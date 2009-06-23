Used 2009 Ford Ranger for Sale Near Me

Auto Club of Miami - Miami / Florida

!!! SPECIAL OFFER !!! , WE FINANCE EVERYBODY....WE EXPORT WORLDWIDE....ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE CLEAN TITLES...... FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE! IF YOU HAVE BAD CREDIT !!! WE CAN HELP !!! WE HAVE OVER 200 CARS AVAILABLE FOR YOU TO CHOOSE. THE STORE IS LOCATED ON THE CORNER OF 103 ST AND NW 27 AVE, CASH OFFER ONLY, PRICE MAY VARY IF YOU FINANCE, WAC,TAX TAG AND TITLE NOT INCLUDED..........We are a family operated dealership, in business for over 10 years. With our large selection, you`re sure to find a car that suits your needs and fits your budget. We guarantee that every used car we sell has an accurate mileage count and has not been branded as a salvaged or flood-damaged car. Peace of mind comes from knowing details about your car`s past, including odometer readings and vehicle history. Every used car we sell comes with a free full Vehicle History Report available online or from your Sales Consultant. Our technician put every vehicle through a rigorous Certified Quality Inspection. Our Sales Consultants are paid a fixed commission no matter which car they sell, so they can focus on helping you find a car that fits your needs. We work with a variety of financial institutions to provide the best possible financing options. If approved, you`ll see all your offers when we do. Simply choose the one that`s right for you. So what are you waiting for? Start the search for your next car now!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Ford Ranger SPORT with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Aux Audio Inputs, 6ft Bed, Extended Cab .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FTYR14E99PA06386

Stock: A06386

Certified Pre-Owned: No

