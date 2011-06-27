I have had this truck in our family for about 4 years so far, when we got it it had roughly 100,000 miles give or take and 4 years after words it has 212,856 miles and I am having the transmission rebuilt by myself because my oldest brother roasted 4th gear, input shaft, and the counter gear but he drove it like he stole it. I live in Illinois and it has no rust anywhere on it.it has the 3.0L v-6 a great engine, and the F27A 5-speed tranny.i would recommend this truck for anyone but you just cant find them anymore that's the main problem people have.

