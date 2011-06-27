1993 Ford Ranger Review
Other years
Used Ranger for Sale
1993 Highlights
The Ranger Splash is introduced in 1993, offering the first flareside cargo box in the small pickup class. The rest of the Ranger lineup gets new sheet metal.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Mr. wizard,05/25/2004
I own a 93' ford ranger xlt 2door extended cab. i havent found a thing wrong with it. the truck runs good after 11 years!!! I would suggest it as a first car for anyone.
blackjackzach,07/26/2009
I have had this truck in our family for about 4 years so far, when we got it it had roughly 100,000 miles give or take and 4 years after words it has 212,856 miles and I am having the transmission rebuilt by myself because my oldest brother roasted 4th gear, input shaft, and the counter gear but he drove it like he stole it. I live in Illinois and it has no rust anywhere on it.it has the 3.0L v-6 a great engine, and the F27A 5-speed tranny.i would recommend this truck for anyone but you just cant find them anymore that's the main problem people have.
Kiwanda,08/14/2003
Bought new in spring '93 and it's only at 96K now;still looks/runs about as good as new. Beyond regular maintenance we've done no repairs other than replace a cracked clutch slave and deal with the poorly-designed parking brake. All the heat shields have been removed after they started to fall off (or rattle) over the years. Note: this V6 burned about 1 qt oil every 1,500 miles since it was new-- Ford claimed this was "within spec" and it's never really changed. Re-torquing the intake manifold bolts seemed to help for a while, but it certainly didn't stop the oil use.
sinner_saved,07/09/2002
Ok, it's a little small, but I could always rely on this truck. I hauled music equipment, mountain bikes, and people in this bad boy, and I'm talking TRIPS! I had no reservations about taking it far from home for a getaway, and it was perfect for me and my girlfriend. Don't get this if you have kids, or if you're a big and tall type. The 93 ranger is WAY reliable and super easy to maintain. I would advise to get the king cab, however. It is a SMALL truck!
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
145 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
145 hp @ 4800 rpm
