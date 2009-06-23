Used 2009 Ford Ranger for Sale Near Me

851 listings
Ranger Reviews & Specs
  • 2009 Ford Ranger XLT in Red
    used

    2009 Ford Ranger XLT

    32,300 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,995

    Details
  • 2009 Ford Ranger XLT in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Ford Ranger XLT

    53,067 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,998

    Details
  • 2009 Ford Ranger XL
    used

    2009 Ford Ranger XL

    129,132 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,997

    Details
  • 2009 Ford Ranger XL
    used

    2009 Ford Ranger XL

    84,410 miles

    $15,998

    Details
  • 2009 Ford Ranger XL in White
    used

    2009 Ford Ranger XL

    202,302 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,964

    Details
  • 2009 Ford Ranger SPORT
    used

    2009 Ford Ranger SPORT

    85,876 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $10,720

    Details
  • 2009 Ford Ranger SPORT in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Ford Ranger SPORT

    40,876 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,642

    Details
  • 2009 Ford Ranger XLT in White
    used

    2009 Ford Ranger XLT

    97,599 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,545

    Details
  • 2009 Ford Ranger
    used

    2009 Ford Ranger

    129,574 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,891

    Details
  • 2009 Ford Ranger SPORT in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Ford Ranger SPORT

    125,949 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2009 Ford Ranger XL
    used

    2009 Ford Ranger XL

    145,737 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2009 Ford Ranger
    used

    2009 Ford Ranger

    139,234 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2009 Ford Ranger XL
    used

    2009 Ford Ranger XL

    156,546 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,189

    Details
  • 2009 Ford Ranger XLT in Gray
    used

    2009 Ford Ranger XLT

    145,187 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,384

    Details
  • 2009 Ford Ranger
    used

    2009 Ford Ranger

    65,375 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,495

    Details
  • 2009 Ford Ranger SPORT
    used

    2009 Ford Ranger SPORT

    139,147 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,990

    Details
  • 2009 Ford Ranger XL
    used

    2009 Ford Ranger XL

    79,328 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,500

    Details
  • 2009 Ford Ranger XLT
    used

    2009 Ford Ranger XLT

    85,532 miles

    $12,388

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Ranger

Ford fan
Greywolf,06/23/2009
I bought a Ford truck (my third one) because all the other brands of vehicles I have owned let me down when I needed them to be reliable. The previous 2 Ford trucks (1970 F100, 1993 Ranger) were pretty spartan trucks. The 2009 Ranger is much more comfortable and fun to drive. The only fault I have found is the 4.0L 6 cyl. is not too fuel efficient.
