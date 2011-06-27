Vehicle overview

We've all heard the fondly spoken cliché about something being "an oldie but a goodie." But sometimes an oldie is, well, just old, with little "good" to recommend it. A prime example would be the 2011 Ford Ranger.

Ford's compact pickup truck has gone more than a decade without a major redesign, which makes this truck positively geriatric when it comes to the automotive world and even dated by truck standards. While there have been updates to this fourth-generation model – the 2010 Ranger (finally) got electronic stability control and side-impact airbags, for instance -- the Ranger doesn't measure up to the competition in several important areas.

The biggest drawback is the 2011 Ford Ranger's dated design. Because of a comparatively small size and lack of a four-door crew cab model with forward-facing rear seats, the Ranger is hard to recommend to anyone but business owners. Such buyers might appreciate the Ranger's low price and relatively decent fuel economy, but they'll still be disappointed by a lack of features. For example, the Ranger is one of only a handful of Ford vehicles that still lack the company's new technological features like the Sync hands-free system or the contractor-friendly Work Solutions.

While we're waiting for Ford to introduce the next-generation Ranger, we suggest shoppers looking for a compact pickup check out the larger and more refined 2011 Nissan Frontier and 2011 Toyota Tacoma. Commercial users may also want to consider the new Ford Transit Connect van, which offers better fuel economy than V6-powered Ranger models and significantly better cargo capacity.