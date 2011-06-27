  1. Home
1999 Ford Ranger Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • The 1999 Ford Ranger continues to be a cutting edge truck with four-door entry, a five-speed automatic and optional flexible fuel/electric powertrains.
  • The 1998 restyled body makes a failed attempt to outshine the current Dakota.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Whether it's image or utility that attracts you to a compact truck, Ford stands ready to seduce you into its strong-selling Ranger. Trim levels range from the practical XL through the well-trimmed XLT which now has a color-keyed grille, bumpers, wheel lip moldings, and door handles.

With the optional 4.0-liter V6 engine, in particular, acceleration is impressively brisk, whether from a standstill or when merging and passing. Automatic-transmission upshifts are crisp and barely noticed, with just a slight jolt under hard throttle, and downshifts deliver only slightly more harshness. Push-button four-wheel-drive, if installed, is a snap to use.

Well-controlled overall, with good steering feedback, Rangers handle easily, corner capably, maneuver neatly, and stay reasonably stable on curves. Occupants aren't likely to complain about the ride, either, though it can grow bouncy around town. Gas mileage isn't the greatest with the big engine and automatic, as expected.

Ranger sports a worldwide industry first for safety protection. An optional passenger side airbag is available, and it can be disabled with the flick of a switch in the event that a child safety seat is installed in the truck. The Ranger is also the only small truck to be available with a five-speed automatic transmission. Ford claims that the five-speed automatic allows better acceleration, trailering, and hill climbing by their capable Ranger.

Ford lost its deathgrip on the small truck segment when Dodge introduced the outstanding Dakota in 1997. In a retaliatory effort, Ford gave the 1998 Ranger an unneeded facelift that we think renders the truck less attractive than before. With that facelift came an increase in wheelbase, a larger base engine, a new suspension, rack-and-pinion steering and a four-door model. Also new for 1998 was the presence of an electric model. Marketed primarily to fleets, the electric Ranger boasts a top speed of 75 mph and a 700-lb. payload.

Ford has had the best-selling small trucks in the country for years. We think it's because Rangers are all truck, with few pretensions toward any other identity yet capable of being loaded with gadgets like a luxury auto. Fun to drive, sharp looking, and well built, they deliver a solid compact-pickup experience. Even though we're not crazy about the new styling, we're certain that they will continue to be a big hit.

1999 Highlights

This year's changes to the 1999 Ford Ranger include standard 15-inch silver styled wheels, a class III frame-mounted hitch receiver for V6 applications, and a spare tire access lock. All models get dual front cupholders and Dark Graphite has been added to the interior colors options list while Willow Green and Denim Blue have been removed as interior choices. The "Splash" model has been discontinued. A 3.0-liter V6 flexible fuel engine is available that is designed specifically for ethanol/gasoline fuel blends.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Ford Ranger.

5(46%)
4(36%)
3(11%)
2(6%)
1(1%)
4.2
114 reviews
114 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

EXCELLENT TRUCK
lutorr6,11/27/2014
I bought my 1999 Ford Ranger brand new with 13 miles on it. It was the best purchase I have ever made. My truck is extremely reliable. It has never left me stranded. The parts are cheap. It gets descent gas mileage. I LOVED MY TRUCK. My current mileage is 310,000. If you considering buying a truck, I would highly recommend a Ford Ranger. It was the best purchase I ever made.
Great truck for anything!
LoneRanger,09/16/2009
I bought this truck with 100k on the clock and have put 120k on it since for a total of 220k miles!!! It has the 3.0 in it and its the best truck I have ever owned, it has never let me down. Other than normal stuff i.e. brakes tires and a few ball joints its been problem free. I would buy another ranger in a second. Only downfall of the truck is the ride. Front susp. is a little whooped out. Also rangers are known (in the north) for the rear shackles rotting out which mine have. A $100 fix if you do it yourself. And rear springs could be stronger. I haul dirt bikes 3 times a week all over Ohio and its perfect. Buy a Ford ranger.
Very Reliable
Tennessee,08/04/2009
Great little truck. VERY RELIABLE. Never had any problems. 21mpg has been appreciated and fact that body style has not changed much, truck still looks like new. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED
most dependable vehicle i have ever owned
jd willey,09/01/2006
I bought this truck new in 99 and have put 105,000 miles on it. Dependability has been outstanding, fit and finish has maintained extremely well for a daily driver. The suspension, and pretty much all the mechanicals are showing almost NO signs of wear. The only things that I have ever had to replace on it is a brake rotor, the manifold pressure sensor, 1 set of plugs and wires and normal wear items like brake pads, wiper blades, and 1 fan belt. That's it! If this truck ever wears out I will replace it with another Ranger, no doubt.
See all 114 reviews of the 1999 Ford Ranger
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 1999 Ford Ranger features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 1999 Ford Ranger

Used 1999 Ford Ranger Overview

The Used 1999 Ford Ranger is offered in the following submodels: Ranger Regular Cab, Ranger Extended Cab. Available styles include XLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), and XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M).

