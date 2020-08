Used 2002 Ford Ranger for Sale Near Me

Town & Country Motors - Roswell / Georgia

BRAND NEW AFTERMARKET RADIO! BRAND NEW TIRES! BRAND NEW 3 INCH LIFT KIT! BRAND NEW AFTERMARKET WHEELS!!!! 55,000 Miles and it's ALMOST BRAND NEW!!! The little truck that could!!!! The Ford Ranger remains the overwhelming first choice among buyers of compact pickups. Nearly a third of all compact pickups sold are Rangers. More than 5 million Rangers have been built since the first one rolled out in 1982. For 2003, Ford has improved and refined the Ranger with better brakes, new interior fabrics, and more extensive sound insulation. New options and special option packages are available for serious off-road slogging or boulevard cruising. Some of us still remember when pickup trucks primarily hauled lumber, sand, and fertilizer. They do that better than ever. But to succeed today, a pickup also has to haul attitude. Fortunately, Fords compact Ranger can haul just about anything with ease. Whether you want an economical truck for your business, a family vehicle with more personality than a car, or a too-hip platform to help you share your tunes with the neighborhood, Ford can build a Ranger just for you. Attention iPhone, iPod, & digital music junkies! Get your cable, plug it in here, & rock out!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 Ford Ranger XL with Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FTYR44U83PB88680

Stock: S-B88680

Certified Pre-Owned: No