L 6cyl 5A), XLT FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab (2.3L 4cyl 5A), Tremor 4dr SuperCab (3.0L 6cyl 5A), XLT Appearance 2dr SuperCab (3.0L 6cyl 5A), XL 2dr Regular Cab (2.3L 4cyl 5M), XL 4dr SuperCab (3.0L 6cyl 5A), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), XL 2dr Regular Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl 5A), XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl 5A), XL 2dr SuperCab (3.0L 6cyl 5A), Edge Plus 2dr Regular Cab 4WD (3.0L 6cyl 5A), XL 2dr SuperCab (2.3L 4cyl 5A), Tremor 2dr SuperCab (3.0L 6cyl 5A), XL 2dr SuperCab 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5M), and XLT Off-Road 4dr SuperCab 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5M).

