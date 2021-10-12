The Edmunds Vehicle Testing Team evaluates a fresh batch of vehicles every week, pairing objective assessments at our test track with real-world driving on city streets, freeways and winding roads. The data we gather results in our Expert Ratings. They’re based on 30-plus scores that cover every aspect of the automotive experience.

Edmunds' Expert Rating The Edmunds Vehicle Testing Team evaluates a fresh batch of vehicles every week, pairing objective assessments at our test track with real-world driving on city streets, freeways and winding roads. The data we gather results in our Expert Ratings. They’re based on 30-plus scores that cover every aspect of the automotive experience.

Our verdict 6.8 / 10

The Ranger seems like a competitive truck based on its specs and features list. But its ride quality and interior come across as carryovers from several years back, not something cooked up new to expressly serve the needs of U.S.-market customers in a competitive midsize-truck field.

How does the Ranger drive? 7.0

The Ranger has one main trick: a stout turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder. It doesn't make the most horsepower in the class, but it's not far off the mark. The result is a gutsy engine that delivers plenty of punch as long as you're in Sport mode. In Edmunds' testing, our 4WD crew-cab test truck covered 0-60 mph in 6.8 seconds, which is quick for a midsize truck.



Beyond that, though, the Ranger stumbles. The 10-speed automatic is great in other Fords, but in the Ranger normal mode it's unresponsive and slow to downshift. The steering is too light and numb, the suspension is unsettled in corners with bumps, and the truck's nose dives significantly with sudden braking.

How comfortable is the Ranger? 6.5

Aspects of the Ranger's ride could be a deal-breaker for some. Even mild road undulations generate very springy and bouncy ride motions. This too soft, underdamped feel seems to amplify the size of certain bumps you pass over, and more than one of our passengers actually got queasy.



On the other hand, the front seats are nicely shaped, comfortably padded and able to accommodate a variety of body types. The crew cab's rear seatbacks are a little more upright than we'd like, but they are otherwise acceptable. Wind, tire and road noise is nicely controlled. We found it hard to use the climate system. The four vents cannot be shut off individually, and the system has numerous small control buttons that are hard to distinguish.

How’s the interior? 7.0

The Ranger's front seats are roomy and easy to get in and out of. The driver's seat is nicely placed to reach the truck's controls and see over the hood, but some of our drivers found it difficult to find an ideal reclining angle for the seat. The tall bedsides constrain rear visibility.



The drawback to the Ranger's interior comes from the irritating switchgear. The controls are grouped well from an overall point of view, but their operation falls short at the end-user level. The total lack of hard infotainment controls and the climate system's many small buttons are two examples.

How’s the tech? 8.0

We like most of what the Ranger has to offer, especially if you buy an XLT or higher. Those come with multiple USB ports and the Sync 3 infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. Also standard at this level is the Co-Pilot360 suite of driving aids, which includes forward collision warning, lane keeping assist and a blind-spot monitor.



But the touchscreen could stand a few shortcut buttons, and folks without a smartphone and reliable data service will need to opt for the Technology package to get built-in navigation. The Sync 3 system's voice commands work reliably, and they respond to many natural language commands to access music, radio stations and certain navigation functions.

How are the towing and storage? 6.0

The Ranger posts strong towing and payload capacities. There are six tie-downs in the bed, and we appreciate how the central locking system includes the tailgate. But the tall bedsides can hamper loading, and the undamped tailgate and steel bed are rather plain offerings.



The Ranger comes up short on interior storage. You can't easily store stuff underneath the rear seat, and the fact that it's a one-piece bench makes it impossible to seat three in the rear with a portion of the seat flipped up for cargo. A small center console and door cubbies mean there's not much small-item storage either.

How’s the fuel economy? 8.5

On paper, the Ranger has the best gasoline fuel economy of the bunch. The EPA says you can expect 22 mpg in combined driving (20 city/24 highway) with 4WD. That's a little bit better than V6-equipped rival trucks. But past experience with other Ford turbocharged engines makes us wonder if this one will deliver that advantage in the real world. Our test truck's best observed tank was 20.9 mpg, but more investigation and seat time are needed.

Is the Ranger a good value? 7.0

The Ranger can end up getting a little expensive if you want a reasonably well-equipped model. That would be OK if we thought you got a lot in return, but the Ranger's interior, with its mediocre interior quality and dated design, doesn't help its case. Warranty coverage is in line with the rest of the class.

Wildcard 6.0