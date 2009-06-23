Used 2009 Ford Ranger for Sale Near Me
- 32,300 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,995
International Auto Outlet - Hamilton / Ohio
2009 Ford Ranger Sport-EXTENDED CAB --- 4X4 -- CLEAN CAR FAX -- 4.0L V6 -- GREAT LOW MILES -- BACK UP CAMERA -- PIONEER STEREO -- CD PLAYER -- USB -- GREAT TIRES -- BED LINER -- TOWING PACKAGE --- GREAT RUNNING TRUCK -- WE FINANCE -- MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE HIGH QUALITY, HAND PICKED, ONE OWNER IN A LIKE NEW CONDITION WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX. MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH THE MANUFACTURER WARRANTY OR A 3 MONTHS/4500 MILE WARRANTY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE AND TRADES ARE ALWAYS WELCOMED. FOR SIMILAR GREAT DEALS PLEASE CONTACT US.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford Ranger XLT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTZR45E49PA20460
Stock: 24339
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 53,067 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,998
AutoNation Ford St. Petersburg - Saint Petersburg / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! 5-Speed Automatic Transmission W/Od Medium Dark Flint; Cloth Front Sport Bucket Seats W/Center Console Privacy Glass 3.55 Axle Ratio 4.0L Sohc V6 Engine Vista Blue Metallic Xlt Series Order Code This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. CALL OR EMAIL TODAY TO RESERVE THIS VEHICLE! ** RIGOROUS 50 POINT SAFETY INSPECTION! ** We spend a lot of time checking the price of every vehicle based on what they are actually selling for in the Market. You will enjoy our stress-free, haggle-free sales process. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX Buy Back Guarantee. If you're going to purchase a pre-owned vehicle, why wouldn't you purchase one with CARFAX one-owner report! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford Ranger XLT with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, 6ft Bed.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYR44EX9PA51239
Stock: 9PA51239
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 129,132 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,997
Larry H. Miller Ford Mesa - Mesa / Arizona
For a top driving experience, check out this 2009 Ford Ranger XL with a anti-lock brakes. This regular cab scored a crash test safety rating of 4 out of 5 stars. The exterior is a classic gray. This is the vehicle for you! Give us a call today and don't let it slip away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford Ranger XL with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYR10D69PA42856
Stock: 200412A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 84,410 miles
$15,998
CarMax Virginia Beach - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Virginia Beach / Virginia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in VA, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford Ranger XL with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYR10E09PA57037
Stock: 18893937
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 202,302 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,964
Folsom Lake Toyota - Folsom / California
2009 Ford Ranger.Super Cab XL* AUTO, A/C, ALLOY WHEELS This 2009 Ford Ranger comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Surprising quality accompanied by a high level of performance...this Oxford White on Medium Dark Flint Ford Ranger XL could end up being the perfect match for you. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Ford Ranger XL is a perfect addition to any home. More information about the 2009 Ford Ranger: The 2009 Ford Ranger continues to be one of the most affordable compact pickups on the market. Staying true to its reputation, the Ranger continues to be a top choice in its category with an array of possible cab and bed size configurations. An EPA rating of up to 26 mpg on the highway gives this pickup an advantage over its competitors. Strengths of this model include safety & security., Affordability, wide range of models and equipment, and fuel economy At Folsom Lake Toyota, you can be sure that your experience is our #1 priority. We will always do business in a manner that represents our core values of integrity, transparency, professionalism and teamwork. You can also reach us at 916-355-1544 or by visiting us online at www.folsomlaketoyota.com. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford Ranger XL with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, 6ft Bed, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYR14DX9PA31854
Stock: 9PA31854
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 85,876 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$10,720
Velishek Auto Sales - Prior Lake / Minnesota
Vehicle Highlights:4.0L V6 2WD>>>1 - Owner Clean Carfax>>>2 Tow Pkg.>>>5 Passenger Seating>>>Bedliner>>>AM-FM CD Mp3>>>Tilt Wheel with Cruise Control>>>Steel Wheels>>>Auxiliary Input for Audio Devices>>>Power Windows Locks and Mirrors>>>More vehicle options listed below................... If you have any questions please contact our professional sales staff...Michael/Jake/Spenser at 952-447-2237... For more photos a Carfax History report or our complete inventory visit our website at ….. www.velishekautosales.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford Ranger SPORT with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Aux Audio Inputs, 6ft Bed, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYR44E09PA65666
Stock: 16187-87
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 40,876 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$13,642
Adams Toyota Kansas City - Lees Summit / Missouri
From city streets to back roads, this Blue 2009 Ford Ranger Sport powers through any situation. The heavy duty Gas V6 4.0L/245 engine produces freight train-like torque so you're always prepared. Nothing can stop you in this vehicle. It's loaded with the following options: White-faced gauge cluster w/black trim rings, Variable-intermittent windshield wipers, Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Sun visors w/driver side strap, Solar tinted glass -inc: windshield, front door windows & rear window, Smokers pkg -inc: lighter, ash tray, Sirius satellite radio -inc: 6-month subscription, receiver module & roof-mounted antenna *Not available in AK & HI* *Activation & programming subject to geographical location & availability*, SecuriLock anti-theft system, Rear wheel drive, and Rear vinyl jump seats. Live a little - stop by Adams Toyota located at 501 E Colbern, Kansas City, MO 64086 to make this truck yours today! No haggle, no hassle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford Ranger SPORT with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, 6ft Bed.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYR44E99PA09628
Stock: T20674A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 97,599 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,545
Frontier Auto Sales - Jonestown / Pennsylvania
Visit Frontier Auto Sales online at www.frontierpreowned.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 717-867-8474 for more vehicle information
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford Ranger XLT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTZR45E99PA21698
Stock: 3683
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 129,574 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,891
Car Expo Auto - Sacramento / California
A-1 Auto Wholesale is known for having the best quality vehicles for the Best Prices in town! A-1 Auto wholesale strives on passing down great prices to our customers. We specialize in Toyota, BMW, Lexus, Dodge, Acura, and Mercedes Benz. A business committed to treating our customers with care they deserve! Call us today at 916-488-3181 to schedule a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford Ranger with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab, 7ft Bed.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYR10D09PA39998
Stock: 17036
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 125,949 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
Auto Club of Miami - Miami / Florida
!!! SPECIAL OFFER !!! , WE FINANCE EVERYBODY....WE EXPORT WORLDWIDE....ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE CLEAN TITLES...... FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE! IF YOU HAVE BAD CREDIT !!! WE CAN HELP !!! WE HAVE OVER 200 CARS AVAILABLE FOR YOU TO CHOOSE. THE STORE IS LOCATED ON THE CORNER OF 103 ST AND NW 27 AVE, CASH OFFER ONLY, PRICE MAY VARY IF YOU FINANCE, WAC,TAX TAG AND TITLE NOT INCLUDED..........We are a family operated dealership, in business for over 10 years. With our large selection, you`re sure to find a car that suits your needs and fits your budget. We guarantee that every used car we sell has an accurate mileage count and has not been branded as a salvaged or flood-damaged car. Peace of mind comes from knowing details about your car`s past, including odometer readings and vehicle history. Every used car we sell comes with a free full Vehicle History Report available online or from your Sales Consultant. Our technician put every vehicle through a rigorous Certified Quality Inspection. Our Sales Consultants are paid a fixed commission no matter which car they sell, so they can focus on helping you find a car that fits your needs. We work with a variety of financial institutions to provide the best possible financing options. If approved, you`ll see all your offers when we do. Simply choose the one that`s right for you. So what are you waiting for? Start the search for your next car now!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford Ranger SPORT with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Aux Audio Inputs, 6ft Bed, Extended Cab.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYR14E99PA06386
Stock: A06386
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 145,737 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***ONE OWNER...............................2009 FORD RANGER XL PICKUP TRUCK, TORCH RED WITH A GRAY INTERIOR, 5 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, AIR CONDITIONING, AM/FM CD PLAYER, CHROME WHEELS, PLEASE CALL US AT 703 822 7998 TO SCHEDULE AN APPT TO VIEW***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford Ranger XL with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYR10D59PA26602
Stock: MAX18788
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 139,234 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,995
Hayes Auto Sales - Roseville / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford Ranger with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab, 7ft Bed.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYR10D99PA24335
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 156,546 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,189
Auto Deal Xpress - Hallandale / Florida
Manual transmission, Transmisión manual.WE WILL GET YOU APPROVED !! LOANS FROM 3,?000 TO 100,?000.00. ALL CLEAN TITLE VEHICLES. BAD CREDIT? NO CREDIT? NO PROBLEM!!! BANKRUPTCY NOT DISCHARGED? LIENS? REPOS??? NO PROBLEM. IF WE DONT HAVE YOUR VEHICLE IN STOCK WE WILL LOCATE IT FOR YOU IN LESS THAN 2 DAYS! NO SOCIAL SECURITY NEEDED TO GET FINANCED!! WE APPROVE EVERYONE!! BUY HERE PAY HERE --- 90 DAYS SAME AS CASH!!!Shown Prices are amount financed based on $1000 Down PaymentAll Prices Are Cash Or With Approved Credit 750 Beacon Score And above + Tax, Tag and Dealer Service Fee's. Manual transmission.Los precios mostrados son montos financiados en base de pago inicial de $1000.00. Todos los precios son en efectivo o con crédito aprobado y puntaje de beacon 750 y superior + Tarifa de impuestos, etiqueta y servicio del distributor. Transmisión manual.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford Ranger XL with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYR10DX9PA02005
Stock: AD02005
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 145,187 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,384
Lockwood Chevrolet - Marshall / Minnesota
This small pickup projects refinement with a racy metallic gray exterior. This model has a 4.0 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. When you encounter slick or muddy roads, you can engage the four wheel drive on the vehicle and drive with confidence. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. This unit is equipped with a gasoline engine. Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. Zip through town. Park easily, but still have the ability to haul items and head out into the backcountry.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford Ranger XLT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTZR45E89PA58760
Stock: 24348A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 65,375 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,495
Prestige Motor Sales - Malden / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford Ranger with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab, 7ft Bed.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYR10D09PA11540
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 139,147 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,990
Bruns & Sons Auto - Plover / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford Ranger SPORT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Aux Audio Inputs, 6ft Bed.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTZR45E89PA32840
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 79,328 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,500
Road Ready Used Cars - Ansonia / Connecticut
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford Ranger XL with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYR10D69PA60743
Stock: 13391
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 85,532 miles
$12,388
Dick's MacKenzie Ford - Hillsboro / Oregon
Your 2009 Ford Ranger is perfect for daily work or weekend road trips to our neighboring communities of Portland, Hillsboro & Beaverton, OR.With 85,532 miles this 2009 Ranger with a 2.3l engine is your best buy near Portland, Hillsboro & Beaverton, Oregon.Your Gray 2009 Ford Ranger is available for immediate test drives in Hillsboro, OR.STOCK# P13795 PRICED BELOW MARKET RETAIL VALUE! Dicks Mackenzie Ford has this used 2009 Ford Ranger for sale today. Don't forget Dicks Mackenzie Ford WILL BUY OR TRADE FOR YOUR USED CAR, USED TRUCK and/or USED SUV!Our Truck Dealership near Portland: Call Dicks Mackenzie Ford today at (844) 424-8102 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE of this 2009 Ford Ranger ! Dicks Mackenzie Ford serves Portland, Hillsboro & Beaverton, OR. You can also visit us at, 4151 S. Tualatin Valley Hwy Hillsboro OR, 97123 to check it out in person! Dicks Mackenzie Ford Used Truck Superstore provides Ford truck parts and service for new and used truck owners near Portland, Hillsboro & Beaverton, OR.MECHANICAL FEATURES: This Ford Ranger comes factory equipped with an impressive 2.3l engine, an transmission. Other installed mechanical features include Rear Wheel Drive, Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Spare Tire (Small Size). Dicks Mackenzie Ford is Northwest Oregon's only location where you can test drive a new, used or Certified Ford truck. That's why more Oregon used truck shoppers and owners drive to Dicks Mackenzie Ford in Hillsboro for genuine Ford truck sales, service, parts and accessories.SAFETY OPTIONS: Anti-Lock Brakes, Drivers Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag. This 2009 Ford Ranger comes standard with peace of mind for any driving conditions.The Dicks Mackenzie Ford used truck super center in Northwest Oregon is an easy drive or fly in from anywhere in the United States. Our truck super center sits just west of Beaverton where your 2009 Ford Ranger will be waiting for your test drive and/or shipping instructions.Looking for used trucks in Portland)? We're glad you found this used Ford Ranger for sale at our truck dealership in Hillsboro, OR just west of Beaverton. Looking for financing? Our Dicks Mackenzie Ford finance specialist will find the best rates available for this used Ford Ranger for sale. Dicks Mackenzie Ford has new trucks for sale and used trucks for sale in Hillsboro.Your Dicks Mackenzie Ford Used Truck Super center near Portland proudly offers this 2009 Ford Ranger for sale, stock# P13795. Dicks Mackenzie Ford stands out among Northwest Oregon used car dealers with an enormous used pickup truck, work truck and commercial truck selection near Portland, Hillsboro & Beaverton, OR.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford Ranger XLT with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Aux Audio Inputs, 6ft Bed, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYR14D79PA47879
Stock: P13795
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
