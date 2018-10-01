2019 Ford Ranger
What’s new
- The 2019 Ford Ranger is all-new
- Part of the fourth Ranger generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Powerful turbocharged engine
- Many available modern safety features
- Long list of available options
- Soft ride translates to a queasy ride over undulating pavement
- Limited in-cabin storage
- Off-road abilities aren't as impressive as rivals
Which Ranger does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating6.8 / 10
It's been almost a decade since there was a new Ford Ranger at dealerships. A lot has changed in that time. Midsize pickup trucks are larger than ever before. They also offer more towing and hauling capability, more passenger comfort and more modern tech inside. With the debut of the 2019 Ford Ranger, expectations are high for what this latest entry can do.
The 2019 Ford Ranger isn't entirely new, though. Ford may have pulled the Ranger from the U.S. market back in 2011, but it didn't stop building and selling Rangers in other parts of the world. That same year consumers in some markets outside of North America could buy an all-new and suitably enlarged midsize Ranger that was developed by Ford Australia. Ford gave this world-market Ranger a face-lift for 2015, and it is that truck that forms the basis for our 2019 Ranger.
A lot of what you'll see on the Ranger will be familiar if you've spent any time in its big brother, the F-150. On the inside, the Ranger will get Ford's Sync 3 technology in addition to available features such as smartphone connectivity, blind-spot monitoring and even in-car Wi-Fi. The Ranger also comes with a healthy number of advanced safety features including forward collision mitigation and lane keeping assist.
Under the hood, the Ranger is currently slated to get only one engine: a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder that produces 270 horsepower. While we'd prefer to have a few powertrains to choose from, this new mill certainly satisfies. It's gutsy and it provides plenty of power for accelerating quickly or pulling a heavy trailer. Maximum towing capacity is a stout 7,500 pounds.
In other ways, however, the 2019 Ranger fails to live up to the expectations set by an all-new debut. The truck's chassis and the interior design come across as carryovers from several years back, not something originated to expressly serve the needs of U.S. market customers in a competitive midsize-truck field.
Overall, the new Ranger ends up as a midpack offering. It's worth checking out if you want a midsize pickup with a strong standard engine and the latest advanced safety features. Otherwise, the more well-rounded Chevrolet Colorado, Honda Ridgeline and Toyota Tacoma will likely serve you better.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Ford Ranger as one of Edmunds' Best Trucks for Towing and Best Gas Mileage Trucks for this year.
2019 Ford Ranger models
The 2019 Ford Ranger is a midsize pickup truck. It is available with two cab configurations: extended cab (SuperCab) with a 6-foot bed or a crew cab with a 5-foot bed. There are also three trim levels: XL, XLT and Lariat. All Rangers are equipped with a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine (270 hp, 310 pound-feet of torque) paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission.
The base Ranger XL is rather sparsely equipped, but there are some feature highlights. Standard equipment includes 16-inch steel wheels, a manually locking tailgate, automatic headlights, power windows, cloth upholstery, a four-speaker stereo system with AM/FM radio, air conditioning, a 3.5-inch center screen, a rearview camera, a USB port and an auxiliary jack. Also included is forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.
On top of the XL's standard equipment the XLT adds 17-inch alloy wheels, front and rear parking sensors, foglights, an upgraded grille, cruise control, automatic high beams, Ford's Co-Pilot360 system (lane keeping assist and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert), a 110-volt power outlet, a 4.2-inch center screen with Ford Sync, an extra USB port, keyless entry with remote tailgate locking, a 4G Wi-Fi hotspot and a six-speaker stereo.
The top trim level for the Ranger is the Lariat, which includes all of the XLT's equipment plus 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and taillights, an LED cargo lamp, power-adjustable and heated front seats, leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, an 8-inch center touchscreen with Ford's Sync 3 interface, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.
Most of the equipment on upper trim levels can be had as options on the lower trims. Adaptive cruise control is available on both the XLT and Lariat trim levels. A navigation system and a Bang & Olufsen premium sound system are available for the Lariat only.
Also, there are a couple of option packages worth noting. The FX4 Off-Road package is available on the XL, the XLT and the Lariat. It includes off-road tires, upgraded shocks and suspension tuning, an electronically locking rear axle, front tow hooks, underbody skid plates, a terrain management system, and a low-speed crawl control system called Trail Control. A Trailer Tow package is available on all three trim levels as well, and it adds a four-pin/seven-pin wiring harness along with a Class IV trailer hitch.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|6.8 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|6.5
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|6.0
|Technology
|8.0
Driving7.0
Acceleration9.0
Braking7.0
Steering6.0
Handling7.0
Drivability7.0
Off-road6.0
Comfort6.5
Seat comfort7.5
Ride comfort5.0
Noise & vibration7.5
Climate control6.5
Interior7.0
Ease of use6.0
Getting in/getting out7.5
Driving position7.5
Roominess7.5
Visibility7.0
Quality7.0
Utility6.0
Small-item storage6.5
Cargo space4.0
Child safety seat accommodation6.0
Towing8.0
Hauling7.0
Technology8.0
Smartphone integration8.5
Driver aids8.5
Voice control8.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Ford Ranger.
Most helpful consumer reviews
I had a 2017 Colorado crew cab with a long bed and wanted to find something that allowed me to tow my RV but still get into the parking garage. The options I explored were a short bed Colorado, the Jeep Gladiator, or the Ranger. I ruled out the Gladiator as the turn radius was almost the same as my Colorado. I liked both the Colorado and the Ranger. The Colorado seems more planted to the road, with a good ride, but you will not win any races. The Ranger is lighter on its feet with quick acceleration and an incredible turn radius. I went with the Ranger Lariat with the FX4 package. The technology package is impressive compared to the Colorado, New safety features including support for Towing ( blind spot extension to trailer), keyless entry, ignition, and cargo gate. In the end I think I bought it because it had all the goodies. However, I have found the truck to be extremely fun to drive. I have had the truck for a week now and my mileage is about 20 mpg with 500 miles around town and up to the mountains for hikes. It is also very easy to get around town and park. The one negative is that on a bumpy road at slow speeds it can feel a little bouncy. But having owned a jeep in the past I was willing to overlook that.
Had a 2017 Tacoma TRD-Offroad but the wonky shifting for the 18 months I had it drove me nuts. Test drove the 2019 Ford Ranger at the auto-show in San Antonio and loved the drivability especially the 10-speed transmission. Ford did their homework on the 10-speed. I ended up ordering one In February and received it in March. Have nearly 1000 miles on the Ranger now and gas mileage started at 20mpg and my latest (3rd tank of gas) is showing 23mpg around town. Not done any long road trips yet but am happy with how the Ranger drives on the hightway. Not taking away from the Tacoma as it was a sold truck but with the weird shifting with their new 6-speed just was not fun on the highway. Main issue driving the Tacoma is it would not stay in overdrive on the highwa, downshifting for minor overpasses, etc which resulted in worse mpg than in town. The new Ranger does not have this problem. Much smoother and more enjoyable to drive on the highway. Shifts are smooth. Fairly quiet ride for a truck and when you need "go power" their is plenty at your disposal .
I've owned my Ranger XLT 4X4 for about five months now and have to say I am very happy with it. Had two current generation Tacomas previously and hated the whining differential and weird shifting transmission in both. My truck is loaded with all the safety features as options plus adaptive cruise control which makes a huge difference in my use of the truck. Absolutely love the 10 speed transmission and through I was a little wary of buying a four banger, the turbocharged engine is more than powerful for everything I need it for. I tow about 4,000lbs max and have had no issues with drivability. I got a decent price from my local VA dealer (3,500 off) at around $37K and have had zero issues or noises in about 4K miles of highway/city and light offroad use. I have (had) other Ford trucks (F-150 Raptor, F-450DRW Superduty) and this little truck is a credible addition to the Ford truck line. My wife will drive it too! Update after a year: Still very happy with my little Ford truck. It has been more reliable than my 2016 and 2018 Toyota Tacomas. Absolutely no problems except for one. I was astonished to find out that a vehicle with an MSRP of over $40K comes from Ford with all the safety bells and whistles, adaptive cruise control, remote start, yet NO HEATED MIRRORS... which is a real pain in the winter! On the XLT it’s not even an option! You have to go top drawer with the Lariat to get heated mirrors! The dealer didn’t even know this till I asked them to check why my heated mirrors were not working! Come on Ford... Get a grip... how could your product people miss this!
I traded my 2017 Tacoma for the 2019 Lariat after owning a Tacoma since 2011 and I am thrilled I did. The Ranger rides more car like and is more comfortable. The Ranger 4cyl engine hands down outperforms the Tacoma 6cyl. I did not like the Tacoma transmission which I believe Toyota changed in 2016. I find the Ranger more comfortable as well. The interior is fine keeping in mind this is a truck and not a luxury car. The climate control buttons are a little small for my fingers. The bed seems deeper than the Tacoma but the Ranger lacks storage. i miss the behind the seat storage provided in the Tacoma. I find Ranger provides more visibility when making a left turn. The windshield post and mirror created a blind spot that required me to lean forward to see where I was going. There is one annoying thing. The tailgate hits the license plate frame when open. In my case the plate frame scratched the paint which pissed me off. I drilled new holes lowered the plate to correct. Probably an engineering mistake which hopefully Ford will correct. I included this in my review to Ford. Hopefully someone reads them and with any luck some will respond. No regrets. BTW I had a number of people give me a thumbs up while driving and stopped a lights.
2019 Ford Ranger videosFord Ranger vs Toyota Tacoma vs Chevy Colorado: 2019 Truck Comparison Test
Ford Ranger vs Toyota Tacoma vs Chevy Colorado: 2019 Truck Comparison Test
[MUSIC PLAYING] DAN EDMUNDS: For the last several years, the Toyota Tacoma and Chevrolet Colorado have dominated the mid-size pickup market. But we haven't seen a Ford Ranger since 2011. But now it's back. JASON KAVANAGH: And we've got all three pickups here today at the same time, the same place to find out-- where does new Ranger fit in? ELANA SCHERR: But before we find out, we need you to subscribe to the channel. And visit Edmunds for all your truck buying needs. JASON KAVANAGH: These trucks are all crew cab 4x4 configurations. We've got a Ford Ranger XLT with the FX4 package, a Chevrolet Colorado Z71, and a Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road. Now, these are affordable off-road packages and not the top-dog offerings. ELANA SCHERR: You know, I gotta get in here and say, I like big trucks and I cannot lie. But I might be willing to be won over to mid-size. I mean, I get it. It's a lot more convenient for daily driving, and hey-- if they can play in the dirt, that's even better. JASON KAVANAGH: Yeah, and I've got a Le Mans race car I have to tow, but I live in a city, so I can't deal with a full-size pickup. It's just too big. For me, a mid-size pickup is the only solution. DAN EDMUNDS: As for me, I go overlanding, and off-road performance is really important. I'm willing to put up with a truck that isn't perfect Monday through Friday if it does what I want on the weekend. JASON KAVANAGH: You might be wondering, where's the Honda Ridgeline? After all, it's our top-ranked mid-size pickup. The reason why is because it lacks some of the off-road capability of these other trucks. For example, it doesn't have a locking differential, low range, or even some of the ground clearance of these others. For those reasons, we parked it for this test. DAN EDMUNDS: This version of the Tacoma has been around since 2016. It's available with a four-cylinder, or what this truck has-- a 3.5-liter V6. It's pretty much a 4Runner pickup truck. JASON KAVANAGH: The Ranger is all-new to North America. It's been sold in its current form in Australia and other places for a few years now. The difference is, we get a unique engine and transmission-- an EcoBoost four-cylinder with a 10-speed automatic. ELANA SCHERR: The current Colorado dates back to 2015. It's got kind of a big truck energy, like a shrunken Silverado. You can get it with a four-cylinder, or a diesel, or the gasoline V6, which is what we're testing. All right, I don't mean to make a pun on the Toyota name, but the inside of the Tacoma is kind of like a toy-- in a good way, like one of those old Playskool cars, where it's big, chunky plastic controls, big knobs, and gauges and vents. It's all really easy to get to, easy to use. The off-road controls are all up here, which is fantastic because you don't need them when you're driving around in the city. And they're easy to get to and very clear when you're out in the dirt. There's a lot of storage in convenient places for both the driver and the passenger-- very egalitarian in here. I do wish that maybe instead of 10 cup holders, they'd had two USB ports-- there's only one. And there's also no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. It's like, hi-- it's 2019. If you don't like that stuff, or you don't care about that stuff, you'll really like the interior because it's very friendly, very on-brand for Tacoma. I feel like Toyota sort of forgot about the comfort of the passengers in the rear seat when they designed this. You sit up really high. The seats are really flat. And there's not a whole lot of leg room and definitely not a lot of headroom. That might be a little bit because we've got the optional sunroof. But as it sits, I certainly wouldn't want to be off-roading in the back of this. There's also just not a lot to do back here. You don't even have an armrest. As mentioned, you definitely don't have a USB port. Mm, you've got cup holders though-- six of them. Where the backseat of the Tacoma really shines though, is in the usability and flexibility of its in-cab storage. I'm going to show you. There are a couple of different ways to use the storage back here. First of all, no matter what you're doing there's a 60-40 split in the seat, so you can fold down one and let someone sit in the other. First is the quick and dirty way-- just fold up the seat bottoms. Gets you a little more space this way and access to these bins. They're connected, so you can put, like, a fishing pole or something in there. To fully use the storage back here is a little bit more complicated, but I think you'll agree it's worth it. [LATCHING, RATCHETING] Look at this nice, big, flat shelf. You can put a lot of stuff here-- tie it down, plenty of anchors. Or maybe put a dog bed back here and take your buddy for a ride. JASON KAVANAGH: The first thing that jumps out about the Colorado's cabin is the sense of space. It's a pretty roomy cabin. The controls are also really well-placed. You've got big, chunky knobs, well-labeled buttons, and the infotainment system is really good, too. It's got Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and four USB ports-- two in front, two in rear. And also, it looks like there's a lot of in-cabin storage, but it's kind of misleading. For example, this center console bin is huge and it holds a ton of stuff. But the downside is, it's kind of just a big hole. There's no storage organization whatsoever. And you look at the door pockets-- it looks like you've got three places to store stuff there. But really, they're small and they're hard plastic, so if you put anything in them, they're just going to rattle around and make noise. So from a functionality standpoint, the Colorado's cabin is kind of a mixed bag. Like the front seat, the Colorado's backseat is pretty wide. And you could fit three people across back here, and the person in the middle is not going to hate you afterward. When they're not there, the center armrest folds down and there are two pretty big cup holders here. Backseat passengers will also appreciate that there's a 12-volt Power Point. And did I mention those two USBs? One thing we noticed is, you've got to be a little bit careful getting in and out of the back seat because it's easy to catch your toes. But on the plus side, you've got a couple of different options when it comes to in-cab storage. The backseat is split 60-40. The seat bottom folds up like this to reveal some in-cab storage. Alternatively, you can flip the backrest down, and that's super easy. Boom. The only downside is this stack height is pretty high. But overall, this is simple and easy. DAN EDMUNDS: Here in the Ranger, there's no mistaking you're in a Ford truck. And it's really spacious, too. And I like the fact that it's got Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and four USB ports. And the controls are mostly really near at hand and easy to figure out. But there are some exceptions-- these HVAC controls are lookalike, and tiny, and hard to see in low light. The four-wheel drive control could use a little hash mark to tell me which one it's in because I have to shade it to see if there's a lot of sunlight here. And this touchscreen needs a shortcut button or two as you have to do everything on the touchscreen. As for the storage, there's a couple of cup holders but not much else. This armrest is only really good on the driver's side. The passenger-- they don't get anything. Overall, the new Ranger feels like a Ford truck, just not a very new one. And that's because it really isn't. Here in the backseat of the Ranger, things are a little bit tight for me. My headroom's OK, but my knees are jammed up against the seat here. And the rear seat back angle is a little bit vertical-- not too bad, though. Rear seat is cushioned well. But what I really like are there are two USBs back here and a 110 outlet and a little shelf for a phone. And there's also a center armrest that you can fold down to reveal a couple of cup holders. But let's take a look at the in-cab storage. You've heard of 60-40 split rear seats. How about 100-0? In this truck, you can't have three people in this cab and carry cargo. It's all or nothing. And here it's really kind of lumpy. I don't think your pet's going to want to lay on this. This isn't too good. Let's see what happens when we fold the seat back. Fold these here and that's as far as it goes. This is not a package platform. It's just access for the jack. I expected more, frankly. They may have optimized this for the US market, but they didn't spend much time back here. For many people, these trucks are a means to an end-- a way to haul their toys out of town for the weekend. If only we had a dirt bike. [WHOOSHING, ENGINE REVVING] Whoa! Check it out. Let's get it in the trucks. The dirt bike fit in all three trucks with no problem. The differences between them were the tie-downs, features, and bed construction, rather than the size. ELANA SCHERR: The Tacoma is the best equipped in the bed department and it all comes standard on this trim level. No need for an expensive spray-in liner here. Toyota uses a composite bed. It's molded to include 110 outlet, two storage compartments, and two-tier loading. You can throw a couple of 2x6s in the notches, and then throw a sheet of plywood across to make a second shelf. There are plenty of places to strap stuff down with six tie-downs and four movable cleats. Other conveniences include a damped locking tailgate, a bed light, and a step-down bumper. For me, the best thing about the Tacoma is the lower bedsides. Look, I can reach the D-rings. JASON KAVANAGH: The Ranger's bed is pretty basic. It has six fixed tie-down points, an optional spray-in bed liner. But what it doesn't have is two-tiered loading or even a damped tailgate. What the Ranger does have that the others don't-- a tailgate that locks and unlocks with the key fob. DAN EDMUNDS: There's not a lot to the Chevy's bed. It's a basic steel box, has pretty tall sides. It doesn't come with a bed liner unless you opt for a spray-in one like this truck has. It's only got four tie-downs even though you can add more using these optional holes here. It's got a damped tailgate, and it locks, but with a key. But the thing I really like is this corner bed step and the handhold that goes with it. [MUSIC PLAYING] ELANA SCHERR: Dan, when we were driving earlier, you pointed out something to me about Ranger. DAN EDMUNDS: Oh, yeah-- Ranger. You can chop letters off and it keeps spelling a word. Ranger-- range-- rang-- ran-- Ra-- r. JASON KAVANAGH: Anger. DAN EDMUNDS: Anger-- take the front one off and spell something too. ELANA SCHERR: So, guys-- it's not that common that you get carsick in the driver's seat-- DAN EDMUNDS: [LAUGHING] Right. ELANA SCHERR: --but somehow, Ford has managed to make that possible in this truck. DAN EDMUNDS: Yeah. This front end floats around quite a bit. And there's a little bit of pitch too-- more than I would have expected. JASON KAVANAGH: It's not confidence-inspiring in terms of ride quality. It just doesn't feel like there's a lot of control. ELANA SCHERR: No, it's enough that I'm actually a little bit anxious going around corners. I mean, it's the kind of handling you'd expect from, say, a '70s sedan. DAN EDMUNDS: I feel differently about the handling. I think this thing goes straight nicely, and it goes around corners pretty well unless you hit a bump in the middle of the corner. But my biggest problem with the handling is there's no feel through the steering. In other words, as the tires are loading up, you don't feel it. So you don't have no confidence. But it's actually tracked pretty well. ELANA SCHERR: You don't have no confidence? DAN EDMUNDS: I have confidence. Well, maybe I don't. JASON KAVANAGH: Yeah, I'm with Dan. The front end-- it feels too soft and the steering is too numb and too light. ELANA SCHERR: The engine and trans combo are the best thing about this truck-- super fun, super fast. This engine doesn't have the most horsepower, numbers-wise, but it definitely has the best response, and it does have the most torque. DAN EDMUNDS: It has plenty of punch. And it gets off the line really well. And the transmission seems to-- hey, now you're just showing off. ELANA SCHERR: [LAUGHING] Well, why wouldn't you, because-- DAN EDMUNDS: Right. ELANA SCHERR: --I agree with you. It's got-- it's the most fun, in terms of acceleration. And it also sounds the best, which is sort of a surprise. JASON KAVANAGH: It's also really quiet, too. But you're right-- you've got that wall of torque, which is great for any kind of passing maneuver. The only thing I'd say is in D, it tends to favor the higher gears and the revs are too low, and then it's constantly having to downshift. But if you put it in S, it transforms that driving experience. DAN EDMUNDS: Yeah, I think that makes sense, though. D for fuel economy and S for having a little fun. ELANA SCHERR: The seats are adjustable, but they could use, like, a couple of notches in between where they are, especially in the angling of the back seat. I don't feel like it's super comfortable. DAN EDMUNDS: Well, this is the XLT with the basic mechanical seats. There's an upgrade package that will give you power seats with finer control. ELANA SCHERR: Oh, that would be nice. DAN EDMUNDS: And then the Lariat is the same, but with leather. ELANA SCHERR: Oh yeah, how is it back there? JASON KAVANAGH: Well, with this seat the way it is for you, Elana, I've got plenty of leg room. And even Dan, who's 6'9"-- [LAUGHTER] ELANA SCHERR: At least. JASON KAVANAGH: I've got-- I've got knee room right now, so it's not terrible right now. Dan, is that chair in a spot-- seat in a spot where you'd be happy on a long trip? DAN EDMUNDS: Yeah I could be. I'd probably put it back a little bit more, but I wouldn't have to. And by the way, I'm 5'14", OK? Just for the record. ELANA SCHERR: That's a lot of math. [MUSIC PLAYING] DAN EDMUNDS: The thing that stands out about this truck to me the most is-- nothing stands out that much. I mean, it's pretty well-rounded. I like the way it rides. I like the way it steers. It feels pretty civilized. JASON KAVANAGH: Yeah I agree. The drive quality, especially, is the most tied-down, the most sorted of the bunch. It just feels cooperative and confidence-inspiring. ELANA SCHERR: You could go and just do whatever fun thing you wanted to go do in your truck and not spend any time worrying about any of the elements of driving to go do that thing. Or just, like, around town, you know, running errands, or, like, even date night. DAN EDMUNDS: Yeah, which is going to be most of the time. ELANA SCHERR: Yeah, 'cos you go on so many dates. DAN EDMUNDS: I meant around town running errands-- Home Depot, usually. JASON KAVANAGH: It's pretty quiet overall. I mean, you think about road noise, wind noise, engine noise. All of these are pretty well suppressed. ELANA SCHERR: Yeah, it's silent in here. Like, I'm glad you're not eating snacks because I would hear every crunch and I'd be all irritated with you. DAN EDMUNDS: The seats feel a little bit small and a little bit firm, but-- JASON KAVANAGH: Well, that works for me, especially. I'm a narrow guy, pretty slim. So the seats actually worked in my favor. DAN EDMUNDS: Well, about three years ago, I weighed about 40 more pounds than I do now. And then I thought that seats were tiny and terrible, but now that I've lost a little weight, I actually like them better. JASON KAVANAGH: Now you're in my camp. All right. ELANA SCHERR: Bragging skinny guys. DAN EDMUNDS: Another thing I liked about the Colorado that goes along with everything else-- just the overall competence-- is the brake pedal. It feels nice and firm. You get good response out of it-- easy modulation-- it just feels real natural. JASON KAVANAGH: Powertrain-wise, we've got a V6, normally aspirated, and an 8-speed automatic. Guys, what do you think? DAN EDMUNDS: I think it's just about right. I mean, eight seems to be enough gears. And this engine doesn't have the most torque in the world but has good power, and I don't find it lacking. JASON KAVANAGH: And definitely, I think, that Colorado has the best on-road manners of the bunch. I'm really curious to see how it stacks up off-road being that, you're right, it doesn't have a locking differential or different terrain condition response stability control settings-- that kind of thing. So we'll see. DAN EDMUNDS: The thing that stands out about the Colorado is nothing stands out very much. There's nothing here that I don't like. It's got great steering, handling, and it goes down the road smoothly. The damping seems about right over big bumps and small alike. You know, I could spend a lot of time behind the wheel in this. No real weak points to speak of. ELANA SCHERR: Said the driver. JASON KAVANAGH: Hey-o. [LAUGHTER] ELANA SCHERR: I'm just kidding. DAN EDMUNDS: I could use a new passenger, too. ELANA SCHERR: That was really mean. Jay is doing a good job. JASON KAVANAGH: Yeah, why you gotta bag on me? I'm just sitting here. [MUSIC PLAYING] [CLUNKING] ELANA SCHERR: Oof. DAN EDMUNDS: Oh. Ow. ELANA SCHERR: You OK? DAN EDMUNDS: Yeah, what was that? ELANA SCHERR: That was an attempt to not be quite so straight up and down, but I didn't realize that your knees were where they are. JASON KAVANAGH: All right, out here on the pavement in the Tacoma-- this feels like the oldest truck here for a number of reasons. But the one that sticks out the most is the powertrain. The transmission always seems to be in way too high a gear, and there's not enough torque down low for the engine to be able to pull that gear. So that's the first thing that jumps out to me. DAN EDMUNDS: Yeah, it keeps changing its mind, you know. It dithers between one gear and the next at the slightest provocation. JASON KAVANAGH: Yeah, it's a modern powertrain, but it feels like an old powertrain. The engine's loud. There's a lot of road noise. And the steering, too-- it's really slow steering that has, actually, some feel. DAN EDMUNDS: Yeah, I do like that. JASON KAVANAGH: But it's also weighted indifferently. So the steering just kind of doesn't work for me either. ELANA SCHERR: I hate a steering wheel that doesn't care about you. JASON KAVANAGH: Right? DAN EDMUNDS: It just feels the most like a truck of any of the-- JASON KAVANAGH: Yeah, this is the "truck-iest", definitely. DAN EDMUNDS: It's the truck-iest one. JASON KAVANAGH: Yeah, although I do prefer the ride quality here to what we had in the Ranger. ELANA SCHERR: No barfing. JASON KAVANAGH: A barf-free zone. Yeah, let's talk driving position too. The floor in the Tacoma is much closer to your butt than in the other trucks, so you have this legs-out driving position. The greenhouse in the Tacoma also is shorter than the rest as a consequence of the floor being raised up. And also, did you guys notice the steering wheel telescopes, like, maybe an inch, inch and a half? DAN EDMUNDS: Yeah, I need another inch, inch and a half. ELANA SCHERR: So the floor's up and that's actually what gives us all of the-- all the clearance underneath that Dan's so happy about off-road though, right? DAN EDMUNDS: Right. It's a compromise Toyota was willing to make. JASON KAVANAGH: Yeah, the Tacoma definitely has more off-road inherent goodness baked in, so I'm curious to see how that pans out. ELANA SCHERR: I gotta say, and this sounds sort of mean, but I almost feel like we've gone back in time and are doing reviews of all three trucks from like four, even six years ago. DAN EDMUNDS: Yeah, this truck was redesigned in 2016. But its bones date back beyond that. The Colorado's a fewer years old. And the Ranger, you know, has been in a similar form in Australia back to 2011. So none of them are all-new. JASON KAVANAGH: To me, the Tacoma feels like the oldest truck of the bunch, and there's a number of reasons why. The steering is another one I'm not crazy about it. It does have feel, but the weighting is sort of indifferent and the steering ratio is slow. So if you're in a parking lot situation, you're just putting armful after armful of steering input into this thing. DAN EDMUNDS: The brake pedal-- JASON KAVANAGH: Oh. DAN EDMUNDS: --I noticed that it has good braking, but it's kind of really hard to modulate smoothly. It's kind of like grabby and inconsistent as you put on the brakes. JASON KAVANAGH: In summary, the Tacoma feels the truck-iest of the bunch, which can be good and bad. ELANA SCHERR: There's nothing sophisticated about the Tacoma, but it does feel like it was designed for something. I'm gonna find out what that thing is. DAN EDMUNDS: Yeah, and I feel like whatever it's doing, it's doing it on purpose. [MUSIC PLAYING] JASON KAVANAGH: We just moved from the pavement in our off-road-oriented trucks on to the first couple of miles of our trail. And Elana, what were your impressions? ELANA SCHERR: Well, all of the trucks made it, no problem. But they felt very different as you were in the cab. I think it's probably easiest if I describe that in a sort of interpretive dance. So first, the Ford Ranger-- DAN EDMUNDS: Pretty much. ELANA SCHERR: Like a dolphin. The Toyota-- sort of jittery, but very stable. The Colorado-- in between the two. A lot of up and down, but again, very stable. JASON KAVANAGH: Dan, what do you think? DAN EDMUNDS: Well, the Toyota is the only one with push-button start. That doesn't sound like an off-road feature, but there were no keys to the knees-- big difference. JASON KAVANAGH: Yeah, definitely. The Tacoma, so far, feels like it's the most capable and the Ranger-- kind of squishy. The Colorado is kind of someplace in between. Well, the more aggressive and harder terrain is yet to come, so we're going to hit the trail. [MUSIC PLAYING] ELANA SCHERR: So, unlike Dan, who does this, sort of, big, rocky, dirt trail driving for fun, I usually only end up on this kind of road by accident. Weet. Oh. [GASPS] I have no idea what I'm doing, and yet, the truck seems to just, kind of, keep going. I made it all the way up the hill in 4-High, like, I never had to use 4-Low. But I'm going to put it into 4-Low for the way down, partially just so I know how to do it, and also because then I can use the gearing of the truck to slow me down, rather than sort of riding the brakes all the way down. The thing that's making the Tacoma so forgiving of my inexperience off road is that as long as I don't drive it directly into a ditch or a giant rock, it has enough articulation that the suspension will move around-- drop into the hole, or whatever-- without bringing the tires up off the ground, and so I still have traction. And then I can just drive myself out of a problem. [RATTLING] Whoop. [LAUGHING] Or into a bush. Maybe I'll start doing like Dan and looking for these roads on purpose. [MUSIC PLAYING] DAN EDMUNDS: This is pretty cool. The map database knows which trail we're on, and I'm on a trail that is a black diamond trail. So far it's not black diamond. I'm still in high range. Four-wheel drive, of course. All right, I think this is where I put it into low range. Well, let's see how it goes. [GRINDING] Uh oh. I think I'm teetering on two wheels. All right, let's try putting it in low range now. It's not doing it. All right, AdvanceTrac off. Low range engaged. Back to drive. Did that help? No. It looks like I'm going to have to lock the rear differential. So push the rear diff lock button-- and it's locked-- and forward momentum restored. Straddle the V and go for the rock. That wasn't much of a frame twist area that would get that wheel that far off the ground. That's surprising. Yeah, looks like we're going to get more of the same up here. Woo-hoo-hoo-hoo-hoo hoo-hoo hoo hoo hoo hoo. Now, we've got the wheel up in the air. I want to see this. Excuse me while I open the door. [CHIMING] Oh, yeah. About six inches. You know what I didn't like is that somewhere in there, this thing automatically shifted from 4-Low to 4-High. So I came down that section in 4-High, and I never made that choice. That's terrible. I was going too fast. I wasn't able to use the transmission to slow me down. If it goes into 4-High, it's because I put it there, not because the truck did. Bogus. [MUSIC PLAYING] JASON KAVANAGH: I'll go for those bumps on top of him. Straddle this crack. Oh, oh, oh. A little momentum goes a long way sometimes. That noise you hear is the key bouncing around. We're just kind of walking over these rocks. Traction control's grabbing us a little bit, but it's still going up the hill. Get my tire on that big, giant boulder in front of us. Get a little bit of speed going. There we go. And it's just doing it. It's just going up the hill. All right. So we're just making our way down in low range still. It hasn't automatically shifted itself into anything else. So it's very faithfully responding to my commands. So even though the Colorado doesn't have a locking rear differential, it made it through the spot that the Ranger got stuck in. Its hood is pretty broad and it can be hard to see over it. [MUSIC PLAYING] JASON KAVANAGH: I took the Colorado off-road, and it did better off-road than I expected. However, there's something missing from this Colorado. This thing is the air dam that goes underneath the front bumper. If we left it on, we would have tore that thing off within 10 feet. If you want to take your Colorado off-road, you're taking off the air dam. ELANA SCHERR: I was actually a little bit nervous about taking my turn behind the wheel. I actually made Dan give me a little bit of direction. So we get up to the top, and he's like, all right, we're done. Turn around. I was like, we're still in 4-High. Aren't we supposed to be in 4-Low? He's like, you didn't need any of them because you never even lifted a wheel up. I'm really ready to go straight up a mountain, as long as it's in a Tacoma. DAN EDMUNDS: The trail wasn't even that difficult and I was lifting wheels off the ground. The traction control doesn't really offer any help in low range. So then I was forced to lock the differential. And I don't think you should have to do it on a trail that's pretty much moderate, not really that difficult. It really needs more. [MUSIC PLAYING] ELANA SCHERR: If this was just an off-road test, we'd have a unanimous winner. We all loved the Toyota Tacoma on the trail. It was really good. JASON KAVANAGH: But this isn't just a test of off-road ability. We're looking for the truck that is best on-road and also has moderate off-road ability. That decision was unanimous, as well. The Chevy Colorado is our overall winner. [MUSIC PLAYING] DAN EDMUNDS: So where does that leave the Ranger? After all, that's the question we wanted to answer when we started this whole test. Well, it was a split decision, 2 to 1-- Colorado first, Tacoma second, and the Ranger bringing up the rear. ELANA SCHERR: We're really happy to see the Ranger back on the market. I mean, the more competition, the better. But for now, out of these three, it's third. DAN EDMUNDS: I mean, what was up with that, Jay? It rides like a pogo stick. It won't stay in low range. The backseat is just awful-- JASON KAVANAGH: I heard this enough. I'm done. DAN EDMUNDS: [GRUNTING] JASON KAVANAGH: There's a lot more than just this video if you head to Edmunds. You'll find pricing, features, ratings, and reviews on all three of these trucks. And if you want to see more videos, subscribe. [MUSIC PLAYING]
With Ford throwing its hat back into the ring, the midsize truck segment is even more interesting than it already was. The time is right for a midsize pickup truck comparison test. We've pitted the new Ford Ranger against the established segment leaders: the Chevrolet Colorado and the Toyota Tacoma.
Features & Specs
|XL 4dr SuperCab SB
2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$24,300
|MPG
|21 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|270 hp @ 5500 rpm
|XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB
2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$32,120
|MPG
|20 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|270 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB
2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$36,390
|MPG
|20 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|270 hp @ 5500 rpm
|XLT 4dr SuperCab SB
2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$28,120
|MPG
|21 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|270 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Ranger safety features:
- Front and Rear Parking Sensors
- Warns the driver of objects both in the front and the rear of the vehicle to prevent low-speed impacts.
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Alerts the driver of an imminent front collision and can automatically apply the brakes if the driver doesn't react in time.
- Lane-Keep Assist
- Emits a warning when there's a lane change without the activation of a turn signal and can provide steering input to keep the driver in the lane.
Ford Ranger vs. the competition
Ford Ranger vs. Honda Ridgeline
The Honda Ridgeline is an extremely well-rounded pickup with lots of available creature comforts and high-tech safety features. It's more comfortable on the road and has more room for rear passengers. The Ridgeline also boasts unique features such as an in-bed trunk and a two-way tailgate. Check out Edmunds' long-term road test of the 2017 Honda Ridgeline.
Ford Ranger vs. Chevrolet Colorado
The Colorado provides a comfortable interior along with multiple available powertrains. One optional powertrain is a torquey four-cylinder diesel engine that is capable of towing up to 7,700 pounds. The Chevy also has a base four-cylinder gasoline engine as well as a V6. Read the Edmunds' long-term road test of the 2017 Chevrolet Colorado.
Ford Ranger vs. Toyota Tacoma
If there's a standard to judge all midsize trucks by, it's probably the Toyota Tacoma. The Tacoma isn't very modern on the inside, but it is undoubtedly one of the most capable and popular midsize trucks on the road today. There are several off-road-friendly trim levels to choose from, and under the hood there's a powerful V6 capable of towing as much as 6,800 pounds. Read the Edmunds' long-term road test of the 2016 Toyota Tacoma.
FAQ
Is the Ford Ranger a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Ford Ranger?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Ford Ranger:
- The 2019 Ford Ranger is all-new
- Part of the fourth Ranger generation introduced for 2019
Is the Ford Ranger reliable?
Is the 2019 Ford Ranger a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Ford Ranger?
The least-expensive 2019 Ford Ranger is the 2019 Ford Ranger XL 4dr SuperCab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $24,300.
Other versions include:
- XL 4dr SuperCab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $24,300
- XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $32,120
- Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $36,390
- XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $28,120
- XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $28,460
- Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $32,390
What are the different models of Ford Ranger?
More about the 2019 Ford Ranger
The 2019 Ranger is Ford's new addition to the midsize-truck segment. The last time you could buy a Ford Ranger was nearly 10 years ago, and truck customers have come to expect a lot more over that time. Basic truck-bed utility isn't enough — you need real towing capacity, modern safety features and a comfortable interior to win over buyers. With the redesigned and reintroduced 2019 Ranger, that's what we'll get.
On the outside, the new Ranger seems attractive and modern. It borrows many of the F-150's styling cues but in smaller, sleeker ways. It's available in just two cab configurations (crew cab and extended cab) and when it goes on sale, it will only have one available engine. Under the hood, you'll get a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Horsepower and fuel economy numbers haven't been released yet, but we'll update this review with full specs as soon as we get them.
Pricing is as we'd expect with most any pickup: There are bare-bones versions of the Ranger, and there are fully optioned versions. The three basic trim levels for the Ranger are the XL, the XLT and the Lariat. The XL really does feel bare-bones with items such as 16-inch steel wheels, a manually locking tailgate, cloth upholstery, a four-speaker stereo and a rearview camera.
If you're looking for a bit more in the way of standard features, there's the XLT, which offers alloy wheels, foglights, cruise control, Ford's Co-Pilot360 system (blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, lane keeping assist), a 110-volt power outlet, front and rear parking sensors, a bigger center screen, a 4G Wi-Fi hotspot, and a six-speaker stereo.
If you're swinging for the fences with the Ranger, go with the Lariat. It gets LED headlights and taillights, power-adjustable and heated front seats, leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, an 8-inch center touchscreen with Ford's Sync 3 interface, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and navigation. And, as with any truck, there are a few options to pick from that give the Ford items such as a Class IV trailer hitch, off-road equipment, and high-tech features including adaptive cruise control.
While we haven't driven the new Ranger yet, modern Ford trucks have been very impressive over the last few years, and we've got high hopes. Be sure to follow along on Edmunds for our full Ford Ranger driving impressions and come on back to spec out the perfect midsize truck for all your needs.
2019 Ford Ranger Overview
The 2019 Ford Ranger is offered in the following submodels: Ranger Crew Cab, Ranger SuperCab. Available styles include Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A), XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A), XL 4dr SuperCab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A), XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A), XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A), and Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A).
What do people think of the 2019 Ford Ranger?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Ford Ranger and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Ranger 4.2 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Ranger.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Ford Ranger and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Ranger featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Ford Ranger?
Which 2019 Ford Rangers are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Ford Ranger for sale near. There are currently 48 new 2019 Rangers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $33,335 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Ford Ranger. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $7,964 on a used or CPO 2019 Ranger available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Ford Rangers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Ford Ranger for sale - 5 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $16,443.
Find a new Ford for sale - 10 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $24,941.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Ford Ranger?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Ford lease specials
