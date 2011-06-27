  1. Home
2003 Ford Ranger Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Strong 4.0-liter V6 engine, handsome styling, variety of trim levels, functional interior.
  • Uncomfortable cabin, dated design, no V8 is available, no crew cab configuration.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2003 Ford Ranger isn't the freshest compact pickup on the market, but it has aged gracefully. We like this truck plenty, especially when equipped with the available 207-horse V6 engine.

Vehicle overview

Introduction: After years of serving as a trim designation on the F-Series pickup, Ranger became a separate model when Ford replaced the Mazda-supplied Courier pickup with an in-house design in 1983. The Ranger quickly became the best-selling small pickup and has dominated the segment for the past 15 years. Today's model still rides on the same basic platform and uses the same basic structure as that 1983 original, though substantial revisions for 1989, 1993 and 1998 have kept the Ranger competitive. Demographically, buyers range widely, with Rangers serving for work, play or both.

Body Styles/Trims/Options: The Ranger is available in regular or extended cab body styles, the latter of which is called a SuperCab. Regular cabs can be ordered with either a 6- or a 7-foot bed. SuperCabs come only with a 6-footer and can be equipped with reverse-opening rear doors to make access to the back of the cab easier. Two bed styles are available: Styleside or Flareside.

For 2003, Ford will offer XL, Edge, Tremor or XLT trims. XL and XLT are your basic models. XL is really basic; only by going with XLT can you get chrome exterior trim, chrome wheels, carpet with front floor mats, a CD player and air conditioning as standard equipment. When you order the Edge trim, the Ranger comes with air conditioning, color-keyed trim, foglights, an MP3 player and cloth upholstery instead of vinyl. Over the Edge, the Tremor includes a 485-watt Pioneer sound system, 16-inch alloy wheels and white-faced gauges. It's available only in three colors and on SuperCab 2WD models.

Major options include the Edge Plus package for Edge models, the FX4 package for Ranger 4WD XLT SuperCabs, the XLT Power Equipment Group (PEG) and the XLT Appearance Package. The Edge Plus package includes all-terrain tires, machine-finish alloy wheels and a six-disc in-dash CD changer. The FX4 comes in two versions: Off Road and Level II. Off Road packages include heavy-duty shocks, skid plates, tow hooks, all-terrain tires and a limited slip axle. Level II packages get a Torsen limited slip axle, 31-inch tires, Alcoa forged aluminum wheels, stainless steel tow hooks and special two-tone interior trim. The XLT Power Equipment Group provides power windows, power locks and power mirrors along with remote keyless entry. The XLT Appearance Package includes larger tires and special wheels. Other noteworthy options include a bedliner, a tilting steering wheel, cruise control, a trailer tow package and a sliding rear window.

Powertrains and Performance: Three engines are available. Standard on XL and XLT 2WD regular cabs is a 2.3-liter inline four-cylinder engine making 135 horsepower and 153 pound-feet of torque. Four-wheel-drive regular cabs, as well as Edge and Tremor, regular cab 4WD, and SuperCab 2WD models are powered by a 3.0-liter V6 that makes 154 horsepower and 180 pound-feet of torque. At the top of the engine chart is a 4.0-liter overhead cam V6 making 207 horsepower and 238 pound-feet of torque. Properly equipped, a 4.0-liter Ranger can tow up to 5,750 pounds. It's available on all crew cab styles except for the Tremor, and only on the XL trim if you opt for the regular cab cabs. Four-cylinder and 3.0-liter V6 engines can be mated to either a five-speed manual or a five-speed automatic transmission.

Safety: The Ranger comes standard with dual front airbags, four-wheel antilock brakes and a passenger airbag cutoff switch. Overall, the truck has earned good scores in government crash tests. Two-wheel-drive SuperCab models have received four stars in NHTSA front and side-impact crash tests. Regular cab models earn a five-star side-impact rating. In terms of rollover ratings, 2WD Rangers gave been given a three-star rating, while 4WD models get only two stars.

Interior Design/Special Features: Lifted straight from the previous-generation Explorer, the Ranger's dashboard is functional. Controls are easy to spot, understand and use. The seats lack adjustment and support, and can grow uncomfortable during long drives. SuperCabs have small jump seats in the rear, suitable only for children or small adults. Accessing those rear jump seats is made easier thanks to an available four-door configuration, though Ranger is not available as a conventional crew cab pickup like its competitors (check out the Explorer Sport Trac if this is what you'd like to drive).

Driving Impressions: The Ranger is a decent performer when equipped with the 4.0-liter V6. The five-speed automatic transmission works well to extract maximum performance and economy from the engines. 4WD Rangers are quite capable offroad, especially when equipped with FX4 package. On pavement, however, don't expect anything but a rough ride. Steering and braking are on par with other trucks in the class. Overall, the Ranger is a capable compact pickup, and is certainly worth considering during your buying decision process.

2003 Highlights

Ford's popular compact pickup receives a number of minor changes for 2003. The 2002 Tremor package, with its ear-splitting 485-watt sound system, returns for 2003 as a trim level, joining XL, Edge and XLT in the lineup. A chrome appearance package for select XLT models is available, and last year's FX4 package for four-wheel-drive Rangers is offered in two guises: Off Road and Level II. New Sonic Blue paint is unique to FX4 Level II Rangers. Other changes to the 2003 Ford Ranger include covered visor vanity mirrors for XLT models, standard step bars on XLT 4WD SuperCab and Edge 4WD models and minor interior trim and fabric revisions on some models. Finally, crew cab rear seats get LATCH anchors, and some new colors are available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Ford Ranger.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

All i can ask for
mrfixit1993,07/23/2012
I got this truck for my 18th birthday/ graduation gift. i love it i drove a 95 s10 for a year befor loved the s10 but the ranger has more power. the only thing i miss is towing we have 2 seadoos together they are about 2300 lbs full of gas the truck pulles them good but not fun going up the boat ramp. only thing i wish is that is was the x cab im 5.10 and my head hits the roof and the seat rubs the back window. 5 speed trans could shift better. i get about 21mpgs doing 80 no ac with ac i get like 18 i miss the 20 gallon tank the s10 had. i have put mine through hell and just keeps going change the oil every 3500 miles only problem i had is the thermostat ($150) other then that fine.
This is a catchy review
Inigo Montoya,03/08/2016
2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M)
I think Ford interviewed the wrong people when they decided to quit making the Ranger. If you don't need a full size truck the Ranger gets the job done with little fuss and muss. I've put 225,000 miles on the truck and other than needing some basic maintenance it has been a good little truck and done everything I needed of a truck. For the price it was perfect, now if I stay with Ford I have to buy an F-150 that will be more expensive to drive and maintain. Part of me wants to see if I can get 500,000 miles out of this truck instead. Updated: Sadly a kid decided to bend the frame on my truck and the bumper while he was at it. I barely noticed the hit but was enough to total the truck. Final mileage was 237828. I just wish I could have kept her longer but I guess it wasn't in the cards.
Amazing truck!!!
duropro,07/18/2012
I am on my second Ranger now. 2003 Ford Ranger Edge 4.0L V6 manual. my old one was a 2003 Ford Ranger XLT Automatic with a 3.0L V6. Neither of them have ever have any problems. I would recommend a Ranger to anyone unsure of what small size pick up they should get. Alot of room in the cab, a good bit of room in the bed. Engine and Tranny on these trucks will last forever. I know some to get over 600K miles. I will always drive my Ranger anywhere and trust it to go wherever I want it to. Completely worth the money. Maintain these trucks and drive them for many many years to come, without ever taking them to the shop.
worth the money, gets the honeys
Casey Strickland,02/03/2016
4dr SuperCab Edge Plus 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
This truck is a tough and versatile little trooper. no matter what, i know i can rely on it for whatever i need. when buying one, make sure it runs and idles well. also make sure the ball joints and control arms are in good condition (if equipped). that alone can be the reason why people talk bad about them. I will admit the are a little expensive, but when it comes to some cars you get what you pay for. Overall i have had to do a few repairs here and there, but nothing you cant do at home. I will say it is the best 4x4 i have ever owned. BUT... if you want to make it an off road vehicle you may want to opt for an older one with a solid axle. The torsion bar suspension is the worst thing ive ever seen. i have a 3'' lift on mine and it has absolutely no flex on the front end.
See all 172 reviews of the 2003 Ford Ranger
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed automatic
Gas
207 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
154 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
207 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
17 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
154 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
Used 2003 Ford Ranger Overview

The Used 2003 Ford Ranger is offered in the following submodels: Ranger SuperCab, Ranger Regular Cab. Available styles include 4dr SuperCab Edge Plus 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 4dr SuperCab Edge Plus Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5A), 2dr Regular Cab Edge Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), 4dr SuperCab Edge 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), 2dr SuperCab Edge Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd Styleside LB (3.0L 6cyl 5A), 4dr SuperCab XLT Appearance Rwd Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 4dr SuperCab XLT Appearance Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5A), 2dr SuperCab XLT Appearance Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5A), 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd Styleside LB (2.3L 4cyl 5M), 4dr SuperCab XL Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), 2dr SuperCab XLT Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), 2dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), 4dr SuperCab Tremor Plus Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5A), 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd Styleside LB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), 4dr SuperCab XLT FX4 Off-Road 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), 2dr SuperCab Edge Rwd Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD Styleside LB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 2dr SuperCab XLT Value 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M), 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), 2dr SuperCab Tremor Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5A), 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd Styleside LB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 2dr SuperCab XL Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab Edge Plus 4WD Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), 2dr SuperCab XL 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), and 4dr SuperCab XLT FX4 Level II 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M).

