Consumer Rating
(107)
Appraise this car

2000 Ford Ranger Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Four-door entry, five-speed automatic and optional flexible fuel/electric powertrains, thoughtful interior.
  • Room in extended-cab area isn't enough for adults, questionable front-end styling.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Despite its substantial age, the 2000 Ford Ranger is still one of the wiser choices in the compact truck market.

Vehicle overview

Whether it's image or utility that attracts you to a compact truck, Ford stands ready to seduce you into its strong-selling Ranger. The standard engine on 2WD models is Ford's 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine. A 3.0-liter flexible-fuel V6 is standard on 4WD models, and a 4.0-liter V6 is available on all models. With the larger V6, acceleration is impressively brisk, especially from a standstill or when merging and passing. This engine is available with a five-speed automatic transmission. Its upshifts are crisp and barely noticed, with just a slight jolt under hard throttle, and downshifts deliver only slightly more harshness. Push-button four-wheel drive, if installed, is a snap to use.

Well-controlled overall, with good steering feedback, Rangers handle easily, corner capably, maneuver neatly, and stay reasonably stable on curves. Occupants aren't likely to complain about the ride, either, though it can grow bouncy around town. Gas mileage isn't the greatest with the big engine and automatic. The four-door SuperCab -- available in 2WD and 4WD -- makes it easy to access the storage compartment from either side of the truck, a big assist when loading cargo and gear. The optional rear doors hinge off the corner pillars of the cab and swing out 90 degrees from the doorsill. There are no B-pillars to obstruct loading.

Completing the Ford Ranger pickup line are regular cab, short- and long-wheelbase 2WD and 4WD models. The Ranger is equipped with dual airbags and side-impact protection beams. The rear doors for 2WD and 4WD SuperCab models also have side-door intrusion beams for extra safety protection. Four-wheel ABS is optional. The optional suspension package for 2000 2WD Rangers is called the XL Stance package. It includes the 3.0-liter flexible-fuel V6 engine, and Ford hopes to attract Ranger buyers who want that 4WD look, but don't need the off-road capabilities.

The 3.0-liter flexible-fuel V6 can burn 100 percent unleaded gasoline, E-85 (ethanol) or any combination of the two, meaning owners can fuel up on E-85 whenever it's available. When E-85 is unavailable, regular unleaded gasoline can be used with no detriment to performance. Ford's Ranger continues to be available as an Electric Vehicle (EV). Qualifying as a Zero-Emissions Vehicle (ZEV), Ranger EV is based on the regular cab, 112-inch wheelbase model.

Ford has had the best-selling small trucks in the country for years. Fun to drive, sharp looking and well built, the Ranger delivers a solid compact-pickup experience. Its most serious competition comes from the Dodge Dakota, which is slightly larger and offers V8 power.

2000 Highlights

For 2000, the 2WD can be had with a "Trailhead" off-road style suspension package complete with larger tires and wheels, giving it the tough look of its 4WD cousin. All 2000 Ford Ranger models have new wheel designs, and the XLT 4WD Off-Road Group receives a stainless-steel front-suspension skid plate.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Ford Ranger.

5(49%)
4(38%)
3(5%)
2(6%)
1(2%)
4.3
107 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 107 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2000 Ford Ranger 2.5L 2WD
Brian Duty,11/23/2015
XL 2dr Regular Cab SB
I've had this truck for about 10 years, she had around 50k miles when I acquired her. She now has 200k miles and still runs like new. I'm not a Ford or Chevy or Dodge person, I firmly believe that how well you maintain a vehicle is far more important than who put the parts together. Sure I've done a lot of maintenance (fuel pump, timing belt, alternator, shackles and hangers) including all of the regular stuff (tires, regular oil changes), but that is to be expected. I would still feel comfortable driving this truck across the country, more so than most vehicles ten years newer. I've invested a lot of money into things such as premium audio with bluetooth and European smoke headlights and a brushguard just to make her feel new again and caught up with the times. I'm also a really big guy, tipping the scales at nearly 400 pounds, and I have tons of room in the driver's seat and the seatbelt fits with plenty to spare. She's hauled anything I've thrown at her, far more than she is rated for. Pulling a trailer results in a pretty slow speed since she only had 119hp from the factory, especially trying to go uphill, but she has never once overheated. I had a 2004 Durango Limited with the Magnum 5.7L V8, and I've had a 1987 Mustang 5.0, so I do miss the raw power those muscle engines bring, but this 2000 Ranger is my favorite vehicle that I have ever owned.
Reliable 3.0 auto
floridaford,03/28/2012
Very cheap to keep. Bought new in 2000 and now has 99k miles. Parts replaced in last 12 years: Front brakes (rear drums still good), radiator (plastic part of rad cracked at 10 years / 93k) $136 from napa, ball joints (added the type u can grease) forget cost, was not a lot, 2 sway bar end links - $60 installed by shop, cruise control switch $115 installed by ford at 85k, rear door latch cable broke $55 dealer part. Paint on hood and roof just now starting to fade (never garaged and in Florida sun) still looks good - but will be faded by next year. Remote door locks (key fob) and lock switches went bad early, never fixed.
11 Year Review
red70,05/16/2011
2.5L Engine, Manual, 4.10 axle. Actual mileage was 69K last year. I made a typo on my 10 year review, but still low miles for the age of the truck. Most Reliable vehicle I have ever owned. It may be slow, the paint may be pealing off, and the design is 20 plus years old, but I would not own another vehicle for everyday use. I have no worries or concerns with this truck. I expect to get another 10 years out of it. Maintenance cost for the last 11 years has been about $250. Two oil changes, one thermostat, one battery, that's it.
15 year review 243k miles XL 2.5L 4cyl 5-speed man
NV_dave,03/13/2016
XL 2dr Regular Cab SB
Bought new. Very simple vehicle with power steering, 5speed manual, but no A/C. Followed scheduled maintenance closely. Only 3 major repairs - replaced radiator ( cracked plastic connectors ), timing belt at 180k miles, and replaced clutch at 215k miles. 2.5 4cyl engine is still tight - burns no oil. Mileage on truck evenly divided between city, high speed freeway ( over the Sierras and Cascades mountains ) and 2 lane rural highways in the Sierras. Gas mileage ranges from 20 to 22mpg in city and 25 to 29mpg highways, with the best mpg on slower, smoother 2 lane highways. Best features are the mechanical reliability, excellent visibility, 5 speed manual, and ease of entering and exiting the fairly room cab. Worst features are the slow acceleration ( "C'mon truck!! Let's Go! ), lack of proper hand brake ( the all-or-nothing parking brake is worthless for holding the truck in place when starting up steep hills ), and poor traction/control in snow and ice. In winter, I put on studded snow tire on all 4 wheels and load 500 lbs. of sand bags in the bed between the cab and rear axle (never put all the weight behind the rear axle - it will lift the front wheels ). The Ranger does OK on level or slight slopes, if driven with caution, but is "squirrelly" on steeper grades and curves due to its narrow stance, high center of gravity, and light front end. I will note that although the little Ford Ranger was well worth the modest price I paid for it (great reliability, 5speed manual, ease of driving) it is now starting show its age. Specifically, there are minor but annoying electrical problems that are hard to diagnose and repair. The dome light often stays on after closing the doors tightly but when it will do so and how long it will stay lit is unpredictable - possibly a short due to frayed insulation. The same is true for the door ajar buzzer which also comes on at random times. Be aware that on older "modern" vehicles -ie. early 2000, that random electrical problems may be more of a problem than the more obvious problems of bad water pumps or dead alternators. Modern cars are now as much an electrical appliance as a mechanical device.
See all 107 reviews of the 2000 Ford Ranger
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Flex-fuel (ffv)
150 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
20 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
119 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Flex-fuel (ffv)
150 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
20 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
119 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2000 Ford Ranger features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
