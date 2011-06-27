  1. Home
2011 Ford Ranger Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Four-cylinder engine delivers decent fuel economy
  • smaller dimensions make for better maneuverability.
  • Dated interior design
  • ridiculously cramped jump seats in SuperCab models
  • choppy ride, subpar handling and braking
  • many desirable features not even offered.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2011 Ford Ranger may have an affordable starting price and decent fuel economy going for it, but its dated design and cramped passenger cabin just can't compete with its more modern rivals.

Vehicle overview

We've all heard the fondly spoken cliché about something being "an oldie but a goodie." But sometimes an oldie is, well, just old, with little "good" to recommend it. A prime example would be the 2011 Ford Ranger.

Ford's compact pickup truck has gone more than a decade without a major redesign, which makes this truck positively geriatric when it comes to the automotive world and even dated by truck standards. While there have been updates to this fourth-generation model – the 2010 Ranger (finally) got electronic stability control and side-impact airbags, for instance -- the Ranger doesn't measure up to the competition in several important areas.

The biggest drawback is the 2011 Ford Ranger's dated design. Because of a comparatively small size and lack of a four-door crew cab model with forward-facing rear seats, the Ranger is hard to recommend to anyone but business owners. Such buyers might appreciate the Ranger's low price and relatively decent fuel economy, but they'll still be disappointed by a lack of features. For example, the Ranger is one of only a handful of Ford vehicles that still lack the company's new technological features like the Sync hands-free system or the contractor-friendly Work Solutions.

While we're waiting for Ford to introduce the next-generation Ranger, we suggest shoppers looking for a compact pickup check out the larger and more refined 2011 Nissan Frontier and 2011 Toyota Tacoma. Commercial users may also want to consider the new Ford Transit Connect van, which offers better fuel economy than V6-powered Ranger models and significantly better cargo capacity.

2011 Ford Ranger models

The 2011 Ford Ranger is a compact pickup truck available in regular-cab and extended-cab (SuperCab) body styles. Both are available in XL, XLT and Sport trim levels. A 6-foot bed is standard on all cab styles and trims (though a 7-foot bed is optional for fleet buyers on the XL regular cab model).

The XL is sparsely equipped with 15-inch steel wheels, a trailer hitch, a 60/40 front bench seat, vinyl (cloth on the SuperCab) upholstery, air-conditioning and an AM/FM stereo. The XLT gets foglamps, upgraded exterior trim, cloth upholstery (regular cab), full power accessories, keyless entry, a leather-wrapped tilt steering wheel and an upgraded stereo with CD player, satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack. The XLT 4X4 includes 15-inch alloy wheels, heavy-duty shock absorbers and tow hooks. The Ranger Sport receives upgraded wheels (16-inch alloys on 4x4 models), a full-size spare tire, heavy-duty gas shocks (SuperCab), skid plates (SuperCab 4x4 models only), sidestep bars, bucket seats and a center console.

The optional Payload Package #2 (V6 SuperCabs only) adds increased rear spring rates and heavy-duty shocks. A bedliner, rear tinted glass and a rear sliding window are also optional on the XLT and Sport.

2011 Highlights

There are no significant changes for the 2011 Ford Ranger.

Performance & mpg

The 2011 Ford Ranger comes standard with a 2.3-liter inline-4 that produces 143 horsepower and 154 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard and a five-speed automatic is optional. This engine is only available with rear-wheel drive. EPA estimated fuel economy is 22 mpg city/27 mpg highway and 24 mpg combined with the manual and 19/24/21 with the automatic.

The available 4.0-liter V6 (an option on XLT and standard on Sport) yields 207 hp and 238 lb-ft of torque. Rear-wheel drive and a five-speed manual are standard, with four-wheel drive and a five-speed automatic available separately. Fuel economy ranges from 15/21/17 with rear drive and the manual to 14/18/15 on the 4X4 with the automatic.

Safety

The 2011 Ford Ranger comes standard with four-wheel antilock disc brakes, front-seat side airbags and stability control. Side curtain airbags are not available.

In government crash testing, the Ranger earned a top five-star rating for driver protection in frontal impacts and four stars for front passenger protection. Side-impact protection for the front passengers also got five stars.

In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety frontal-offset crash tests, the Ranger earned an "Acceptable" rating (the second highest on a scale of four) and a top "Good" rating for side impacts on SuperCab models equipped with side-impact airbags. The IIHS also noted that the SuperCab's inward-facing rear jump seats are "not recommended for safe transport."

Driving

The 2011 Ford Ranger offers acceptable acceleration with the 4.0-liter V6 under the hood, though its giddy-up pales in comparison to its competitors. Opt for the 143-hp four-cylinder engine and you'll get relatively good fuel economy but relatively pokey performance.

Ride and handling seem good enough until you drive the Ranger back to back with more up-to-date models from Dodge, GM, Nissan and Toyota, at which point the truck's choppy ride and subpar handling and braking become readily apparent.

Interior

The Ranger's interior hasn't had a significant makeover in more than a decade. What it lacks in style it makes up for with straightforward ergonomics, including simple user-friendly controls. The front seats are comfortable enough for most folks, though taller drivers will feel a little cramped.

SuperCab models can be had with a pair of rear-seat access doors and small, inward-facing rear jump seats. While these fold-down perches will accommodate a couple of young children or even a flexible adult for short jaunts, they're no place to put anyone whose comfort or safety you care about.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Ford Ranger.

5(82%)
4(18%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
22 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2011 XLT Supercab 4 cyl/manual
gene2,02/12/2011
Traded my 2001 Ranger regular cab in for a 2010 Mustang GT. Once the novelty wore off, I missed my old Ranger so much that I traded the Mustang for a new Ranger. Nothin' fancy - easy to understand/operate controls, great big windows for tremendous visibility, very stable and comfortable ride, nice turn radius for parking lot ops, and 25 MPG with only 800 miles on this new truck. Although the 4 cylinder engine won't let you win any drag races, it's certainly enough power to get around town and accelerate to highway speeds safely. Great 5 speed manual transmission and clutch. Perfectly sized truck; easy to get into and out of. Perfect bed height for loading/unloading cargo.
New 2011 Ranger owner
jmmtn,01/07/2012
Can't speak from experience yet. I have been driving 02 Explorer for 8 years and love it. I like the excellent ride, handling, braking, and feel of this new Ranger. I have driven my son's Tacoma and I fail to see the inferior handling and braking of the Ranger spoken about in the Edmunds review. It has Sirius Radio,MP3, PW,PDL, so I don't see the deficit here either. I also don't look to a truck for sports car performance. The criticisms I have mainly read are mostly superflous fluff. So they haven't changed the styling. BFD! I look for a truck to haul/tow my stuff reliably through 0 degree weather 30 miles from nowhere and not guzzle gas. I think the Ranger will work for me.
Same old design, love it
Natick73,11/08/2010
Ranger gets a bad rap because the design doesn't change much from year to year. My previous vehicle was a one owner 1999 ranger (me) with 367,000 miles on it. Used synthetic oil the life of the vehicle and never had to replace even a valve cover gasket. The Ranger is a fun vehicle and extremely reliable. Go ahead and spend more money, but you will be overpaying.
Keep on trucking!
crimsoncoasty1,07/02/2015
SPORT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M)
This is my second Ranger and I love it. I'm a Ford guy and had a 2007 King Ranch F-150 with all the bells and whistles and it was time to get back to the basics. I owned a 96 Ranger Sport V6 and missed my "little" red truck. The reliability, compact workhorse is all I ever needed. The gas mileage is better compared to the V8 Triton and its nimbleness is perfect to whip it anywhere I want. The 4x4 keeps me out of jambs and the upkeep is easy compared to Abilene Kimg Ranch leather. I love it!
See all 22 reviews of the 2011 Ford Ranger
Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
143 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
207 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
207 hp @ 5250 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall2 / 5
    Driver2 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall3 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat3 / 5
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover21.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
Used 2011 Ford Ranger Overview

The Used 2011 Ford Ranger is offered in the following submodels: Ranger SuperCab, Ranger Regular Cab. Available styles include XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M), XLT 2dr SuperCab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M), XL 2dr SuperCab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M), SPORT 2dr SuperCab Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), SPORT 4dr SuperCab Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), SPORT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), XL Fleet 2dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), and XL Fleet 2dr Regular Cab Styleside LB (2.3L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Ford Ranger?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Ford Ranger trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 Ford Ranger SPORT is priced between $18,990 and$18,990 with odometer readings between 58908 and58908 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Ford Ranger XL is priced between $9,800 and$9,800 with odometer readings between 125720 and125720 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Ford Ranger XL Fleet is priced between $7,999 and$7,999 with odometer readings between 157520 and157520 miles.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Ford Ranger for sale near.

Which used 2011 Ford Rangers are available in my area?

There are currently 4 used and CPO 2011 Rangers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,999 and mileage as low as 58908 miles.

Can't find a used 2011 Ford Rangers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Ranger for sale - 6 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $15,688.

Find a used Ford for sale - 6 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $21,835.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Ranger for sale - 11 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $14,641.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 10 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $23,597.

