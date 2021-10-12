Quick acceleration from powerful turbocharged engine
Many available modern safety features
Unsettling ride over undulating pavement
Limited in-cabin storage
Infotainment system isn't the easiest to use
A retro-themed Splash appearance package debuts
Part of the fourth Ranger generation introduced for 2019
Midsize pickups are a great alternative for shoppers who need the utility of a truck but don't need the size and capabilities of a more expensive full-size truck. The 2022 Ford Ranger is an example of the latest crop of these smaller trucks, though maybe not the best. Despite its relatively recent appearance in the U.S., this generation of Rangers has been on sale around the world for almost a full decade and its age is showing.
For 2022, the bold colors of the '90s will be back in the form of a new Splash appearance package and a Splash Limited Edition for the Ranger. Otherwise, it returns mostly unchanged, and that makes sense given the rumors of a full redesign for 2023. At the moment, the Ranger remains a back marker in the midsize truck class. You can check out our Expert Rating to see where it comes up short against higher-ranked rivals that include the Honda Ridgeline, Jeep Gladiator and Toyota Tacoma.
Edmunds' Expert RatingThe Edmunds Vehicle Testing Team evaluates a fresh batch of vehicles every week, pairing objective assessments at our test track with real-world driving on city streets, freeways and winding roads. The data we gather results in our Expert Ratings. They’re based on 30-plus scores that cover every aspect of the automotive experience.
The Ranger seems like a competitive truck based on its specs and features list. But its ride quality and interior come across as carryovers from several years back, not something cooked up new to expressly serve the needs of U.S.-market customers in a competitive midsize-truck field.
How does the Ranger drive?
7.0
The Ranger has one main trick: a stout turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder. It doesn't make the most horsepower in the class, but it's not far off the mark. The result is a gutsy engine that delivers plenty of punch as long as you're in Sport mode. In Edmunds' testing, our 4WD crew-cab test truck covered 0-60 mph in 6.8 seconds, which is quick for a midsize truck.
Beyond that, though, the Ranger stumbles. The 10-speed automatic is great in other Fords, but in the Ranger normal mode it's unresponsive and slow to downshift. The steering is too light and numb, the suspension is unsettled in corners with bumps, and the truck's nose dives significantly with sudden braking.
How comfortable is the Ranger?
6.5
Aspects of the Ranger's ride could be a deal-breaker for some. Even mild road undulations generate very springy and bouncy ride motions. This too soft, underdamped feel seems to amplify the size of certain bumps you pass over, and more than one of our passengers actually got queasy.
On the other hand, the front seats are nicely shaped, comfortably padded and able to accommodate a variety of body types. The crew cab's rear seatbacks are a little more upright than we'd like, but they are otherwise acceptable. Wind, tire and road noise is nicely controlled. We found it hard to use the climate system. The four vents cannot be shut off individually, and the system has numerous small control buttons that are hard to distinguish.
How’s the interior?
7.0
The Ranger's front seats are roomy and easy to get in and out of. The driver's seat is nicely placed to reach the truck's controls and see over the hood, but some of our drivers found it difficult to find an ideal reclining angle for the seat. The tall bedsides constrain rear visibility.
The drawback to the Ranger's interior comes from the irritating switchgear. The controls are grouped well from an overall point of view, but their operation falls short at the end-user level. The total lack of hard infotainment controls and the climate system's many small buttons are two examples.
How’s the tech?
8.0
We like most of what the Ranger has to offer, especially if you buy an XLT or higher. Those come with multiple USB ports and the Sync 3 infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. Also standard at this level is the Co-Pilot360 suite of driving aids, which includes forward collision warning, lane keeping assist and a blind-spot monitor.
But the touchscreen could stand a few shortcut buttons, and folks without a smartphone and reliable data service will need to opt for the Technology package to get built-in navigation. The Sync 3 system's voice commands work reliably, and they respond to many natural language commands to access music, radio stations and certain navigation functions.
How are the towing and storage?
6.0
The Ranger posts strong towing and payload capacities. There are six tie-downs in the bed, and we appreciate how the central locking system includes the tailgate. But the tall bedsides can hamper loading, and the undamped tailgate and steel bed are rather plain offerings.
The Ranger comes up short on interior storage. You can't easily store stuff underneath the rear seat, and the fact that it's a one-piece bench makes it impossible to seat three in the rear with a portion of the seat flipped up for cargo. A small center console and door cubbies mean there's not much small-item storage either.
How’s the fuel economy?
8.5
On paper, the Ranger has the best gasoline fuel economy of the bunch. The EPA says you can expect 22 mpg in combined driving (20 city/24 highway) with 4WD. That's a little bit better than V6-equipped rival trucks. But past experience with other Ford turbocharged engines makes us wonder if this one will deliver that advantage in the real world. Our test truck's best observed tank was 20.9 mpg, but more investigation and seat time are needed.
Is the Ranger a good value?
7.0
The Ranger can end up getting a little expensive if you want a reasonably well-equipped model. That would be OK if we thought you got a lot in return, but the Ranger's interior, with its mediocre interior quality and dated design, doesn't help its case. Warranty coverage is in line with the rest of the class.
Wildcard
6.0
The Ranger doesn't necessarily live up to expectations. It posts some good marquee numbers, and it has a powerful engine. But these things can't really mask the fact that this is a hand-me-down truck that was new in 2011 in other world markets.
Which Ranger does Edmunds recommend?
The midrange XLT trim represents our pick in the Ford Ranger lineup. It has the right amount of features for the price compared to the rather spartan XL trim. On top of that, it's also eligible for more convenience and tech options as well as the Tremor Off-Road package.
Ford Ranger models
The 2022 Ford Ranger is a midsize pickup truck that is offered as either an extended cab (SuperCab) with a 6-foot bed or a crew cab (SuperCrew) with a 5-foot bed. It is available in three trim levels: XL, XLT and Lariat. All are powered by a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine (270 horsepower, 310 lb-ft of torque) paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission that drives either the rear or all four wheels.
The base Ranger XL is pretty basic, with feature highlights that include:
16-inch steel wheels
Manually locking tailgate
Air conditioning
Auto-dimming rearview mirror
Wi-Fi hotspot
Four-speaker sound system
Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
To that, the available 101A package adds:
Cruise control
Power mirrors
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Larger central display screen
Sync 3 infotainment system
Six-speaker audio system
For more safety features, the available Co-Pilot360 package includes:
Blind-spot monitor with cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle is in your blind spot during a lane change or while reversing)
Lane keeping assist (steers the vehicle back into its lane if it begins to drift over the lane marker)
The midtier XLT trim includes all of the above plus:
Alloy wheels
Keyless entry
8-inch touchscreen
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration
The XLT is eligible for additional options too.
The XLT 301A adds convenience items that include:
Rear parking sensors (alert you to obstacles that may not be visible behind the vehicle when parking)
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
110-volt household power outlet
Choice of Sport, Chrome or Black exterior appearance package
The 302A package can be added to the 301A and brings:
Remote ignition
Power-folding mirrors
Manual-sliding rear window
Power-adjustable, heated front seats
The Technology package requires at least the 301A package, and it adds:
Front parking sensors
Navigation system
Adaptive cruise control (adjusts speed to maintain a constant distance between the vehicle and the car in front)
The top Lariat trim adds most of the XLT's 302A package as well as:
LED headlights
Leather upholstery
The Lariat's 501A package adds the Technology package plus:
Remote ignition
Automatic wipers
10-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system
Universal garage door opener
The Tremor Off-Road package is available with the XLT or Lariat trims. The SuperCrew body and four-wheel drive are prerequisites. It includes:
Revised suspension and 0.8 inch more ground clearance
Ford Ranger vs. the competition
2022 Ford Ranger
2022 Honda Ridgeline
Ford Ranger vs. Honda Ridgeline
The Honda Ridgeline remains a top pick among midsize trucks. Its ride quality is noticeably more comfortable than the Ranger's, while the Honda's underbed compartment and clever interior storage solutions make it much more versatile and convenient. The Ranger's infotainment system is easier to use than the Honda's, however, and its 7,500-pound tow capacity easily beats the Ridgeline's 5,000-pound maximum. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Honda Ridgeline.
If off-road adventures are calling you, the Jeep Gladiator may be a better choice than the Ford Ranger. Like the iconic Jeep Wrangler, the Gladiator benefits from decades of all-terrain development, but it comes at the expense of on-road manners. The bouncy ride quality and vague steering will certainly be a turnoff for more city-bound shoppers.
If you're looking for the convenience of a pickup bed and the comfort of an SUV, the all-new Hyundai Santa Cruz may be a smart alternative to the Ranger. As it's based on the Hyundai Tucson, the Santa Cruz can't tow or haul as much, nor can it tackle more difficult terrain. And the bed is only 4 feet long. But the Santa Cruz is much easier to drive and should handle light-truck duties with ease.